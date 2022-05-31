U.S. markets open in 7 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,158.75
    +3.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,163.00
    +5.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,719.75
    +42.00 (+0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,887.50
    +1.70 (+0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.23
    +4.16 (+3.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,856.60
    -0.70 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    21.90
    -0.20 (-0.91%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0747
    -0.0036 (-0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7430
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.54
    -0.96 (-3.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2607
    -0.0046 (-0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.7790
    +0.1590 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,545.31
    +857.89 (+2.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    691.07
    +61.57 (+9.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,600.06
    +14.60 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,279.80
    -89.63 (-0.33%)
     

Proactive news headlines including Infinity Lithium Corporation, OzAurum Resources, Anteris Technologies and Nova Minerals

Proactive
·3 min read
Proactive
Proactive

Sydney, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

  • Infinity Lithium Corporation Ltd (ASX:INF)’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Extremadura New Energies, has been invited by the Chamber of Commerce of Cáceres, Spain to provide an information session at its local headquarters to discuss the Industrial Lithium Conversion Plant Project. Click here

  • OzAurum Resources Ltd (ASX:OZM) is aiming to raise $2 million in an underwritten share purchase plan (SPP) to follow-up the recent virgin gold Demag Zone discovery at the Mulgabbie North Project. Click here

  • Anteris Technologies Ltd (ASX:AVR, OTC:AMEUF) has completed treatment for the second cohort of an ongoing first-in-human study assessing the efficacy of its’ DurAVR™ transcatheter heart valve (THV) system. Click here

  • Nova Minerals Ltd (ASX:NVA, OTCQB:NVAAF) is on its way to shaping North America’s next major gold trend as it advances the cornerstone Estelle Gold Project. Click here

  • Imugene Ltd (ASX:IMU, OTC:IUGNF)’s Phase 1 CHECKVacc trial in adults with triple negative breast cancer has been detailed in a publication for the American Society of Clinical Oncology’s (ASCO) 2022 Annual Meeting. Click here

  • Tempus Resources Ltd (ASX:TMR, TSX-V:TMRR) has kicked off its 2022 exploration campaign at the Elizabeth Gold Project in southern British Columbia, Canada. Click here

  • Emyria Ltd (ASX:EMD) and its partner the University of Western Australia (UWA) will substantially expand their collaboration to develop novel MDMA analogues with the potential to become treatments for major unmet needs. Click here

  • Critical Resources Ltd (ASX:CRR) has continued its strong run of spodumene-bearing pegmatite results at Mavis Lake Lithium Project in Canada, striking more visual spodumene in 20 of 21 holes drilled at the Pegmatite 6 zone. Click here

  • Geopacific Resources Ltd (ASX:GPR) has unearthed more broad intersections of solid gold grades within and around the Kulumadau pit of the Woodlark Gold Project in Papua New Guinea, further evidence of the project’s growing potential. Click here

  • Musgrave Minerals Ltd (ASX:MGV, OTC:MGVMF) has boosted the mineral resource estimate (MRE) for the Cue gold camp in Western Australia by 41%. Click here

  • Clean TeQ Water Ltd (ASX:CNQ) has maintained its valuation of A$1.83 per share in the base case and A$2.37 per share in the bull case from Pitt Street Research. Click here

  • Lithium Australia Ltd (ASX:LIT, OTC:LMMFF)’s prominent managing director Adrian Griffin will retire from his position at the helm of Australian battery technology leader effective today and take on a newly created role as technical advisor to the company. Click here

  • Triangle Energy (Global) Ltd (ASX:TEG) has completed a 3D seismic survey over the highly prospective L7 permit within the Perth Basin of Western Australia. Click here

  • Shree Minerals Limited (ASX:SHH) has hit gold, silver and base metal lenses during reverse circulation (RC) drilling at the Rock Lodge prospect in NSW. Click here

  • Firefinch Ltd (ASX:FFX) continues to move its demerger forward with Leo Lithium closing an Initial Public Offering (IPO) oversubscribed having raised A$100 million. Click here

  • Caspin Resources Ltd (ASX:CPN) has demonstrated the potential of the Brassica Shear Zone (BSZ) at Yarawindah Brook Nickel-Copper-Platinum Group Element (PGE) Project, unearthing thick sulphide zones with visible nickel-copper mineralisation during diamond drilling. Click here

About Proactive

  • Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.

  • With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.

  • In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com


Recommended Stories

  • JPMorgan says the market bottom is near as corporate buybacks skyrocket — here are 3 high-upside stocks to play that bullish sentiment

    Looking to buy the dip? Start here.

  • Down More Than 40%: Analysts Say These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Are Oversold

    After 7 weeks of straight losses, the markets went into the long weekend on positive note: their best single week since 2020. The S&P 500 added more than 6% wiping away its losses from the month of May. The sudden drop in value, combined with the even more sudden bullish shift, even if it is temporary, has brought out the discount shoppers of the equity world. ‘Buy the dip’ is a real thing, and frequently successful path toward long-term portfolio gains, and the current environment is ripe for t

  • Suze Orman: This is the only asset class with a track record of 'earning more than inflation' — here are 3 simple ways to get exposure for the rest of 2022

    Experts are worried about this asset. But Suze still likes it.

  • Yields Jump, Stocks Waver as Inflation Fears Mount: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia fluctuated and Treasuries sold off across the curve as oil jumped, adding to worries about how aggressive central banks will need to be to rein in inflation without derailing growth.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesWorld’s Riskiest Place for Flying Averages One Disaster a YearEU Leaders Back Push to

  • Dow Jones Futures: As Market Rally Extends Gains, Should You Be Aggressive?

    The major indexes snapped weekly losing streaks as a confirmed market rally added to gains Friday. How aggressive should you be?

  • HPE announces world's fastest supercomputer

    Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. on Monday said it has developed the world's fastest supercomputer, Frontier, in partnership with Advanced Micro Devices Inc. and the U.S. Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory. At 1.1 exaflops, Frontier makes over 1,000,000,000,000,000,000 (or one billion-billion) calculations per second.

  • 12 Best ARK Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best ARK stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed review of Cathie Wood’s stock picks and hedge fund performance, go directly to 5 Best ARK Stocks To Buy Now. Founder and boss at ARK Investment Management, Cathie Wood has had a difficult start to […]

  • Bought Amazon Stock? You'll Have More Shares After the Stock Split

    Amazon's stock split will take place on June 3 and you'll end up with more shares in your account if you qualify.

  • Is It Time To Consider Buying Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)?

    Let's talk about the popular Alibaba Group Holding Limited ( NYSE:BABA ). The company's shares led the NYSE gainers...

  • Nvidia's 'transformation' is 'underappreciated,' BofA analysts say

    Chip designer NVIDIA (NVDA) Corp. disappointed on guidance in their latest earnings report, but there was a lot in the update that Bank of America (BofA) analysts liked.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Yuan-Ruble Trading Surges as America’s Rivals Rebuff Dollar

    (Bloomberg) -- The emerging multi-polar world now includes foreign-exchange markets -- as China and Russia, the biggest challengers to U.S. supremacy, boost direct trading between their currencies.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesWorld’s Riskiest Place for Flying Averages One Disaster a YearEU Leaders Back Push to Ban Most Russi

  • Al Gore’s Investment Firm Bought Alibaba and Salesforce. It Sold Cisco and Microsoft.

    Generation Investment Management, co-founded and chaired by former Vice President Al Gore, has made changes in its U.S.-traded investments.

  • 5 Growth Stocks That Can Deliver Transformational Wealth (With Patience)

    Meanwhile, the growth-stock-focused Nasdaq Composite is off 30% from its November record closing high. Going shopping during steep corrections and bear markets offers investors the opportunity to buy innovative growth stocks that can deliver transformational wealth...with some patience, of course. What follows are five examples of growth stocks with supercharged return potential that can, over many years or decades, put investors on a path to complete financial independence.

  • 3 Extremely Safe Dividend Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    Since the year began, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average entered correction territory with a decline of greater than 10%, while the S&P 500 (very briefly, on an intra-day basis) and Nasdaq Composite both pushed into a bear market. Although bear market declines can be scary, and the velocity of downside moves can test the resolve of investors, history has conclusively shown that putting your money to work during these downturns is a smart move. After all, every major crash, correction, and bear market throughout history has eventually been cleared away by a bull market.

  • Alibaba Stock Is Rallying After China Moves to Ease Lockdown Measures

    Shares in Alibaba JD.com NIO and other Chinese companies surged on Monday following news that Covid-19 lockdown measures that have spurred a slowdown in the world’s second-largest economy would be eased. U.S. markets are closed Monday in observance of Memorial Day, but Alibaba (ticker: BABA) Hong Kong-listed stock surged 4.3%. “The devil is in the detail of course,” said Jeffrey Halley, an analyst at broker Oanda.

  • The Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks on the Market Right Now

    Have you ever watched American Idol, The Voice, or even the National Dog Show on Thanksgiving Day in the company of others? There can even be different views in selecting the best high-yield dividend stocks. Other factors are also important, including the ability to continue funding dividends and growth prospects.

  • What Is The Ownership Structure Like For The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)?

    A look at the shareholders of The Boeing Company ( NYSE:BA ) can tell us which group is most powerful. Generally...

  • There won't be a 'v-shaped bottom' in this market: Strategist

    If history is any guide, expect this bear market to last roughly a year, says one strategist.

  • Stocks dip, bonds drop as German surprise renews inflation fears

    Stocks wobbled and bonds fell in Asia, while the dollar rose on Tuesday after a hot inflation reading in Germany heightened nerves about the pace and scale of looming interest rate hikes. Brent crude futures touched a two-month top of $122.43 a barrel after the European Union vowed to slash imports of Russian oil by year's end. German bund yields rose 8.1 bps overnight after German consumer prices increased at their fastest pace in half a century, strengthening the case for an outsized European Central Bank interest rate hike in July.