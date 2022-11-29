U.S. markets open in 7 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,983.25
    +13.00 (+0.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,930.00
    +59.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,677.25
    +61.00 (+0.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,842.80
    +10.00 (+0.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.37
    +1.13 (+1.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,751.00
    +10.70 (+0.61%)
     

  • Silver

    21.18
    +0.27 (+1.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0363
    +0.0018 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7030
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.21
    +1.71 (+8.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1986
    +0.0021 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.5290
    -0.3720 (-0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,478.57
    +272.18 (+1.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    388.76
    +8.46 (+2.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,474.02
    -12.65 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,027.84
    -134.99 (-0.48%)
     

Proactive news headlines including Lightning Minerals, Caspin Resources, Elixinol Wellness and Magmatic Resources

Proactive
·4 min read
Proactive
Proactive

Sydney, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

  • Lightning Minerals Ltd (ASX:L1M) has started an extensive soil sampling program across its flagship Dundas Project in Western Australia, targeting multiple minerals including a suite of critical minerals and lithium. Click here

  • Caspin Resources Ltd (ASX:CPN) has delivered the best gold and molybdenum grades to date during a reconnaissance aircore drilling program at Duchess Prospect within the Mount Squires Project in the West Musgrave region of Western Australia. Click here

  • Elixinol Wellness Ltd (ASX:EXL, OTCQB:ELLXF) is on its way to becoming a premium hemp and plant-based health and wellness company with access to the largest hemp farmer network in Australia through the proposed acquisition of The Sustainable Nutrition Group Ltd (TSN). Click here

  • Magmatic Resources Ltd (ASX:MAG) continues to enhance the copper-gold prospectivity of its Myall Project in Central West New South Wales with a third consecutive plus-400-metre intersection returned from the Corvette Prospect and there is molybdenum to boot. Click here

  • St George Mining Ltd (ASX:SGQ) is raising $7.2 million with a $2 million cornerstone commitment coming from global battery minerals investor Shanghai Jayson New Energy Materials Co., Ltd. Click here

  • Latin Resources Ltd (ASX:LRS) delivered a 33% increase in the global mineral resource to 280 million tonnes of kaolinised granite in a mineral resource update at the Cloud Nine Halloysite‐Kaolin Deposit in Western Australia. Click here

  • Andromeda Metals Ltd (ASX:ADN) continues to grow the kaolin and halloysite potential at its flagship Great White project in South Australia thanks to two emerging prospects. Click here

  • Kingfisher Mining Ltd (ASX:KFM) has discovered a further 1 kilometre of high-grade rare earth element (REE) mineralisation at its 100%-owned Mick Well Project in the Gascoyne Mineral Field in Western Australia. Click here

  • Stelar Metals Ltd (ASX:SLB) has secured an initial 6-year exploration licence (EL 6863) covering the historical Baratta Copper Mine, gaining control over a 1.5-kilometre-long structure interpreted to control copper mineralisation immediately adjacent to the company’s existing Baratta Project (EL 6803). Click here

  • PVW Resources Ltd (ASX:PVW) has identified a new heavy rare earth breccia target at its Tanami Heavy Rare Earth and Gold Project in WA. Click here

  • Incannex Healthcare Ltd (ASX:IHL, NASDAQ:IXHL) has engaged multinational contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) Eurofins Scientific to manufacture the company’s topical ReneCann therapeutic cannabinoid formulation. Click here

  • Newfield Resources Ltd (ASX:NWF) has entered an agreement with DelGatto Diamond Finance Fund (DDFF) for an initial amount of US$1.2 million (before costs), payable within 12 months from future diamond sales at the Tongo Diamond Mine in Sierra Leone. Click here

  • Auric Mining Ltd (ASX:AWJ) will take total proceeds from its recent capital raising to $2.29 million, putting it in a strong position to advance exploration in the Widgiemooltha-Higginsville area of Western Australia. Click here

  • Provaris Energy Ltd (ASX:PV1) could sign offtake agreements for green hydrogen from its Tiwi H2 project in the Northern Territory as early as next year, heralding a 'game-changer' for the company’s compressed hydrogen solution, according to a research report by Edison Investment Research Ltd. Click here

  • Arovella Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:ALA) has received a refund of almost $1.05 million from the Australian Taxation Office under the R&D tax incentive scheme for the 2022 financial year. Click here

  • Meeka Metals Ltd (ASX:MEK) has intersected a zone of shallow oxide gold mineralisation 320 metres northeast of the Driver lode of the St Anne’s prospect, delineating a new mineralised lode dubbed ‘Brassie’ within the greater Murchison Gold Project in Western Australia. Click here

  • Alto Metals Ltd (ASX:AME) has been rewarded with more high-grade gold during reverse circulation (RC) drilling at the Sandstone Gold Project’s Indomitable camp in WA. Click here

About Proactive

  • Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.

  • With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.

  • In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com


Recommended Stories

  • ‘Patience Pays Off’: Billionaire Ken Fisher Loads Up on These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Investors looking for a guiding hand to steer them safely through the current hazardous stock market landscape could do worse than listen to what billionaire Ken Fisher has to say. The Fisher Investments founder famously started his independent money management firm with $250 in 1979, a company that is now a $197-plus billion going concern, while Fisher’s own net worth stands north of $5 billion. So, for those getting restless from 2022’s unrelenting bear, Fisher has some very simple advice: "Th

  • Cathie Wood Has Bet Big On These 10 Stocks; Here's How They're Performing

    Cathie Wood makes big bets on potential huge winners. But Ark Invest's top 10 holdings, including Tesla and Roku, have tumbled in 2022.

  • Analysts love these energy stocks — and give one upside of more than 60%

    Energy is everywhere, in everything we do; we can’t avoid it. The sheer ubiquity of the sector is one major factor drawing investors to it. After all, energy companies will always be able to find customers for their products, and will never lack for sales. Energy companies have also been seen as a hedge against inflation. The energy sector has been riding high this year, with the S&P 500 energy index up 61% year-to-date. So the question for investors is, do energy stocks have more room to run? A

  • Why Taiwan Semiconductor, Intel, and Qualcomm Fell Today

    Shares of leading semiconductor companies Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), and Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) all fell today, declining 2.9%, 2.6%, and 3.6%, respectively, as of 3:37 p.m. ET. First, widespread protests in China over COVID-19 restrictions erupted this past weekend, putting pressure on any stock with exposure to China or products made there. Second, a report from a leading tech industry research company predicted a bigger decline in overall semiconductor revenue next year than it had forecast just four months ago.

  • Dow Jones Sells Off Nearly 500 Points On China Covid Protests, Fed Official Comments: What To Do Ahead Of Powell Speech

    Dow Jones futures were higher ahead of Tuesday's open after the Dow Jones Industrial Average sold off nearly 500 points Monday.

  • Global Stocks Gain as China Rebounds; Dollar Slips: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- A gauge of global shares climbed, led by a rebound in Chinese stocks as nationwide unrest over Covid curbs eased. The dollar fell amid improved sentiment for risk taking.Most Read from BloombergApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsThere’s a Job-Market Riddle at the Heart of the Next RecessionStocks Hit by Fedspeak as China Woes Boost Havens: Markets WrapEuropean and US equities futures advanced aft

  • 3 REITs With Massive Dividend Yields

    Income investors dream of buying stocks whose companies have solid business models and fundamentals, but because of temporary market conditions, the shares have ultra-high yields. When markets sell off as a whole those dreams may come true, but other times dreams turn into nightmares if poor earnings cause dividends to be cut and share prices to tumble even further. Take a look at three real estate investment trusts (REITs) with massive dividend yields and decipher whether they are likely to rew

  • 10 Best 5% Dividend Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we will discuss the best dividend stocks according to hedge funds with over 5% yield. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their performance over the years, and go directly to read 5 Best 5% Dividend Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The current stock market situation has […]

  • Louis Navellier’s Top 10 Stock Picks for Q4 2022

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 stock picks from Louis Navellier. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out Louis Navellier’s Top 5 Stock Picks for Q4 2022. Louis Navellier, the author of a BusinessWeek best-seller, “The Little Book That Makes You Rich”, is the founder and chairman of […]

  • ‘We see major stock markets plunging 25% from levels somewhat above today’s,’ Deutsche Bank says

    Deutsche Bank researchers are the latest analysts to put a 25% decline in equities on the map, and they expect the U.S. to go into a recession by mid-2023.

  • Yardeni Says Curve Inversion Shows Bonds, Stocks Have Bottomed

    (Bloomberg) -- The inversion of the US Treasury yield curve is flashing that long-term interest rates have peaked, stocks have bottomed out and the Federal Reserve’s policy tightening is approaching its limit, according to Ed Yardeni of Yardeni Research Inc.Most Read from BloombergApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsThere’s a Job-Market Riddle at the Heart of the Next RecessionStocks Hit by Fedspeak as China Woe

  • Stock market could see ‘fireworks’ through the end of the year as headwinds have ‘flipped,’ Fundstrat’s Tom Lee says

    Several headwinds that pummeled the stock market in 2022 have turned into tailwinds, setting the stage for a rally in U.S. equities heading into year-end, according to Tom Lee of Fundstrat Global Advisors.

  • National Grid scrambles to secure enough power to keep lights on amid nuclear fleet outage

    National Grid has narrowly avoided activating its emergency blackout plan for the first time this winter as low wind speeds and nuclear outages push supply closer to the danger zone.

  • Bitcoin Booster Peter Thiel Takes a Hit in BlockFi Bankruptcy

    The tech investor’s Valar Ventures had a 19% stake in the crypto lender, according to documents filed with the bankruptcy court.

  • Better Buy: Medical Properties Trust or Physicians Realty Trust?

    While increased interest rates have put a damper on home sales lately, medical REITs manage commercial real estate, such as hospitals and doctor's offices. The tenants for these REITs are dependable payers and deliver consistent cash flows to the companies. Medical REITs are considered good long-term investments because they offer above-average dividends.

  • Why Nio Shares Are Higher Today, Despite China Angst

    Some investors are focusing on the fact that the EV stock is at the lowest level in more than two years.

  • Has AMD Replaced Nvidia as a Top Semiconductor Company?

    Although AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) have different product lines, they still compete against each other in some offerings. As a result, the two are often compared, with Nvidia often coming out as the better company up until a few months ago. Now, the conversation has switched as Nvidia's execution has been disappointing over the past few quarters.

  • 3 Crypto Stocks Cathie Wood Can't Stop Buying

    The FTX bankruptcy has hurt many stocks in the crypto space, creating buying opportunities for those who are brave enough.

  • Is Verizon's Nearly 7% Dividend Yield Safe?

    Verizon (NYSE: VZ) pays a strong dividend that attracts income investors. That said, those investors will want to know how sustainable the 5G company's nearly 7% dividend yield is for the long term. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Nov.

  • U.S. stocks have worst day in nearly three weeks as hawkish Fed speak, China worries rattle markets

    U.S. stocks had their worst day in nearly three weeks on Monday as protests in China raised global-growth risks and Federal Reserve officials said more interest-rate increases will be needed to subdue inflation.