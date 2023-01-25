U.S. markets open in 6 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,020.00
    -12.75 (-0.32%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,770.00
    -56.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,840.00
    -69.50 (-0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,891.90
    -2.90 (-0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.18
    +0.05 (+0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,929.90
    -5.50 (-0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    23.65
    -0.10 (-0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0885
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4690
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.20
    -0.61 (-3.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2306
    -0.0025 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.4430
    +0.2780 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,734.59
    -327.86 (-1.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    513.97
    -13.31 (-2.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,757.36
    -27.31 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,395.01
    +95.82 (+0.35%)
     

Proactive news headlines including International Graphite, Aeris Resources, Altech Chemicals and Taiton Resources

Proactive
·4 min read
Proactive
Proactive

Sydney, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

  • International Graphite Ltd (ASX:IG6) has gone from strength to strength at the Springdale Graphite Project in Western Australia, identifying new mineralised systems and confirming the high-grade nature of these graphite targets with each phase of drilling. Click here

  • Aeris Resources Ltd (ASX:AIS) is off to a good start with plans to extend the life of its Cracow Gold Operations in central Queensland through a maiden resource estimate (MRE) of 62,000 ounces at the Golden Plateau deposit with 300,000 ounces of silver to boot. Click here

  • Altech Chemicals Ltd (ASX:ATC) has made broad progress on the CERENERGY® battery joint venture (JV) with Fraunhofer IKTS, holding two expert workshops, selecting major equipment suppliers and engaging in early offtake discussions. Click here

  • Taiton Resources Ltd (ASX:T88) has launched ‘Investor Hub’, a dedicated investor engagement platform that will allow the public to view the company’s announcements and media. Click here

  • Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:RCE, OTC:RECEF) has boosted its finances by A$6,219,241 after receiving two research and development (R&D) rebates. Click here

  • Queensland Pacific Metals Ltd (ASX:QPM) has made strong debt financing progress targeting international export credit agencies and other government-backed lenders for its TECH Project in northern Australia. Click here

  • Kin Mining NL (ASX:KIN) has expanded the Helens East Fault system at the Cardinia Gold Project (CGP) in Western Australia to about 1-kilometre of strike with more high-grade gold assays.

  • Riversgold Ltd (ASX:RGL) welcomes “very positive” lithium soil geochemical results at the Mt Holland Lithium Project in WA. Click here

  • AdAlta Ltd (ASX:1AD) says a new publication by its collaborators at University of Western Australia (UWA) and La Trobe University, published in the peer reviewed Journal of Biological Chemistry, suggests the potential for i-bodies as therapies for osteoporosis. Click here

  • Australian Vanadium Ltd (ASX:AVL) and Neometals Ltd have signed a non-binding term sheet to explore opportunities for AVL to process co-product vanadium concentrate from Neometals’ Barrambie Project in Western Australia at a processing hub. Click here

  • Anson Resources Ltd (ASX:ASN) has all the key approvals in place to begin a resource expansion drilling program for its Western Strategy at the Paradox Lithium Project in Utah. Click here

  • Magnetite Mines Ltd (ASX:MGT) has tapped Dr Carmen Letton as a non-executive director of the board, effective immediately. Click here

  • FYI Resources Ltd (ASX:FYI) and joint development partner Alcoa (NYSE:AA) of Australia have selected the location for a small-scale production facility and high-purity alumina (HPA) demonstration plant near Kwinana in Western Australia. Click here

  • Westar Resources Ltd (ASX:WSR) has transitioned from reverse circulation (RC) to diamond drilling at the Mt Finnerty farm-in and joint venture (JV) project with Ramelius Resources Ltd in WA. Click here

  • Mako Gold Ltd (ASX:MKG) is doubling down on a large gold system at its Napié Gold Project in Côte d’Ivoire, where an initial round of auger drilling uncovered up to 56 g/t gold. Click here

  • Meeka Metals Ltd (ASX:MEK) is in the thick of infill and extensional drilling for rare earths at Circle Valley in Western Australia. Click here

  • Lithium Power International Ltd (ASX:LPI) has closed the books on reverse circulation (RC) drilling at its East Kirup lithium prospect in Western Australia’s iconic Greenbushes district. Click here

  • Matador Mining Ltd (ASX:MZZ, OTCQX:MZZMF) has confirmed the presence of basement gold during its inaugural diamond drill program over the Cape Ray Shear Zone’s (CRSZ) Malachite Target in Newfoundland, Canada. Click here

  • Kin Mining NL (ASX:KIN)’s major shareholder Delphi AG has provided a short-term bond facility for $3 million to underpin drilling activities along the Eastern Corridor of the Cardinia Gold Project (CGP) in WA. Click here

  • Corazon Mining Ltd (ASX:CZN) has started on-ground exploration at the Miriam Nickel Sulphide Project in the Eastern Goldfields region of Western Australia after being granted prospecting licences. Click here

About Proactive

  • Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.

  • With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.

  • In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com.


Recommended Stories

  • FREEGOLD INTERSECTS 3.83 G/T AU OVER 190.8 METRES AND 1.71 G/T AU OVER 370.1 METRES AT GOLDEN SUMMIT

    Freegold Ventures Limited (Freegold) (TSX: FVL) (OTCQX: FGOVF) is pleased to report results from an additional nine holes (7,753.5m) from its drill program designed to expand, upgrade and increase the overall resource grade at the Golden Summit Project ("Golden Summit" or the "Project") through systematic drilling.

  • Luminex Hits with Cuyes West Step-out Holes: 4.0m Grading 19.35 g/t Au Eq and 2.5m Grading 18.54 g/t Au Eq

    Luminex Resources Corp. (TSXV: LR) (OTCQX: LUMIF) (the "Company" or "Luminex") is pleased to announce drill results from six holes (CU22-10 to CU22-15) at Cuyes West. Drilling has confirmed a strike length of approximately 350 metres, while the anomaly has been mapped at surface for more than 500 metres. The drilled vertical extent of the Cuyes West mineralized structure now exceeds 300 metres. All holes have now been reported from the 2022 program, except for CU22-16 and CU22-17 (completed in J

  • Mako Mining Appoints New Director

    Mako Mining Corp. (TSXV: MKO) (OTCQX: MAKOF) ("Mako" or the "Company") announces that its Board of Directors (the "Board") has appointed Mr. Brian Szeto as an independent director of the Company, effective today.

  • Renforth Reports on Pegmatites at Surimeau, Sedimentary Lithium Mineralization

    January 24, 2023 - TheNewswire - Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE:RFR) (OTC:RFHRF) (FSE:9RR) (“Renforth” or the “Company”) would like to offer shareholders an update on the status of exploration at Sur...

  • Stocks finish lower, Dow clings to gains after latest batch of earnings

    MARKET PULSE U.S. stocks finished lower on Tuesday with only the Dow clinging to gains for the session as investors digested more earnings reports from major American firms. The S&P 500 (SPX) shed roughly 3 points, or 0.

  • A Summer of Sovereign-Debt Crises Could Be Coming. Is the Fed Ready?

    Crises in the U.S. Japan, or Italy would shake up illiquid world financial markets, Desmond Lachman writes.

  • US Sues Google to Break Up Ad Unit in Heated Antitrust Fight

    (Bloomberg) -- The US Justice Department and eight states sued Alphabet Inc.’s Google, calling for the break up of the search giant’s ad-technology business over alleged illegal monopolization of the digital advertising market.Most Read from BloombergUS Confronts China Over Companies’ Ties to Russia War EffortUS and Germany Set to Send Tanks to Ukraine, Breaking DeadlockChina Slams US on Debt Limit and Accuses Washington of SabotageBlizzard Manager Departs In Protest of Employee Ranking SystemCi

  • Factbox-Biden administration continues Trump antitrust focus on tech giants

    The U.S. Justice Department sued Google on Tuesday, accusing the company of abusing its dominance of the digital advertising business and saying Google should be forced to sell its ad manager suite, in the government's latest attempt to slice away a portion of Big Tech's power. The U.S. Justice Department had previously sued Google in October 2020, accusing the $1 trillion company of illegally using its market muscle to hobble rivals in search. Dozens of U.S. states and territories filed a broader version of the Justice Department lawsuit in December 2020.

  • Fed needs mortgage-backed securities exit plan 'earlier than later,' George says

    Kansas City Federal Reserve President Esther George has urged her colleagues to come to terms "earlier than later" on a plan for the U.S. central bank to exit the mortgage-backed securities (MBS) market and be more explicit on how bond purchases will figure into future monetary policy. "You can't just wake up one day and say, 'hey, we're going to get out of this business,'" George, who is retiring from her position at the end of this month, told Reuters in an interview published on Monday. She noted that Fed officials agree in principle that the central bank's securities portfolio should only include those assets issued by the U.S. Treasury - not those backed by home mortgages - but don't yet have a plan to get there.

  • Markets: Bitcoin slips, remains above US$22,000; Dogecoin leads gains

    Bitcoin dipped 0.89% in Monday afternoon trading in Asia but remained above a four-month high of US$22,00, while all other top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies by market capitalization were mixed.

  • Charter (CHTR) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

    Charter' (CHTR) fourth-quarter 2022 earnings are expected to have been affected by sluggish growth in the Internet subscriber base.

  • DOJ poised to sue Google over digital ad market dominance - Bloomberg News

    The lawsuit would be the second federal antitrust complaint filed against Google, alleging violations of antitrust law in how the tech giant acquires or maintains its dominance. The Justice Department lawsuit filed against Google in 2020 focuses on its monopoly in search and is scheduled to go to trial in September.

  • Arhaus, Inc. (ARHS) Soars 7.7%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

    Arhaus, Inc. (ARHS) witnessed a jump in share price last session on above-average trading volume. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions for the stock doesn't suggest further strength down the road.

  • Halliburton completes $250M in share buybacks in Q4, boosts dividend 33%

    "These actions demonstrate Halliburton's confidence in our business, customers, employees and industry outlook," CEO Jeff Miller said in Halliburton's fourth-quarter earnings call on Jan. 24.

  • 3M Stock Tumbles After Earnings Disappoint. Demand Is Down and the Consumer Is Weak.

    3M reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $2.28 on sales of $8.1 billion. Wall Street had expected earnings per share of $2.36.

  • Investors Watch Bukele’s Twitter as El Salvador Bond Matures

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bitcoin-touting government of El Salvador’s Nayib Bukele is poised to deliver on a $604 million bond maturing this week, marking a turn of events that leaves investors in distressed emerging-market debt with only one more big maturity to worry about this year.Most Read from BloombergCitadel’s $16 Billion Win Tops Paulson’s Greatest Trade EverUS Confronts China Over Companies’ Ties to Russian War EffortHow Apple’s Upcoming Mixed-Reality Headset Will WorkWhat The Heck Is Happeni

  • American Express Q4 Preview: Another EPS Beat Inbound?

    American Express has consistently posted better-than-expected results, exceeding earnings and revenue estimates in six consecutive quarters.

  • JPMorgan ‘hates Tesla and me,’ Musk says in court

    Tesla Inc. (TSLA) Chief Executive Elon Musk on Tuesday shed more light onto the often-acrimonious dealings between the EV maker and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Musk said in a federal trial over his “funding secured” tweets on Tuesday that the relationship between Tesla and bankers at JP Morgan is “very negative,” and that Musk decided to take away all of Tesla’s commercial-banking business from JP Morgan. Musk also said that he has asked Chief Executive Jamie Dimon for support for Tesla, but that Dimon had declined to provide that support.

  • Is iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) a Strong ETF Right Now?

    Smart Beta ETF report for INTF

  • Chevron (CVX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Chevron (CVX) closed at $180.66 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.13% move from the prior day.