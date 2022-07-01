Proactive news headlines including Lithium Australia, Highfield Resources, ioneer Ltd and Radiopharm Theranostics

Proactive

Sydney, July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Lithium Australia Ltd (ASX:LIT, OTC:LMMFF)’s wholly-owned subsidiary Envirostream has been awarded the first rebate from the B-Cycle end-of-life (EOL) battery collecting, sorting and recycling scheme. Click here

Highfield Resources Ltd (ASX:HFR) has launched its community-minded Muga Community Initiative a new public-private partnership created to help promote local development around the Muga Potash Mine. Click here

ioneer Ltd (ASX:INR, OTC:GSCCF) began trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market in the US today, under an American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. Click here

Radiopharm Theranostics Ltd (ASX:RAD) has opted to extend an agreement with global oncology provider GenesisCare to support a second Radioipharm clinical trial in Australia. Click here

Arovella Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:ALA) has added an industry veteran to its board of non-executive directors with the appointment of Pharmaxis Ltd (ASX:PXS, OTC:PMXSF) CEO Gary Phillips. Click here

Pharmaxis Ltd (ASX:PXS, OTC:PMXSF) has placed the highly experienced Dr Jana Baskar, who has over 20 years’ experience in pharmaceutical and contract research companies, into to the role of Chief Medical Officer. Click here

Predictive Discovery Ltd (ASX:PDI) closed its Share Purchase Plan (SPP) on June 28, having received $2,894,700. Click here

Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:PAR) has secured a full study cohort for its Phase 2 trial evaluating the effect of pentosan polysulphate sodium (PPS or Zilosul ® ) on synovial fluid biomarkers associated with osteoarthritis pain, inflammation, and disease progression. Click here

Great Boulder Resources Ltd (ASX:GBR) has restarted RC drilling at the Side Well Gold Project in Western Australia. Click here

About Proactive

Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.

With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.

In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.

Story continues

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com



