Proactive news headlines including Levitee Labs, Boosh, Whitehorse Gold, BioHarvest Sciences and Nextleaf Solutions

New York , Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

Adcore says subsidiary to launch social commerce feature amid record growth click here

Whitehorse Gold intersects “bonanza-grade” gold and silver at its Skukum project in the Yukon click here

Victory Square Technologies says VS Digital Health has launched affiliated network in the US click here

LQwD FinTech says it has established routing nodes and has deployed Bitcoin into payment channels on the Lightning Network click here

One World Lithium says drilling of diamond drill hole DDH-4 has commenced at its Salar Del Diablo Lithium Brine Project in Mexico click here

Vox Royalty says Zijin Mining has its sights set on a March completion date for the Binduli North expansion at the Janet Ivy mine in Western Australia click here

Levitee Labs reports revenue growth, supported by ACT acquisition and organic growth click here

Vicinity Motor closes C$10.3M non-brokered financing of unsecured debenture units click here

Canaccord Genuity reiterates 'Speculative Buy' rating on The Parent Company following acquisition of Coastal Holding click here

Boosh attracts top talent as it expands distribution to new stores and prepares for exports click here

BioHarvest Sciences banks strong 3Q on increasing sales of its flagship VINIA product in Israel and the US click here

Nextleaf Solutions ships $750,000 worth of Glacial Gold products to BCLD in September click here

