Proactive news headlines including Lotus Resources, Elementos, Amplia Therapeutics and Auteco Minerals

Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Lotus Resources Ltd (ASX:LOT) has considerably advanced the Kayelekera Project in Malawi, positioning it to be one of the first projects to recommence uranium production in the future. Click here

Meteoric Resources NL (ASX:MEI) brought its total gold bounty to more than 740,000 ounces at projects in Brazil and Western Australia with work programs during the 2021 financial year. Click here

Elementos Ltd (ASX:ELT, OTC:ELTLF) has had its buy recommendation reiterated by BW Equities as it continues to intersect new zones of near-surface tin mineralisation from diamond drilling at its flagship Oropesa Tin Project in Spain. Click here

Amplia Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:ATX) has appointed Hamish George of Melbourne-based Bio101 as its chief financial officer with effect from October 1, 2021. Click here

Auteco Minerals Ltd (ASX:AUT, OTC:MNXMF) made strong progress during FY2021 and is well-funded with more than A$21 million in cash as it drives exploration at the Pickle Crow Gold Project in Canada. Click here

FYI Resources Ltd (ASX:FYI) has progressed a partnership with a global leader in the alumina industry to create a market-leading high purity alumina (HPA) business. Click here

Infinity Lithium Corporation Ltd (ASX:INF, FRA:3PM) is on schedule to produce battery-grade lithium hydroxide and carbonate from testing at its Spanish project later this year despite a challenging year. Click here

Bardoc Gold Ltd (ASX:BDC) has thanked outgoing chief executive officer Robert Ryan for his considerable contribution to advancing the Bardoc Gold Project near Kalgoorlie in Western Australia. Click here

Chalice Mining Ltd (ASX:CHN, OTCQB:CGMLF) has announced some key changes to its board just one day after publicising its gold-centric spinout. Click here

Highfield Resources Ltd (ASX:HFR) CEO and managing director Ignacio Salazar has demonstrated his confidence in the company’s potash strategy with the purchase of shares in an on-market transaction. Click here

Galena Mining Ltd (ASX:G1A, FRA:GM6) has executed two key logistics contracts to support future production from the Abra Base Metals Project that is under development in the Gascoyne region of Western Australia’s Mid-West. Click here

