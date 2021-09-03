Proactive news headlines including Imugene, Lotus Resources, Ora Banda Mining and Nova Minerals

Sydney, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Imugene Limited (ASX:IMU, OTC:IUGNF) has received another boost with news that broker Bell Porter has upgraded the company’s shares to a Buy (Speculative) from a Hold and more than doubling its target price from A$0.25 to A$0.52. Click here

Lotus Resources Ltd (ASX:LOT)’s potential implementation of ore sorting at the Kayelekera Uranium Project in Malawi represents a significant point of possible optimisation to the project relative to historical operational performance, according to stockbroker BW Equities. Click here

Ora Banda Mining Ltd (ASX:OBM) has signed a non-binding and exclusive term sheet with TNT Mines Ltd (ASX:TIN) to sell the Mt Ida Project for total consideration of A$11 million. Click here

Nova Minerals Ltd (ASX:NVA) continues to confirm higher grade gold in the feeder structure at its Korbel Main Deposit, within the flagship Estelle Gold Project in Alaska’s prolific Tintina Gold Belt. Click here

FYI Resources Ltd (ASX:FYI) and Alcoa (NYSE:AA) of Australia Ltd are making strong progress regarding a possible joint venture (JV) for FYI’s High Purity Alumina Project (HPA) in Western Australia. Click here

Bellevue Gold Ltd (ASX:BGL) is fully funded to gold production at its namesake WA project after completing a strongly supported institutional placement that raised $106 million. Click here

SUDA Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:SUD) has appointed internationally recognised clinical immunologist, Dr John Maher, to the company’s iNKT cell therapy Scientific Advisory Board. Click here

Burley Minerals Ltd (ASX:BUR) has bolstered its management team with two new hires as it launches the preliminary feasibility study (PFS) for the Yerecoin Iron Project in Western Australia. Click here

Galena Mining Ltd (ASX:G1A, FRA:GM6) has identified new lead-silver and copper-gold targets across its Abra Project in Western Australia's Gascoyne region through electromagnetic surveys, which have confirmed the potential for both lateral and down-plunge extensions to mineralisation. Click here

Miramar Resources Ltd (ASX:M2R) has pinpointed a suite of large Whaleshark Project targets for follow-up exploration following a soil sampling program at the project in Western Australia's Gascoyne region. Click here

Danakali Ltd (ASX:DNK, LSE:DNK, OTC:SBMSF) ended FY2021 in a strong financial position with A$22.7 million in cash as it advances the Colluli Sulphate of Potash (SOP) Project in Eritrea, East Africa. Click here

