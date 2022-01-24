Proactive news headlines including Kin Mining, Meteoric Resources, Amplia Therapeutics and Alkane Resources

Sydney, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Kin Mining NL (ASX:KIN) continued to make significant progress during the December quarter with its exploration-driven strategy aimed at growing the resource inventory and making new discoveries at the Cardinia Gold Project (CGP) in Western Australia.

Meteoric Resources NL (ASX:MEI) made considerable progress at its Palm Springs Project in Western Australia and Juruena Project in Brazil during the December quarter as it focuses on scoping studies aimed at outlining gold development opportunities.

Amplia Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:ATX) achieved multiple clinical and manufacturing milestones during the December quarter, setting the company up for a busy 2022 with Phase 2 clinical trials for AMP945 beginning imminently.

Alkane Resources Limited (ASX:ALK)'s Tomingley underground gold operations in New South Wales continued to perform well during the December 2021 quarter, achieving forecasts by pouring 16,935 ounces of gold.

AdAlta Ltd (ASX:1AD) had a busy December quarter, with significant pipeline expansion, clinical progress and an injection of A$3.75 million from a placement offer all contributing to a positive outlook for 2022.

Mont Royal Resources Ltd (ASX:MRZ) is poised to begin its maiden fieldwork program at the recently acquired Tarku property on the Upper Eastmain Greenstone Belt in Quebec, Canada.

Eagle Mountain Mining Ltd (ASX:EM2) has intersected three high-grade zones within a thick mineralised zone from hole WT-21-51 at the Oracle Ridge Project in Arizona, USA.

Radiopharm Theranostics Ltd (ASX:RAD), which is busy growing its platform of radiopharmaceutical products, has added three cancer-combatting assets targeting the diagnosis and treatment of a range of solid tumours to its pipeline.

Native Mineral Resources Holdings Ltd (ASX:NMR) has secured a drill rig and is ready to begin exploration of its wholly-owned Helios target in the Nullarbor region of Western Australia in March 2022.

Calima Energy Ltd (ASX:CE1) has incorporated a high impact unconventional oil well (Leo #4) on its inventory acreage in the Greater Thorsby Area at North Thorsby in Canada.

Venture Minerals Ltd (ASX:VMS, OTC:VTMLF) is encouraged by the latest survey from Chalice Mining Ltd (ASX:CHN, OTCQB:CGMLF), which identified multiple new targets at Venture's 'Julimar-lookalike' nickel-copper-platinum group element (PGE) target in Western Australia.

Patrys Ltd (ASX:PAB) has completed its first engineering run of lead asset PAT-DX1, an antibody fragment derived from the original mouse-model deoxymab antibody 3E10.

Arovella Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:ALA) has received firm commitments from institutional and sophisticated investors to raise $4.57 million.

Cooper Metals Ltd (ASX:CPM) has kicked off a high-powered fixed loop ground electromagnetic survey (FLEM) over Python and King Solomon copper-gold prospects in the north-eastern portion of the Mt Isa East Project in north-western Queensland.

Anteris Technologies Ltd (ASX:AVR, OTC:AMEUF)'s first-in-human DurAVR™ THV study met or exceeded its interim study objectives, with patients reporting 'impressive' haemodynamic improvement."

Buru Energy Ltd (ASX:BRU) has updated well operations at Rafael 1 and Ungani 8H in the Canning Basin, onshore Western Australia.

Kinetiko Energy Ltd (ASX:KKO) is moving towards helping to service energy-hungry South Africa from its Korhaan Project with all wells intersecting gas, giving the company a 100% success rate in gas discovery.

Alice Queen Ltd (ASX:AQX) has raised $1.3 million, triggering the issue of roughly 162,525,000 shares at $0.008 each.

Tietto Minerals Ltd (ASX:TIE) has recorded a project-best intersection of 1.1 metres at 2,853 g/t gold within 25.37 metres at 131.05 g/t during infill drilling on the main Abujar shear at its 3.35-million-ounce Abujar Gold Project.

BlackEarth Minerals NL (ASX:BEM) has completed a successful bookbuild to raise $6.8 million.

Strickland Metals Ltd (ASX:STK) has secured heritage clearance to conduct a survey at its cornerstone Yandal gold camp in WA as it prepares for a major drilling campaign in 2022.

Caspin Resources Ltd (ASX:CPN) has progressed its understanding of mineralisation beneath the Yarabrook Hill prospect of the Yarawindah Brook Project in Western Australia with multiple phases of drilling, defining several new platinum group elements (PGE)-nickel-copper targets to be assessed for prospectivity.

First Graphene Ltd (ASX:FGR, OTCQB:FGPHF)'s PureGRAPH® has been found to be a superior additive for concrete and mortar in critical infrastructure applications, according to a study by the University of Wollongong in Australia.

Marvel Gold Ltd (ASX:MVL) has appointed former executive director of exploration Chris van Wijk as the company's managing director.

Evolution Energy Minerals Ltd (ASX:EV1) has appointed a new managing director, with Phil Hoskins taking up the position effective immediately.

Galileo Mining Ltd (ASX:GAL) has kicked off electromagnetic (EM) surveying of massive sulphide identified in aircore drilling at its 100%-owned Norseman project in Western Australia.

Critical Resources Ltd (ASX:CRR) has staked an extra 700 hectares around its newly acquired Graphic Lake Project in Ontario, Canada.

Lotus Resources Ltd (ASX:LOT) has appointed Michael Ball as chief financial officer (CFO) in a move that will strengthen the company's executive team and help it further its uranium project.

Australian Strategic Materials Ltd (ASX:ASM) has passed a key milestone with progression of a conditional investment by a consortium of South Korean investors toward realisation, after due diligence on its flagship Dubbo specialty metals project in New South Wales was completed successfully.