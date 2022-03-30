U.S. markets open in 6 hours 35 minutes

Proactive news headlines including International Graphite, QMines Ltd, Recce Pharmaceuticals and PVW Resources

Proactive
·4 min read
Proactive
Proactive

Sydney, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

  • International Graphite Ltd (ASX:IG6) is all set to list on the ASX next week after launching an initial public offer (IPO) earlier this month to raise up to $10 million at an issue price of $0.20 per share. Click here

  • QMines Ltd (ASX:QML) has delivered encouraging metallurgical results from initial tests at the Mt Chalmers Copper and Gold Project 17 kilometres northeast of Rockhampton in Queensland. Click here

  • Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:RCE, OTC:RECEF) has received positive data from the fourth cohort of its Phase 1 intravenous clinical trial of RECCE® 327 (R327) at 1,000mg – a 20-fold increase on the first cohort, which was given a 50mg dose – that indicates good safety and tolerability profile among 10 healthy male subjects. Click here

  • PVW Resources NL (ASX:PVW) has increased the grade of rare earth samples in ore sorting and magnetic separation testing at the Tanami Heavy Rare Earth (HRE) Project, also achieving rejection of significant mass and indicating potential to lower costs on downstream processing. Click here

  • Alkane Resources Limited (ASX:ALK) has received further encouragement with the final set of results from a resource drilling program at its landmark Boda Prospect within the Northern Molong Porphyry Project in Central West New South Wales. Click here

  • Latin Resources Ltd (ASX:LRS) has confirmed high-grade lithium pegmatites in the first two holes at the Southern Target area of its Salinas Lithium Project in Brazil with shares trading higher. Click here

  • Azure Minerals Ltd (ASX:AZS) has delivered a maiden mineral resource estimate (MRE) for the Andover deposit, the first prospect drilled as part of the Andover Project in the West Pilbara region of Western Australia, in which Azure has a majority share. Click here

  • Brookside Energy Ltd (ASX:BRK) is moving closer to bringing the high-impact Rangers 36-25 SXH 1 Well, its second well in the SWISH Area of Interest (AOI) in Oklahoma’s world-class Anadarko Basin, to production with completion operations progressing. Click here

  • Cooper Metals Ltd (ASX:CPM) has returned to the soil at Gooroo Copper-Gold Project, which is within the highly prospective Gullewa Greenstone Belt in Western Australia’s Yligarn Craton. Click here

  • Hillgrove Resources Ltd (ASX:HGO) has completed the portal for the exploration decline that will be used for future underground mine access at the flagship Kanmantoo Copper-Gold Mine in South Australia, passing an important step in an underground mining technology trial. Click here

  • Firefinch Ltd (ASX:FFX)’s subsidiary Birimian Gold Mali SARL has been granted a Permis d’Exploitation, or mining licence, covering the Finkola exploration licence, which is contiguous with the company's licence covering the Morila gold operations in Mali. Click here

  • Piedmont Lithium Inc (ASX:PLL, NASDAQ:PLL, XETRA:) partner Atlantic Lithium has upgraded the mineral resource estimate (MRE) to 30.1 million tonnes at 1.26% Li2O for the Ewoyaa deposit within the Cape Coast Lithium Portfolio in Ghana, West Africa. Click here

  • Mako Gold Ltd (ASX:MKG) has received further wide, high-grade results including 17 metres at 4.13 g/t gold from Gogbala Prospect that will continue to boost the size of the upcoming maiden mineral resource estimate (MRE) at the flagship Napié Project in Côte d’Ivoire. Click here

  • Critical Resources Ltd (ASX:CRR) has tapped Troy Galik as Canadian exploration manager, appointed to lead all in-country exploration programs. Click here

  • Okapi Resources Ltd (ASX:OKR) will kick off its diamond drilling program at its 100%-owned Enmore Gold Project in northern New South Wales in the June quarter of 2022. Click here

About Proactive

  • Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.

  • With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.

  • In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com


