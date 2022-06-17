Proactive news headlines including Lake Resources, Wiluna Mining Corporation, Kazia Therapeutics and Artrya Ltd

Proactive

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE, OTCQB:LLKKF) has appointed two leading project finance institutions, Citi and J.P. Morgan, as joint coordinators of the proposed debt finance package of its flagship Kachi Lithium Project in Argentina.

Wiluna Mining Corporation Ltd (ASX:WMC, OTC:WMXCF) has received strong support for its entitlement issue, with completed applications received from shareholders amounting to A$57,327,216.

Kazia Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:KZA, NASDAQ:KZIA) has obtained an orphan drug designation (ODD) from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of atypical rhabdoid / teratoid tumours (AT/RT), a rare and highly aggressive childhood brain cancer, with paxalisib.

Artrya Ltd (ASX:AYA) continues to progress with regulatory processes, clinical studies and market entry activities in multiple jurisdictions despite not receiving clearance for commercial use of the Salix Coronary Anatomy (SCA) product from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Infinity Lithium Corporation Ltd (ASX:INF)'s Spanish subsidiary Extremadura New Energies has joined a major private-public alliance SOI H2-ALEX, focused on the advancement of green hydrogen developments in the southwest Iberian Peninsula and specifically the Alentejo and Extremadura regions in Spain and Portugal.

CuFe Ltd (ASX:CUF) has upgraded its existing Tennant Creek resources at the Orlando, Gecko and Goanna deposits following an independent review.

Kingwest Resources Ltd (ASX:KWR) has struck bedrock gold in an inaugural diamond drilling program at the Sir Laurence gold targets of the Goongarrie Gold Project in Western Australia, revealing the presence of a potentially large-scale bedrock gold system.

Miramar Resources Ltd (ASX:M2R) continues to remain prospective for gold mineralisation at its 100%-owned Lang Well Project in the Murchison region of Western Australia.

European Lithium Ltd (ASX:EUR, OTCQB:EULIF)'s joint venture (JV) partner EV Resources Ltd has contracted Austrian geological consultants, GEO Unterweissacher GmbH, to execute an exploration strategy for the Weinebene and Eastern Alps lithium projects in Austria.

Strategic Elements Ltd (ASX:SOR) has appointed leading data systems sector expert Michael Counsel to provide technology and business development advisory to Strategic Elements Ltd (ASX:SOR) group companies.

Animoca Brands Corporation Ltd has entered the EdTech sector with the acquisition of 80.45% of the issued capital of TinyTap Ltd for consideration of $55.39 million in cash and shares.

