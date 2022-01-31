Proactive news headlines including KNeoMedia Ltd, Medallion Metals, Zelira Therapeutics and Twenty Seven

Sydney, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

KNeoMedia Ltd (ASX:KNM) (OTCMKTS:KNEOF) has been hard at work over the December quarter, continuing to roll out the Connect ALL Kids initiative across New York City and pursuing new opportunities in Florida. Click here

Medallion Metals Ltd (ASX:MM8) has ended the December quarter in a strong financial position, with $6.8 million in hand as it advances drilling at the Ravensthorpe Gold-Copper Project in Western Australia. Click here

Zelira Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:ZLD, OTCQB:ZLDAF) is well placed to generate further growth in cash flow and revenue via its diversified income streams, with a suite of new products launched in H1 FY2022. Click here

Twenty Seven Co Ltd (ASX:TSC) December quarter highlights feature the completion of a reverse circulation (RC) drilling campaign at the Rover Gold Project in WA, and the identification of strong copper, gold and tin mineralisation at the Trident Project in NSW. Click here

RPM Automotive Group Ltd (ASX:RPM) has recorded an 86% uptake in revenue over the December quarter as it expanded into the caravan and camper trailer sectors. Click here

Sipa Resources Ltd (ASX:SRI) made strong exploration progress during the December quarter, well-funded with $3.9 million in cash as it progresses exploration across its portfolio of Western Australian assets. Click here

Emmerson Resources Ltd (ASX:ERM) continued to make headway at its cornerstone Hermitage Project in Tennant Creek late last year, with drilling activity defining the December quarter. Click here

Aspire Mining Ltd (ASX:AKM) is focused on the development of the Ovoot Coking Coal Project in Mongolia, which contains a JORC 2012 compliant total coal reserve of 255 million tonnes of high-quality (fat) coking coal. Click here

Race Oncology Ltd (ASX:RAC) expects to enhance its financial capabilities through the appointment of Christina Manfre as chief financial officer. Click here

Triangle Energy (Global) Ltd (ASX:TEG) has capped off a strong quarter with steady oil production and inventory of approximately 63,160 barrels (crude oil inventory value of A$4.18 million - at cost) delivered to BP Kwinana. The company also lifted 117,900 barrels of oil to BP Singapore. Click here

Pharmaxis Ltd (ASX:PXS, OTC:PMXSF) is targeting a potential breakthrough treatment for patients with problematic scar tissue to service unmet demand and a global market estimated at US$3.5 billion per year. Click here

PVW Resources NL (ASX:PVW)’s exploration of the Tanami Gold and REE project in Western Australia during the December quarter continued to highlight the significant heavy rare elements outcropping over the 18-kilometre corridor. Click here

Strickland Metals Ltd (ASX:STK) has kicked off an extensive 2022 drilling program as part of the planned Millrose resource expansion program at its flagship Yandal Project in Western Australia. Click here

Rumble Resources Ltd (ASX:RTR) is trading higher after hitting a wide, shallow zone of high-grade zinc and lead within the recently discovered Kalitan Feeder Zone at the Chinook zinc-lead-silver-copper prospect. Click here

Calima Energy Ltd (ASX:CE1) has signed up for a sustainable, long-term means of transporting oilfield fluids at its Brooks play in Canada, partnering with Pivotal Energy Partners Inc, a strategic infrastructure and midstream company, to finance and construct a key pipeline. Click here

Arrow Minerals Ltd (ASX:AMD) is progressing well at its Vranso Gold Project in Burkina Faso. Click here

Carnavale Resources Ltd (ASX:CAV)’s initial reverse circulation (RC) drilling program at McTavish East Prospect of the Kookynie Gold Project, 160 kilometres north of Kalgoorlie in the West Australian Goldfields, has delivered further high-grade gold. Click here

Astro Resources NL (ASX:ARO) has closed the books on a $3.353 million capital raise to help explore gold and heavy mineral sands opportunities in Nevada and Western Australia. Click here

Polymetals Resources Ltd (ASX:POL) has appointed Nana Yaw Asante as its lead exploration geologist to lead the company’s programs within the Siguiri Basin in Guinea. Click here

Alligator Energy Ltd (ASX:AGE)’s first drilling program at Samphire Uranium Project in South Australia has returned grades higher than expected from first-pass sonic drilling of the Blackbush deposit. Click here

Okapi Resources Ltd (ASX:OKR) has closed its agreement with ALX Resources Corp (TSX-V:AL) to acquire six advanced exploration projects in Canada’s Athabasca Basin, the world’s premier high-grade uranium district. Click here

Westar Resources Ltd (ASX:WSR) has welcomed bonanza-grade gold hits from the Mt Finnerty farm-in/joint venture project in the Edna May region, part of the broader Southern Cross district in WA. Click here

Valor Resources Ltd (ASX:VAL) has started its maiden diamond drilling program at Hook Lake Uranium Project within a world-class uranium province, the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, Canada. Click here

Future Metals NL (ASX:FME, AIM:FME) has unveiled a number of changes to the board as well as the appointment of a “highly credentialled” executive management team. Click here

Volt Resources Ltd (ASX:VRC) has assured the market that geopolitical tensions between Ukraine and Russia have so far not impacted production at the Zavalievsky Graphite (ZG) business or its operations in Western Ukraine. Click here

Alto Metals Ltd (ASX:AME) has intercepted shallow, high-grade gold from Havilah and Lord Henry prospects along Lord’s Corridor at the Sandstone Gold Project in Western Australia, confirming continuity of mineralisation 1-kilometre to the west along strike of the main mineralised corridor. Click here

Cyclone Metals Limited (ASX:CLE) has recovered gold specimens and nuggets from test pits at the 100%-owned Nickol River Gold Project (NRP), 10 kilometres east of Karratha in the West Pilbara of Western Australia. Click here