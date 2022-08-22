U.S. markets open in 5 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,191.50
    -40.00 (-0.95%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,441.00
    -265.00 (-0.79%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,107.00
    -161.50 (-1.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,940.10
    -19.00 (-0.97%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.45
    -1.32 (-1.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,751.30
    -11.60 (-0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    18.84
    -0.22 (-1.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0006
    -0.0038 (-0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9890
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.93
    +3.37 (+17.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1797
    -0.0026 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.8580
    -0.0720 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,178.85
    -54.91 (-0.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    492.75
    -48.86 (-9.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,515.05
    -35.32 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,794.50
    -135.83 (-0.47%)
     

Proactive news headlines including Lotus Resources, Stellar Resources, Suvo Strategic Minerals and Volt Resources

Proactive
·4 min read
Proactive
Proactive

Sydney, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

  • Lotus Resources Ltd (ASX:LOT)’s restart definitive feasibility study (DFS) has confirmed the Kayelekera Uranium Project in Malawi as one of the lowest capital cost uranium projects globally, according to Shaw and Partners. Click here

  • Stellar Resources Ltd (ASX:SRZ) has received firm commitments to raise $1,888,425 via a placement and has launched a share purchase plan (SPP) to raise an additional $500,000 to advance ongoing exploration and development projects, including its Heemskirk Tin Project, and for general working capital. Click here

  • Suvo Strategic Minerals Ltd (ASX:SUV) has strengthened its board skillset with the appointment of experienced mining engineer Henk Ludik as executive chairman. Click here

  • Volt Resources Ltd (ASX:VRC) has granted Graphex Technologies (OTCQX:GRFXY, HKG:6128) LLC a time extension to sign an offtake agreement for fine flake graphite product from its Bunyu Graphite Project in Tanzania. Click here

  • CardieX Ltd (ASX:CDX) has secured strong commitments from domestic institutions, family offices, and sophisticated investors to raise $4.33 million at $0.30 per share in a share placement offer, with a cornerstone director contribution of $1 million. Click here

  • Flynn Gold Ltd (ASX:FG1) has strengthened its leadership team with the appointment of resources sector veteran Neil Marston as CEO. Click here

  • Auric Mining Ltd (ASX:AWJ) is a step closer to unveiling the commercial potential of the Jeffreys Find deposit near Norseman in Western Australia after signing an agreement for open pit gold mining with Kalgoorlie-based BML Ventures Pty Ltd. Click here

  • Nova Minerals Ltd (ASX:NVA, OTCQB:NVAAF) has delivered further broad zones of continuous high-grade gold hits, including 78 metres at 16 metres from its resource drilling program at the RPM North Deposit, situated within the company’s flagship 10 million ounce resource Estelle Gold Trend in the prolific Tintina Gold Belt in Alaska. Click here

  • Creso Pharma Ltd (ASX:CPH, OTCQB:COPHF)’s wholly-owned subsidiary Halucenex Life Sciences Inc has reached the penultimate step before its psilocybin clinical trial can proceed after securing an amendment from Health Canada for its Clinical Trail Authorisation (CTA). Click here

  • Yandal Resources Ltd (ASX:YRL) has defined an initial JORC-compliant mineral resource of 718,000 tonnes at 1.9 g/t gold for 44,000 ounces for its Challenger deposit at the 100%-owned Mt McClure gold project in the Yandal Greenstone Belt in Western Australia. Click here

  • Evolution Energy Minerals Ltd (ASX:EV1) has fielded more results from the demonstration project it's working on with its US-based technology partner to evaluate the role of Chilalo graphite in a range of applications including premium performance electrically conductive coatings and conductivity enhancement materials. Click here

  • Australian Gold and Copper Ltd (ASX:AGC) has intercepted zones of extensive quartz-carbonate-pyrite veining in all six holes drilled in the maiden program of the Gundagai Gold Project in New South Wales, promising indicators that gold mineralisation may be present. Click here

  • Blue Star Helium Ltd (ASX:BNL, OTC:BSNLF) has updated the market on drilling activity at 50%-owned Sammons 315310C well in Colorado, which is currently sitting around 425 feet deep. Click here

  • Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:RCE, OTC:RECEF) has received more positive safety data from its Phase 1 anti-infectives trial. Click here

  • Future Metals NL (ASX:FME, AIM:FME) has followed up a successful $5 million share placement with the offer of additional shares through a share purchase plan (SPP), intending to raise up to $500,000 before costs. Click here

  • Bellevue Gold Ltd (ASX:BGL) has a new general manager at the helm, adding more than 20 years of resources experience to the leadership team. Click here

  • Anson Resources Ltd (ASX:ASN) has welcomed a substantial upgrade to the JORC-compliant mineral resource estimate (MRE) for its Paradox Lithium Project in Utah, USA. Click here

About Proactive

  • Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.

  • With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.

  • In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com


Recommended Stories

  • J.P. Morgan Says Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks for Over 60% Upside Potential

    What to make of the markets today? While last week ended on a down note, we’re still looking at a general rally trend, with year-to-date losses being heavily moderated and the major indexes having climbed out of bear territory. The key point for now, as it has been so often this year, is volatility. Covering the markets for JPMorgan, global market strategist Marko Kolanovic tells investors to take advantage of down days and buy the dips. “Buying on weakness so far yielded positive returns and ha

  • Giant Fund Sells Apple, Tesla, Microsoft Stock. Here’s What It Bought.

    PSP Investments cut positions in Apple, Tesla, and Microsoft in the second quarter, and bought more Walmart shares.

  • AMC Has Found Another Way to Upset Shareholders

    The meme-stock crowd is backing AMC Entertainment again, but shareholders should probably be upset by the latest developments.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall As Market Rally Retreats, Warren Buffett Stock Soars; Musk Makes FSD Move

    The market rally is retreating with Fed chief Jerome Powell on tap. Warren Buffett stock Occidental Petroleum leads 7 names to watch. Tesla is hiking FSD prices.

  • ‘Squashed like a bug’: Distressed-bond manager makes a multibillion-dollar options bet against Tesla

    Scott Burg, the chief investment officer of Deer Park Road Management Co, who made the prediction that Tesla would be "squashed like a bug" in a 2020 tweet, bought put options on almost 4.8 million Tesla shares during the second quarter, according to a regulatory filing this week, Bloomberg and Barron's reported.

  • 2 of the Best Stock-Split Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    These are two of the most dominant companies on the stock market, and you can buy them at a discount.

  • Asia Hedge Funds Scoop Up Alibaba, Sea After Stock Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- Some of Asia’s biggest funds more than doubled their positions in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Sea Ltd. in the second quarter after a yearlong rout. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Russian Diplomat Sees No Mediated End to WarUS Mortgage Lenders Are Starting to Go BrokePowell Has Chance to Reset Market Expectations at Jackson HoleRecession Fears Set to Split Stocks and Bonds After Summer RallySeized Superyacht to Be Auctioned to Pay JPMorgan LoanThe number of Alibaba shar

  • Warren Buffett More Than Tripled His Position in This Stock. Is It a Buy?

    In the first quarter of the year, Warren Buffett and his company Berkshire Hathaway initiated a small stake in the digital consumer bank Ally Financial (NYSE: ALLY), which is also a big auto lender. In the second quarter of the year, Berkshire more than tripled its position in the stock, purchasing more than 21 million shares in the quarter. With Buffett and Berkshire buying heavily now, is Ally a buy?

  • The Three 'Kings' of High Dividend Yield

    Investors on the hunt for safe dividends should consider the Dividend Kings, a group of just 45 stocks that have increased their dividends for at least 50 consecutive years. Of the Dividend Kings, three in particular have high yields above 4% and safe dividends. AbbVie Inc. is a pharmaceutical company spun off by Abbott Laboratories in 2013.

  • Does a New Depression Drug Make This Stock a Buy Now?

    Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) stock recently shot higher on a generally lousy day for the overall stock market. The gains came in response to the FDA's approval of Auvelity, the first new line of treatment in years for millions of Americans with major depressive disorder. Does the FDA's approval of Axsome Therapeutics' first drug make this a smart stock to buy now?

  • Senate Democrats recently proposed $21B in new COVID-19 funding — here are 3 healthcare stocks that could be poised to pop

    The pandemic isn’t over. These stocks could pop again.

  • Here are 5 reasons that the bull run in stocks may be about to morph back into a bear market

    July and August were good months for equity bulls. But the bears might soon retake the upper hand, one Wall Street strategist warned.

  • Got $3,000? 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy That Could Double Your Money

    Many growth stocks have fallen out of favor this year as rising interest rates and other macro headwinds have driven investors toward cheaper value plays. If you've got $3,000 to invest, you could buy a few shares of promising growth stocks CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), AMD (NASDAQ: AMD), and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) and there's a chance they will double within a few years. To address those issues, a new generation of cybersecurity players challenged the industry leaders with subscription-based cloud services that don't require any on-site appliances.

  • 2 Monster Metaverse Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    Numerous companies and organizations are working to make the metaverse the next iteration of the internet, a place to interact with others digitally, explore new worlds, play some games, and/or hang out with friends. Several technology companies are already fighting to be king of the virtual hill, and two of them -- Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) -- are likely to have an outsized influence on the metaverse market, whatever it ends up being. Close your eyes for a moment and picture what you think the metaverse will look like.

  • Warren Buffett Not Expected to Bid for Control of Occidental Following Approval for Bigger Stake

    The green light to buy up to 50% of the oil company enables Berkshire Hathaway to avoid bumping up against a Federal Energy Regulatory Commission-imposed limit.

  • 65 Million Reasons to Invest in This Recent Warren Buffett-Backed IPO

    Warren Buffett and his company Berkshire Hathaway have invested in a few initial public offerings in recent years.

  • S&P 500 Stock In Buy Zone, Leading 5 Chip Names To Watch

    On Semiconductor, a recent S&P 500 addition, is in a buy zone. It's one of several chip stocks to watch this coming week.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Think About Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Horizon Therapeutics PLC recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • U.S. dollar is now slicing through key technical levels ‘like a hot knife in butter’

    The U.S. dollar is on the upswing again and headed toward the year-to-date highs seen in mid-July following a period of relative dormancy for the last month.

  • U.S. Stocks Poised For Lower Open on Monday

    Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is scheduled to speak on Friday morning from the Economic Policy Symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyo.