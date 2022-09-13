U.S. markets open in 7 hours 28 minutes

Proactive news headlines including Magnetite Mines, Gascoyne Resources, Latrobe Magnesium and Venture Minerals

Proactive
·4 min read
Proactive
Proactive

Sydney, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

  • Magnetite Mines (ASX:MGT) Ltd is increasing the planned production scale of its Razorback Iron Ore Project in South Australia to at least 5 million tonnes per annum from the current 2.2 million tonnes to meet growing market demand for premium iron ore products. Click here

  • Gascoyne Resources Ltd (ASX:GCY) has struck high-grade and visible gold mineralisation at its Never Never deposit within the Dalgaranga Gold Project in Western Australia, intersecting a more than 40 metre-wide zone in drill-hole DGDH032, its strongest so far. Click here

  • Latrobe Magnesium Limited (ASX:LMG) is forging ahead with plans to build a demonstration plant in the Latrobe Valley of Victoria to produce, initially, 1,000-tonnes per annum of magnesium metal, and has now signed up a supplier for the longest-lead-time item on its list. Click here

  • Venture Minerals Ltd (ASX:VMS, OTC:VTMLF) has kicked off an airborne electromagnetic (AEM) survey over prospective targets at the Kulin Project in Western Australia after a reconnaissance drilling program revealed the area was highly prospective for magmatic nickel-copper sulphides. Click here

  • Magmatic Resources Ltd (ASX:MAG) has returned its highest-grade assay results to date from the Myall Project in New South Wales, prompting the approval of an additional 5,000 metres of diamond drilling. Click here

  • Synertec Corporation Ltd (ASX:SOP) has added $5 million to the bank following a successful share placement. Click here

  • GTI Energy Ltd (ASX:GTR) has mobilised two drill rigs to the Thor prospect to kick off the first stage of around 100,000 feet of drilling at its Great Divide Basin (GDB) ISR Uranium Project in Wyoming. Click here

  • Kingfisher Mining Ltd (ASX:KFM) is trading higher after receiving firm commitments to raise $4.25 million for a placement of 10 million new shares at $0.425 per share. Click here

  • Bellevue Gold Ltd (ASX:BGL) has awarded a raisebore contract for vertical excavation at the namesake Bellevue Gold Project in Western Australia to RUC Cementation Mining Contractors Pty Ltd. Click here

  • Future Metals NL (ASX:FME, AIM:FME) has moved to double the ceiling of a share purchase plan (SPP) intended to raise A$500,000 from existing shareholders after receiving heavily oversubscribed offers. Click here

  • Imugene Ltd (ASX:IMU, OTC:IUGNF) has launched a placement to raise A$80 million and will have a pro-forma cash position of around A$175 million on completion of the placement, which will fund its broad clinical pipeline of three platform technologies. Click here

  • Alchemy Resources Ltd (ASX:ALY) has uncovered several large targets of lithium and pathfinder elements from first pass regional soil sampling at its 100-owned Karonie Project in Western Australia. Click here

  • Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:PAR) has raised A$66 million, having raised A$45.7 million in a recent placement and another A$20.3 million following the successful completion of an entitlement offer. Click here

  • Emmerson Resources Ltd (ASX:ERM) continues to build the scale of the mineralised system at the Hermitage copper-gold discovery in Tennant Creek Project in the Northern Territory with further high-grade copper-gold results. Click here

  • Critical Resources Ltd (ASX:CRR) has received the highest-grade lithium results yet from the Mavis Lake Project in Ontario, Canada, with assays of up to 4.32% lithium oxide. Click here

About Proactive

  • Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.

  • With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.

  • In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com


