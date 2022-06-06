Proactive news headlines including Mako Gold, Radiopharm Theranostics, Core Lithium and Stelar Metals

Sydney, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Mako Gold Ltd (ASX:MKG) has received a speculative buy rating from Blue Ocean Equities along with a price target of $0.28 ahead of its maiden mineral resource estimate (MRE) at the flagship Napié project in Côte D'Ivoire.

Radiopharm Theranostics Ltd (ASX:RAD) has appointed Dr Leila Alland to its board as a non-executive director.

Core Lithium Ltd (ASX:CXO) and Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE, OTCQB:LLKKF) are beneficiaries of the S&P Dow Jones Indices June 2022 quarterly rebalance of the S&P/ASX 200 Index.

Stelar Metals Ltd (ASX:SLB) is about to kick off its inaugural diamond drilling program at Evelyn Dam Iron Oxide Copper Gold (IOCG) Project in South Australia's highly prospective Gawler Craton.

Armada Metals Ltd (ASX:AMM) believes it has a wealth of nickel and copper beneath its feet in Gabon, an oceanside country in Central Africa that remains largely underexplored.

Astro Resources NL (ASX:ARO) project partner Greenvale Mining Ltd has kicked off a diamond drilling program at Georgina Iron Oxide Copper-Gold (IOCG) Project in the Northern Territory following the award of two co-funding grants.

QMines Ltd (ASX:QML) has returned more high-grade copper, gold and silver during reverse circulation (RC) drilling at its flagship Mt Chalmers Project in Queensland.

Kingston Resources Ltd (ASX:KSN) is a step closer to production at the Misima Gold Project in Papua New Guinea after completing a definitive feasibility study (DFS) that confirms the "compelling economics" of the venture, including a total life-of-mine (LOM) revenue of A$6.1 billion.

Patrys Ltd (ASX:PAB) will be one of the beneficiaries from a $250,000 funding award given to the Telethon Kids Institute from the inaugural Clinical Accelerator fund of the Cure Brain Cancer Foundation.

Okapi Resources Ltd (ASX:OKR) is set to kick off its first diamond drilling program at its 100%-owned Enmore Gold Project in northern New South Wales, within the next three weeks.

Queensland Pacific Metals Ltd (ASX:QPM) has solidified its strategy to deliver a bankable feasibility study for the flagship TECH Project with the inking of a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) with leading technology, science and engineering firm KBR (NYSE:KBR) Inc to supply technology and equipment.

Red 5 Ltd (ASX:RED) has achieved a significant milestone with first gold poured at the 2.4 million-ounce King of the Hills (KOTH) Gold Project in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia.

Anson Resources Ltd (ASX:ASN) is working towards a major expansion in planned lithium production capacity of its core asset, the Paradox Lithium Project in Utah, USA, now targeting 10,000 tonnes annually of battery-grade lithium carbonate.

Galileo Mining Ltd (ASX:GAL) has kicked off 4,000 metres of drilling at the Callisto palladium-rich multi-element discovery within the Norseman Project in Western Australia, targeting eastern extensions of the main sulphide zone of the prospect.

Kin Mining NL (ASX:KIN) is compelled to push ahead following new drilling results from its Eastern Corridor exploration program targeting the under-explored Rangoon area at the 1.275-million-ounce Cardinia Gold Project (CGP) near Leonora in Western Australia.