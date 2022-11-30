U.S. markets open in 8 hours 28 minutes

Proactive news headlines including Kinetiko Energy, Northern Minerals, St George Mining and Cobre Ltd

·3 min read
Sydney, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

  • Kinetiko Energy Ltd (ASX:KKO), an Australian gas explorer and developer focused on advanced shallow conventional gas and coal bed methane in energy-hungry South Africa, has hit a new record high on delivering a positive update on its onshore gas exploration and production development activities. Click here

  • Northern Minerals Ltd (ASX:NTU) has boosted its cash coffers to the tune of approximately A$3.66 million through a well-supported share purchase plan (SPP) which closed this week. Click here

  • St George Mining Ltd (ASX:SGQ) has signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with international battery materials investment firm Shanghai Jayson New Energy Materials Co Ltd, forming a strategic partnership to leverage the company’s lithium opportunities. Click here

  • Cobre Ltd (ASX:CBE) has obtained Kalahari Metals Ltd (KML) in full after acquiring the remaining 49% interest in the entity, securing ownership of a 5,348-square-kilometre tenure in the Kalahari Copper Belt (KCB) of Botswana, the second largest land holding in the area. Click here

  • Tempus Resources Ltd (ASX:TMR, TSX-V:TMRR) has launched a non-brokered private placement to raise up to C$1 million (~A$1.111 million) to continue aggressive exploration at the flagship Elizabeth-Blackdome Project in southern British Columbia, Canada. Click here

  • PolarX Ltd (ASX:PXX) has boosted its finances by almost $1.259 million on completion of an entitlement offer and shortfall offer as part of a renounceable rights issue. Click here

  • Triangle Energy (Global) Ltd's Cliff Head Joint Venture (CHJV) has lodged an application with the National Offshore Petroleum Titles Authority (NOPTA) to declare the WA-31-L tenement area as an identified greenhouse gas storage resource. Click here

  • Predictive Discovery Ltd (ASX:PDI) has identified seven priority target areas in the immediate NE Bankan deposit (NEB) within the 4.2-million-ounce Bankan Gold Project in Guinea that will be the focus of near-resource exploration next year. Click here

  • Animoca Brands Corporation Ltd has led a $2 million seed round of funding for sci-fi media brand Wanderers – the brand behind Wanderers NFTs – alongside blockchain-focused venture capital firm GameFi Ventures. Click here

  • Aeris Resources Ltd (ASX:AIS) welcomes the news that joint venture partner Helix Resources Ltd (ASX:HLX)'s latest “bold” drilling campaign has yielded a large untested down-hole electromagnetic (DHEM) anomaly in addition to the intersection of copper sulphide mineralisation at the Canbelego JV Project in the Cobar Basin of NSW. Click here

  • Armada Metals Ltd (ASX:AMM) has taken to the skies for a 1,500-line-kilometre airborne Mobile Magnetotellurics (MobileMT) survey over the highest priority targets at the district-scale magmatic nickel-copper Nyanga Project in Gabon. Click here

About Proactive

Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.

With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.

In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com


