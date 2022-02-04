U.S. markets open in 6 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,515.25
    +46.25 (+1.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,148.00
    +177.00 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,743.50
    +251.25 (+1.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,000.00
    +13.60 (+0.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.82
    +0.55 (+0.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.40
    +3.30 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    22.50
    +0.12 (+0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1471
    +0.0026 (+0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8270
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.35
    +2.26 (+10.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3582
    -0.0020 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1080
    +0.1470 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,894.02
    +823.51 (+2.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    890.04
    +30.99 (+3.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,528.84
    -54.16 (-0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,439.99
    +198.68 (+0.73%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Argus Analysts' Top Picks for 2022'

Argus's Jim Kelleher and John Eade break down stocks they see as well-positioned for 2022 on Wed, 2/9 at 2 PM ET.

Proactive news headlines including Kingfisher Mining, Kinetiko Energy, Imugene Ltd and Triangle Energy

Proactive
·3 min read

Sydney, Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

  • Kingfisher Mining Ltd (ASX:KFM) is focused on exploration at its wholly-owned projects in the Gascoyne and Ashburton Mineral Fields of Western Australia. Click here

  • Kinetiko Energy Ltd (ASX:KKO) is preparing to flow-test all three of its wells following gas shows from Korhaan 3 and 5, at the Korhaan Project in South Africa. Click here

  • Imugene Ltd (ASX:IMU, OTC:IUGNF)'s recent clinical and patent activities have drawn the attention of Roth Capital Partners, which has placed a “buy” recommendation on the clinical stage cancer-focused biotech. Click here

  • Triangle Energy (Global) Ltd’s (ASX:TEG) immediate focus is on progressing the interim offtake arrangements on behalf of the Cliff Head joint venture. Click here

  • Aldoro Resources Ltd (ASX:ARN) has confirmed 15 more holes have been drilled at its Niobe project, all with intersecting pegmatites. Click here

  • AuKing Mining Ltd (ASX:AKN) has completed the second earn-in milestone under their Koongie Park joint venture agreement with Anglo Australian Resources NL (ASX:AAR), more than two years ahead of schedule. Click here

  • Kingston Resources Ltd (ASX:KSN) has officially closed the share purchase plan (SPP) previously announced in November last year. Click here

  • Critical Resources Ltd (ASX:CRR) has launched a downhole electromagnetic (DHEM) survey for the Gibsons Prospect of the Halls Peak Base Metal Project, seeking to identify off-hole conductors and geophysical anomalies for further investigation. Click here

  • Lithium Australia NL (ASX:LIT, OTC:LMMFF) is a step closer to full ownership of Envirostream Australia Pty Ltd, having agreed to the terms of acquiring the outstanding 10% of the battery recycling company. Click here

  • Twenty Seven Co Ltd (ASX:TSC) has gained a more robust understanding of the geology hosted within the Rover Gold Project in Western Australia’s Goldfields, demonstrating that gold mineralisation is present along strike and down-dip from the drilling undertaken in 2019 and 2020. Click here

  • Surefire Resources NL (ASX:SRN) is confident it is sitting on considerable iron potential, having defined a large exploration target of 870 to 1,240 million tonnes, at a grade of 29% to 41%, at the Perenjori Iron Project. Click here

  • Piedmont Lithium Inc (ASX:PLL, NASDAQ:PLL, XETRA:) has outlined its development plans for 2022, looking to bring the Carolina Lithium Project in the US to a final investment decision, while also pursuing a second US plant, with site selection planned for the second quarter of this year. Click here

About Proactive

  • Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle

  • With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors

  • In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com


