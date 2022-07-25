U.S. markets open in 6 hours

  • S&P Futures

    3,958.00
    -7.00 (-0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,827.00
    -48.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,412.00
    -11.50 (-0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,806.70
    -1.70 (-0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.58
    -1.12 (-1.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,724.50
    -2.90 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    18.49
    -0.13 (-0.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0207
    -0.0013 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7830
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.33
    +1.22 (+5.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1985
    -0.0013 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.3230
    +0.2730 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,953.48
    -801.17 (-3.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    500.05
    -19.20 (-3.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,257.32
    -19.05 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,699.25
    -215.41 (-0.77%)
     

Proactive news headlines including Magnis Energy Technologies, Pantoro Ltd, Creso Pharma and Krakatoa Resources

Proactive
·3 min read
Proactive
Proactive

Sydney, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

  • Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd (ASX:MNS, OTCQX:MNSEF) shares have been greenlit for electronic trade on the US over-the-counter market. Click here

  • Pantoro Ltd (ASX:PNR) has recorded strong gold results from drilling on stage two of the open pit plan at Green Lantern deposit of the Norseman Project in WA. Click here

  • Creso Pharma Ltd (ASX:CPH, OTCQB:COPHF)’s acquisition target Sierra Sage Herbs LLC has secured a non-exclusive private label manufacturing agreement with US-based FSA Store Inc. to produce the company’s inaugural plant-based first-aid collection. Click here

  • Krakatoa Resources Ltd (ASX:KTA) has completed 3,154 metres of resource development and step-out drilling at Tower rare earth element (REE) prospect of the Mt Clere Project in Western Australia, a vital step in producing a maiden resource estimate. Click here

  • Anson Resources Ltd (ASX:ASN) has expanded its Paradox lithium asset in Utah by staking more than 500 new claims to the project’s west. Click here

  • Chimeric Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:CHM) has strengthened its leadership team with the appointment of cell therapy industry leader Dr Jason B. Litten as chief medical officer (CMO). Click here

  • Meeka Metals Ltd (ASX:MEK) has outlined a path to commercialisation for rare earth elements (REE) sourced from its Circle Valley Project in Western Australia, demonstrating high extraction percentages in metallurgical test work conducted on the ore. Click here

  • QMines Ltd (ASX:QML) has delivered more results described as “outstanding” from its ongoing reverse circulation (RC) drill program at the flagship Mt Chalmers Copper-Gold Project, 17 kilometres northeast of Rockhampton, Queensland. Click here

  • Frontier Energy Ltd (ASX:FHE) managing director and CEO Mike Young has stepped down from his post, paving the way for new leadership to advance the company’s Bristol Springs Solar (BSS) Project. Click here

  • Fenix Resources Ltd (ASX:FEX) has completed the acquisition of the remaining 50% interest in a haulage joint venture (JV) company, Fenix-Newhaul Pty Ltd, consolidating ownership under FEX’s banner. Click here

  • Jindalee Resources Ltd (ASX:JRL) has the diamond drill spinning at the 100% owned McDermitt Lithium Project located in Oregon, USA, in a program aimed at infilling and extending the existing mineral resource estimate (MRE). Click here

  • Critical Resources Ltd (ASX:CRR) has appointed experienced corporate professional Harry Spindler to the position of company secretary. Click here

About Proactive

  • Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.

  • With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.

  • In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com


