Proactive news headlines including Infinity Lithium Corporation, OzAurum Resources, Anteris Technologies and Nova Minerals

Infinity Lithium Corporation Ltd (ASX:INF)'s wholly-owned subsidiary, Extremadura New Energies, has been invited by the Chamber of Commerce of Cáceres, Spain to provide an information session at its local headquarters to discuss the Industrial Lithium Conversion Plant Project.

OzAurum Resources Ltd (ASX:OZM) is aiming to raise $2 million in an underwritten share purchase plan (SPP) to follow-up the recent virgin gold Demag Zone discovery at the Mulgabbie North Project.

Anteris Technologies Ltd (ASX:AVR, OTC:AMEUF) has completed treatment for the second cohort of an ongoing first-in-human study assessing the efficacy of its' DurAVR™ transcatheter heart valve (THV) system.

Nova Minerals Ltd (ASX:NVA, OTCQB:NVAAF) is on its way to shaping North America's next major gold trend as it advances the cornerstone Estelle Gold Project.

Imugene Ltd (ASX:IMU, OTC:IUGNF)'s Phase 1 CHECKVacc trial in adults with triple negative breast cancer has been detailed in a publication for the American Society of Clinical Oncology's (ASCO) 2022 Annual Meeting.

Tempus Resources Ltd (ASX:TMR, TSX-V:TMRR) has kicked off its 2022 exploration campaign at the Elizabeth Gold Project in southern British Columbia, Canada.

Emyria Ltd (ASX:EMD) and its partner the University of Western Australia (UWA) will substantially expand their collaboration to develop novel MDMA analogues with the potential to become treatments for major unmet needs.

Critical Resources Ltd (ASX:CRR) has continued its strong run of spodumene-bearing pegmatite results at Mavis Lake Lithium Project in Canada, striking more visual spodumene in 20 of 21 holes drilled at the Pegmatite 6 zone.

Geopacific Resources Ltd (ASX:GPR) has unearthed more broad intersections of solid gold grades within and around the Kulumadau pit of the Woodlark Gold Project in Papua New Guinea, further evidence of the project's growing potential.

Musgrave Minerals Ltd (ASX:MGV, OTC:MGVMF) has boosted the mineral resource estimate (MRE) for the Cue gold camp in Western Australia by 41%.

Clean TeQ Water Ltd (ASX:CNQ) has maintained its valuation of A$1.83 per share in the base case and A$2.37 per share in the bull case from Pitt Street Research.

Lithium Australia Ltd (ASX:LIT, OTC:LMMFF)'s prominent managing director Adrian Griffin will retire from his position at the helm of Australian battery technology leader effective today and take on a newly created role as technical advisor to the company.

Triangle Energy (Global) Ltd (ASX:TEG) has completed a 3D seismic survey over the highly prospective L7 permit within the Perth Basin of Western Australia.

Shree Minerals Limited (ASX:SHH) has hit gold, silver and base metal lenses during reverse circulation (RC) drilling at the Rock Lodge prospect in NSW.

Firefinch Ltd (ASX:FFX) continues to move its demerger forward with Leo Lithium closing an Initial Public Offering (IPO) oversubscribed having raised A$100 million.