Proactive news headlines including Lotus Resources, Stellar Resources, Suvo Strategic Minerals and Volt Resources

Sydney, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Lotus Resources Ltd (ASX:LOT)’s restart definitive feasibility study (DFS) has confirmed the Kayelekera Uranium Project in Malawi as one of the lowest capital cost uranium projects globally, according to Shaw and Partners. Click here

Stellar Resources Ltd (ASX:SRZ) has received firm commitments to raise $1,888,425 via a placement and has launched a share purchase plan (SPP) to raise an additional $500,000 to advance ongoing exploration and development projects, including its Heemskirk Tin Project, and for general working capital. Click here

Suvo Strategic Minerals Ltd (ASX:SUV) has strengthened its board skillset with the appointment of experienced mining engineer Henk Ludik as executive chairman. Click here

Volt Resources Ltd (ASX:VRC) has granted Graphex Technologies (OTCQX:GRFXY, HKG:6128) LLC a time extension to sign an offtake agreement for fine flake graphite product from its Bunyu Graphite Project in Tanzania. Click here

CardieX Ltd (ASX:CDX) has secured strong commitments from domestic institutions, family offices, and sophisticated investors to raise $4.33 million at $0.30 per share in a share placement offer, with a cornerstone director contribution of $1 million. Click here

Flynn Gold Ltd (ASX:FG1) has strengthened its leadership team with the appointment of resources sector veteran Neil Marston as CEO. Click here

Auric Mining Ltd (ASX:AWJ) is a step closer to unveiling the commercial potential of the Jeffreys Find deposit near Norseman in Western Australia after signing an agreement for open pit gold mining with Kalgoorlie-based BML Ventures Pty Ltd. Click here

Nova Minerals Ltd (ASX:NVA, OTCQB:NVAAF) has delivered further broad zones of continuous high-grade gold hits, including 78 metres at 16 metres from its resource drilling program at the RPM North Deposit, situated within the company’s flagship 10 million ounce resource Estelle Gold Trend in the prolific Tintina Gold Belt in Alaska. Click here

Creso Pharma Ltd (ASX:CPH, OTCQB:COPHF)’s wholly-owned subsidiary Halucenex Life Sciences Inc has reached the penultimate step before its psilocybin clinical trial can proceed after securing an amendment from Health Canada for its Clinical Trail Authorisation (CTA). Click here

Yandal Resources Ltd (ASX:YRL) has defined an initial JORC-compliant mineral resource of 718,000 tonnes at 1.9 g/t gold for 44,000 ounces for its Challenger deposit at the 100%-owned Mt McClure gold project in the Yandal Greenstone Belt in Western Australia. Click here

Evolution Energy Minerals Ltd (ASX:EV1) has fielded more results from the demonstration project it's working on with its US-based technology partner to evaluate the role of Chilalo graphite in a range of applications including premium performance electrically conductive coatings and conductivity enhancement materials. Click here

Australian Gold and Copper Ltd (ASX:AGC) has intercepted zones of extensive quartz-carbonate-pyrite veining in all six holes drilled in the maiden program of the Gundagai Gold Project in New South Wales, promising indicators that gold mineralisation may be present. Click here

Blue Star Helium Ltd (ASX:BNL, OTC:BSNLF) has updated the market on drilling activity at 50%-owned Sammons 315310C well in Colorado, which is currently sitting around 425 feet deep. Click here

Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:RCE, OTC:RECEF) has received more positive safety data from its Phase 1 anti-infectives trial. Click here

Future Metals NL (ASX:FME, AIM:FME) has followed up a successful $5 million share placement with the offer of additional shares through a share purchase plan (SPP), intending to raise up to $500,000 before costs. Click here

Bellevue Gold Ltd (ASX:BGL) has a new general manager at the helm, adding more than 20 years of resources experience to the leadership team. Click here