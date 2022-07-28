Proactive news headlines including KGL Resources, Skyfii Ltd, Polymetals Resources and Sipa Resources

Sydney, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

KGL Resources Ltd (ASX:KGL) is higher on fielding further high-grade copper hits from its recently completed 23-hole drill program at Jervois Copper Project in the Northern Territory of Australia. Click here

Skyfii Ltd (ASX:SKF, OTC:SFIIF) delivered record revenue during the quarter ending June 30, 2022, clocking a 40% increase in total operating revenue compared to the corresponding quarter in 2021 and providing strong momentum for the new financial year. Click here

Polymetals Resources Ltd (ASX:POL) has identified 10 high-priority geophysical targets at the Alahiné Gold Project in Guinea following an airborne magnetic survey. Click here

Sipa Resources Ltd (ASX:SRI) has kicked-off an extensive helicopter-borne electromagnetic (EM) survey over about 60% of the Paterson North Project area in Western Australia, funded by joint venture (JV) partner Rio Tinto Exploration Ltd (RTX) as part of a $3.2 million exploration funding farm-in. Click here

Star Minerals Ltd (ASX:SMS) is aiming to bolster its gold portfolio with a proposed new acquisition. Click here

Kingston Resources Ltd (ASX:KSN)’s final results from a phase one diamond and reverse circulation (RC) drilling program at Pearse North deposit of the Mineral Hill Mine in NSW point to “significant shallow high-grade gold”. Click here

Cipherpoint Ltd (ASX:CPT) has entered into a binding but conditional agreement to acquire all of the issued capital and business of Sydney-based cyber services company Excite IT Pty Ltd. Click here

Element 25 Ltd (ASX:E25) has completed a bulk dense media separation (DMS) trial on manganese from the Butcherbird project in WA, finding it can produce a higher-grader, lower-cost ore. Click here

Magmatic Resources Ltd (ASX:MAG) has kicked off a high-impact diamond drilling program at Kingswood and Corvette prospects within the Myall Project in a copper-gold mining district of New South Wales that hosts the world-class Northparkes mine. Click here

Lithium Australia Ltd (ASX:LIT, OTC:LMMFF) subsidiary Envirostream Pty Ltd, a leader in the battery recycling industry, has sealed a deal with Battery World Australia Pty Ltd for the collection of spent batteries. Click here

Brookside Energy Ltd (ASX:BRK) has continued the strong flow of news from operations in the SWISH Area of Interest (AOI) in Oklahoma’s world-class Anadarko Basin with the high-impact Rangers 36-25 SXH 1 Well achieving sustained production. Click here

Kin Mining NL (ASX:KIN) has provided further evidence for the presence of gold mineralisation at the Iron King Project in Western Australia with “encouraging” results returned from first-pass reverse circulation (RC) drilling at the Axford and Iron King prospects. Click here