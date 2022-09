Proactive news headlines including Latrobe Magnesium, Australian Potash, Elixir Energy Ltd and Antipa Minerals

Sydney, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Latrobe Magnesium Limited (ASX:LMG) has executed a binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Société Le Nickel for the supply of 450,000 tonnes per annum of ferro-nickel slag over 20 years as feedstock for LMG's 100,000-tonne-per-annum magnesium plant.

Australian Potash Ltd (ASX:APC) has appointed experienced natural resources finance executive Patrick Leung as chief financial officer.

Elixir Energy Ltd (ASX:EXR) has spudded the first of two wells for pilot production in the wholly-owned Nomgon IX coal bed methane (CBM) production sharing contract (PSC) in Mongolia.

Antipa Minerals Ltd (ASX:AZY)'s war chest is bulging following a non-underwritten placement to raise roughly A$9 million before costs through the issue of around 333.7 million fully paid ordinary shares at A$0.027 per share.

Kinetiko Energy Ltd (ASX:KKO) is making strong progress in gas-hungry South Africa, continuing its onshore gas exploration and production development activities on high-priority targets.

Silver Mines Ltd (ASX:SVL) has recorded its best gold results to date at the Bowdens Silver Project near Mudgee in Central West New South Wales.

Aurumin Ltd (ASX:AUN) has fielded a whopping 242.7-metre gold intersection grading 1.20 g/t from 203.1 metres downhole in drilling at the Two Mile Hill deposit, part of its 100%-owned Central Sandstone Gold Project, an outcome the company said moves it closer to combining Two Mile Hill and Shillington as one geological complex.

Cipherpoint Ltd (ASX:CPT) is moving to place the shortfall of a recent rights issue before or shortly after an upcoming extraordinary general meeting (EGM) to facilitate the approval of the Excite IT acquisition, which is conditional on the rights issue being fully subscribed.

Tietto Minerals Ltd (ASX:TIE) is raising A$49.3 million to accelerate studies of the potential heap leach project at Abujar Gold Project and expanded exploration drilling with its growing fleet of eight diamond rigs.

Amplia Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:ATX) CEO and managing director Dr John Lambert has tendered his resignation, effective November 2022, in order to facilitate a change of executive leadership and seek new challenges.

Lanthanein Resources Ltd (ASX:LNR) has kicked off its maiden drill program targeting high-grade rare earth element (REE) mineralisation at its Lyons REE Project in the Gascoyne region of Western Australia.

Highfield Resources Ltd (ASX:HFR) is making great progress at the Muga Potash Mine in Spain with the construction work ahead of schedule and progressing in accordance with the planned budget.

Altech Chemicals Ltd (ASX:ATC) is forging ahead with the required building modifications and panel installation for its Silumina Anodes™ pilot plant in Saxony, Germany, in preparation to kick off plant construction next month.

Pantoro Ltd (ASX:PNR) and its joint venture (JV) partners Mineral Resources Ltd (ASX:MIN) (MinRes) and Tulla Resources Plc (ASX:TUL) have unearthed high-grade lithium results in the first phase of drilling at Buldania Lithium Project, confirming the pegmatite formations on the tenure are prospective for lithium and tantalum.

Matador Mining Ltd (ASX:MZZ, OTCQX:MZZMF)'s comprehensive fieldwork over the northern summer has proved fruitful, defining multiple drill-ready targets at Malachite, a large and untested exploration project on the Cape Ray Shear Zone (CRSZ) in Newfoundland, Canada.

Strategic Elements Ltd (ASX:SOR)'s 100%-owned automation and robotics subsidiary Stealth Technologies has inked a robotic security agreement with global software industrial giant Honeywell (NYSE:HON) to progress commercialisation of autonomous security vehicles (ASVs) for perimeter security.

Blue Star Helium Ltd (ASX:BNL, OTC:BSNLF) is making progress with permitting of helium wells in Las Animas County of Colorado and four development well locations at Galactica/Pegasus are set for approval hearing this week.