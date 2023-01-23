Proactive news headlines including Lightning Minerals, Kingfisher Mining, New Century Resources and Critical Resources

Sydney, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Lightning Minerals Ltd (ASX:L1M) has identified a lithium-rubidium anomaly from a soil sampling program at the Dundas Project in Western Australia. Click here

Kingfisher Mining Ltd (ASX:KFM) continues to grow the rare earth potential of Mick Well Project in the Gascoyne Mineral Field in Western Australia with further high-grade surface samples returned, including up to 32% total rare earth oxides (TREO). Click here

New Century Resources Ltd (ASX:NCZ) is one step closer to reviving a low-cost, long-life copper-gold hub thanks to a new pre-feasibility study (PFS). Click here

Critical Resources Ltd (ASX:CRR) has generated its first batch of spodumene concentrate from the Mavis Lake Lithium Project in Canada. Click here

Brookside Energy Ltd (ASX:BRK) has reached total depth (TD) of around 6,350 feet at the Juanita Well in Oklahoma’s Anadarko Basin with extensive oil shows and elevated gas reading observed in all 10 potential reservoirs in the primary, secondary and tertiary targets. Click here

Riversgold Ltd (ASX:RGL) has received the first A$100,000 cash instalment of the final A$750,000 payment under the 3 January 2023 amended Alaskan gold assets sale agreement with Mamba Minerals LLC. Click here

Buru Energy Ltd (ASX:BRU) welcomes news that its wholly owned hydrogen and helium business, 2H Resources, is the preferred applicant for a grant of six South Australian petroleum exploration licences (PELs). Click here

Moho Resources Ltd (ASX:MOH) has made strong nickel sulphide exploration progress at Black Swan South nickel prospect, 40 kilometres northeast of Kalgoorlie in Western Australia. Click here

Anson Resources Ltd (ASX:ASN) has signed a water rights sub-lease agreement with Green River Companies LLC which was approved by the Wayne County Water Conservancy Board, State of Utah in January 2023. Click here

Green Critical Minerals Ltd (ASX:GCM) has completed a geochemical soil sampling program at the Glencoe Project in Queensland, revealing the presence of a 2-kilometre-long north-south geological trend, prospective for nickel, copper and platinum group element (PGE) mineralisation. Click here

Infinity Lithium Corporation Ltd (ASX:INF), through its wholly-owned subsidiary Extremadura New Energies, welcomes the ruling of the Contentious Administrative Court of Cáceres (CAC) ratifying the correct granting of Investigation Permit Ampliación Valdeflórez (PIAV). Click here

Golden Rim Resources Ltd (ASX:GMR) has appointed Brett Montgomery as chairman, effective February 1, 2023. Click here

SensOre Ltd (ASX:S3N) subsidiary Exploration Venture AI Pty Ltd (EXAI) has signed a farm-in agreement with Gateway Mining Ltd (ASX:GML) for its Montague Gold Project in WA’s Murchison region. Click here

Celsius Resources Ltd (ASX:CLA) is one step closer to listing on the London Stock Exchange’s Alternative Investment Market (AIM). Click here

Great Boulder Resources Ltd (ASX:GBR) has made a strong start to the year, completing surface geochemical surveys at the Side Well and Whiteheads projects, as well as field mapping south of Ironbark on the Side Well tenure as part of a busy 2023 exploration campaign. Click here

Chimeric Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:CHM) confirms that all patients dosed in the third patient cohort of the City of Hope National Medical Center’s Phase 1A CHM 1101 (CLTX CAR T) cell therapy clinical trial have moved beyond the 28-day follow-up period. Click here

Castillo Copper Ltd (ASX:CCZ, LSE:CCZ) has launched an exploration program at the NWQ Copper Project in the Mt Isa copper belt of northwest Queensland, seeking new exploration targets for drill-testing to upgrade the project’s mineral resource estimate (MRE). Click here