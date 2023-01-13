U.S. markets open in 6 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,999.50
    -4.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,275.00
    -44.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,517.25
    -17.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,886.00
    +0.20 (+0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.52
    +0.13 (+0.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,901.00
    +2.20 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    23.84
    -0.16 (-0.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0846
    -0.0009 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4490
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.83
    -2.26 (-10.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2210
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.3520
    -0.9610 (-0.74%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,831.60
    +692.65 (+3.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    439.95
    +9.83 (+2.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,794.04
    +69.06 (+0.89%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,119.52
    -330.30 (-1.25%)
     

Proactive news headlines including Jindalee Resources, European Lithium, Alkane Resources and Alchemy Resources

Proactive
·2 min read
Proactive
Proactive

Sydney, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

  • Jindalee Resources Ltd (ASX:JRL) has completed a spin-out of Australian battery and precious metal assets, forming Dynamic Metals Ltd (ASX:DYM) with an initial public offering (IPO) drawing $7 million in funding as DYM prepares to list to the ASX. Click here

  • European Lithium Ltd (ASX:EUR, OTCQB:EULIF) has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Saudi-based Obeikan Investment Group to build and operate a hydroxide plant under a joint venture (JV) in Saudi Arabia for EUR’s Wolfsberg Lithium Project in Austria. Click here

  • Alkane Resources Ltd (ASX:ALK) is due for an earnings review after the company upgraded its FY 2023 guidance for the Tomingley Gold Operations in Central West New South Wales, according to Edison Investment Research Ltd. Click here

  • Alchemy Resources Ltd (ASX:ALY) has intersected fertile lithium-caesium-tantalum (LCT) pegmatites in reverse circulation (RC) drilling at the Hickory prospect within the Karonie Lithium-Gold Project in Western Australia. Click here

  • Empire Energy Group Ltd (ASX:EEG) has completed hydraulic stimulation of the Carpentaria-3H (C-3H) well and the drilling of the Carpentaria-4V (C-4V) at Exploration Permit (EP) 187, well within budget. Click here

  • Galena Mining Ltd (ASX:G1A) welcomes the first concentrate produced at its Abra Base Metals Mine in the Gascoyne region of Western Australia as part of the plant commissioning process. Click here

  • Lithium Power International Ltd (ASX:LPI)'s 100%-owned subsidiary Western Lithium (TSX:WLC) has set the drills turning on its inaugural drilling program at the East Kirup lithium prospect, part of the company’s Greenbushes Project in the south-west of Western Australia. Click here

  • Animoca Brands Corporation Ltd's Japanese subsidiary has made a strategic investment of JP¥100 million into Psychic VR Lab’s JP¥1 billion fundraising round in December 2022. Click here

