Proactive news headlines including INOVIQ Ltd, SenSen Networks, Cobalt Blue Holdings and Cipherpoint Ltd

Sydney, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

INOVIQ Ltd (ASX:IIQ) has successfully completed a feasibility study to evaluate the use of SubB2M as an immunohistochemistry (tissue‐based test) reagent to aid in discriminating between benign skin lesions, malignant and metastatic melanoma. Click here

SenSen Networks Ltd (ASX:SNS, OTCQB:SNNSF) has delivered another record quarter, banking $3.7 million in cash receipts after securing multiple contracts across all verticals, according to a report by Edison Investment Research. Click here

Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd (ASX:COB, OTC:CBBHF) shares have gained about 4% intra-day to 81 cents after commissioning and starting operations of the demonstration plant at its Broken Hill Cobalt Project (BHCP) in New South Wales. Click here

Cipherpoint Ltd (ASX:CPT) has gained considerable momentum from positive funding and cost reduction initiatives which include capital raising, issue of convertible notes and board and management changes. Click here

CV Check Ltd (ASX:CV1) has released strong results for the 2022 financial year with revenue of $26.4 million being 51% higher than the previous FY, SaaS revenue of $2.4 million was up 315% and cash receipts of $29.1 million were 71% higher. Click here

Havilah Resources Ltd (ASX:HAV) has progressed an agreement with OZ Minerals Ltd and OZ Exploration Pty Ltd by executing definition transaction documents for the grant of an option to acquire the Kalkaroo Copper-Gold Project and to explore for copper in Havilah's prospective tenement holding in the Curnamona Province of northeast South Australia. Click here

Suvo Strategic Minerals Ltd (ASX:SUV) has renewed its mining licence at the Pittong Kaolin Project, which has been approved by Victoria’s Earth Resources Regulation, Department of Jobs, Precincts and Regions (DJPR). Click here

Aeris Resources Ltd (ASX:AIS) has fielded high-grade copper-zinc hits from recent resource definition drilling at the Jaguar Operations in Western Australia. Click here

Meeka Metals Ltd (ASX:MEK) has fielded the highest-grade rare earth element (REE) assays to date from the Circle Valley Project in Western Australia, underscoring the growth potential of the project’s REE mineral potential as mineralised, near-surface zones continue to expand. Click here

Dart Mining NL (ASX:DTM) has entered into an earn-in agreement for the Dorchap Lithium Project in northeast Victoria with Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile, via its wholly-owned subsidiary SQM Australia Pty Ltd. Click here

Galena Mining Ltd (ASX:G1A) has raised $17 million (before costs), having accepted binding commitments for a placement of 136 million new shares at an issue price of $0.125 per share. Click here

Sipa Resources Ltd (ASX:SRI) has brought on board highly respected geologist and mining consultant Rick Yeates as a non-executive director, effective August 1, 2022. Click here

Flynn Gold Ltd (ASX:FG1) has begun exploring the kilometre-scale potential of the gold mineralisation system at the Golden Ridge Project in northeast Tasmania with a reverse circulation (RC) drilling program, designed to test the Kensington, Blinding and Link Zone prospects. Click here

Andromeda Metals Ltd (ASX:ADN) is trading higher on signing a legally binding offtake agreement with Vietnam and Hong Kong-based Asia Minerals Resources (AMR) to supply halloysite-kaolin from the Great White Kaolin Project in South Australia into the strong and high-value Asian ceramics industry. Click here

Hawsons Iron Ltd (ASX:HIO) has increased the Hawsons Iron Project’s mineral resource estimate by 21% to 484 million tonnes, including a maiden 54 million tonnes in the measured category while there are 193 million tonnes in the indicated category. Click here

Nexus Minerals Ltd (ASX:NXM) continues to grow the golden potential of Crusader-Templar Prospect within the Wallbrook Gold Project in the Eastern Goldfields of WA with further broad high-grade gold assay results. Click here

SensOre Ltd (ASX:S3N) has demonstrated the effectiveness of its Discriminant Predictive Targeting® (DPT) technology with the discovery of a basement gold mineralised system at Yilgarn Exploration Ventures’ (YEV) North Darlot property in Western Australia’s Goldfields. Click here

Hillgrove Resources Ltd (ASX:HGO) has fielded a 70% increase in copper resources in an updated mineral resource estimate (MRE) for the Nugent copper-gold deposit within the Kanmantoo Copper-Gold Project utilising results from a 2021-2022 diamond drilling program. Click here