Proactive news headlines including Mako Gold, Radiopharm Theranostics, Core Lithium and Stelar Metals

Proactive
·4 min read
Proactive
Proactive

Sydney, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

  • Mako Gold Ltd (ASX:MKG) has received a speculative buy rating from Blue Ocean Equities along with a price target of $0.28 ahead of its maiden mineral resource estimate (MRE) at the flagship Napié project in Côte D’Ivoire. Click here

  • Radiopharm Theranostics Ltd (ASX:RAD) has appointed Dr Leila Alland to its board as a non-executive director. Click here

  • Core Lithium Ltd (ASX:CXO) and Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE, OTCQB:LLKKF) are beneficiaries of the S&P Dow Jones Indices June 2022 quarterly rebalance of the S&P/ASX 200 Index. Click here

  • Stelar Metals Ltd (ASX:SLB) is about to kick off its inaugural diamond drilling program at Evelyn Dam Iron Oxide Copper Gold (IOCG) Project in South Australia’s highly prospective Gawler Craton. Click here

  • Armada Metals Ltd (ASX:AMM) believes it has a wealth of nickel and copper beneath its feet in Gabon, an oceanside country in Central Africa that remains largely underexplored. Click here

  • Astro Resources NL (ASX:ARO) project partner Greenvale Mining Ltd has kicked off a diamond drilling program at Georgina Iron Oxide Copper-Gold (IOCG) Project in the Northern Territory following the award of two co-funding grants. Click here

  • QMines Ltd (ASX:QML) has returned more high-grade copper, gold and silver during reverse circulation (RC) drilling at its flagship Mt Chalmers Project in Queensland. Click here

  • Kingston Resources Ltd (ASX:KSN) is a step closer to production at the Misima Gold Project in Papua New Guinea after completing a definitive feasibility study (DFS) that confirms the “compelling economics” of the venture, including a total life-of-mine (LOM) revenue of A$6.1 billion. Click here

  • Patrys Ltd (ASX:PAB) will be one of the beneficiaries from a $250,000 funding award given to the Telethon Kids Institute from the inaugural Clinical Accelerator fund of the Cure Brain Cancer Foundation. Click here

  • Okapi Resources Ltd (ASX:OKR) is set to kick off its first diamond drilling program at its 100%-owned Enmore Gold Project in northern New South Wales, within the next three weeks. Click here

  • Queensland Pacific Metals Ltd (ASX:QPM) has solidified its strategy to deliver a bankable feasibility study for the flagship TECH Project with the inking of a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) with leading technology, science and engineering firm KBR (NYSE:KBR) Inc to supply technology and equipment. Click here

  • Red 5 Ltd (ASX:RED) has achieved a significant milestone with first gold poured at the 2.4 million-ounce King of the Hills (KOTH) Gold Project in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia. Click here

  • Anson Resources Ltd (ASX:ASN) is working towards a major expansion in planned lithium production capacity of its core asset, the Paradox Lithium Project in Utah, USA, now targeting 10,000 tonnes annually of battery-grade lithium carbonate. Click here

  • Galileo Mining Ltd (ASX:GAL) has kicked off 4,000 metres of drilling at the Callisto palladium-rich multi-element discovery within the Norseman Project in Western Australia, targeting eastern extensions of the main sulphide zone of the prospect. Click here

  • Kin Mining NL (ASX:KIN) is compelled to push ahead following new drilling results from its Eastern Corridor exploration program targeting the under-explored Rangoon area at the 1.275-million-ounce Cardinia Gold Project (CGP) near Leonora in Western Australia. Click here

  • Animoca Brands Corporation Ltd has strengthened its gaming portfolio with the acquisition of Notre Game s.r.o. and Darewise Entertainment. Click here

About Proactive

  • Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.

  • With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.

  • In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com


