Proactive news headlines including Marvel Discovery, Braxia Scientific, Vuzix Corp, Gungnir Resources and Southern Energy

Proactive
·4 min read
Proactive
Proactive

New York, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

  • Marvel Discovery completes airborne magnetic survey on Gander East project click here

  • Canaccord Genuity calls Zynerba "undervalued," reiterates 'Buy' rating after positive 4Q results click here

  • Infield Minerals plans to advance Desperado property with 2,000-meter reverse circulation drilling campaign click here

  • Viscount Mining announces results from New Century-Rattlesnake target in Cherry Creek, Nevada click here

  • Stifel GMP repeats 'Buy' on Steppe Gold as it restarts heap leach processing to recover gold and silver at its ATO mine in Mongolia click here

  • Kootenay Silver says JV partner Aztec Minerals hits “best hole yet” at Cervantes project in Mexico click here

  • MedX Health strikes agreement with Health Partners to launch tele dermatology screening platform in the UK click here

  • Healixa secures an additional $22.5M in order indications for its Global AquaDuct units from WATERisLIFE for projects in South America click here

  • Bloom Health Partners completes fiscal 1Q 2022 with $5.8M in revenue; confirms full-year outlook click here

  • Audacious sees fiscal 3Q revenue balloon to C$2.4M on international expansion, new commercial agreements click here

  • Electric Royalties updates on royalty portfolio spotlighting Graphmada graphite asset in Madagascar click here

  • Altamira Gold updates on drilling in Brazil; receives $1.66M through warrant exercises click here

  • Deepspatial files US patent for artificial intelligence-driven crop yield prediction technology click here

  • Champion Gaming says Underdog Fantasy set to sponsor Football Outsiders’ new premium content click here

  • Fortitude Gold reports record full year 2021 gold production from Isabella Pearl, net income hits $17.9M click here

  • American Resources says American Rare Earth subsidiary partners with IN3 for industry supply-chain collaboration click here

  • BlueRush joins the Brightcove Marketplace, enabling customers to personalize videos click here

  • Bridgeline Digital says its TruPresence product has been chosen by a national auto parts franchise to improve site search experience click here

  • ESE Metaverse division partners with Metachain Technologies to develop applications on blockchain and metaverse click here

  • Braxia Scientific generates double-digit year-over-year revenue increase in its fiscal 3Q 2022 click here

  • Goldshore Resources hits high-grade gold at its Moss Lake Gold Deposit in Ontario click here

  • Codebase Ventures Inc announces investment strategy for metaverse click here

  • Kodiak says drilling is to resume at MPD copper-gold-porphyry project in British Columbia click here

  • Vuzix Corp eyeing significant year-over-year revenue growth for 2022 as adoption of smart glasses grows click here

  • DGTL Holdings completes its previously announced acquisition of Engagement Labs click here

  • Tocvan Ventures says drill results at Pilar project in Mexico are pending click here

  • Fobi AI sees fiscal 2Q revenue rise by 59% as it gains from a solid business pipeline click here

  • Gungnir Resources outlines its 2022 plans in Sweden with nickel as a key driver, gives exploration highlights from 2021 click here

  • Fabled Copper unveils eighth set of results of 2021 surface fieldwork on its Muskwa Copper Project click here

  • Helium One shares have 100% upside, according to City broker Liberum click here

  • Great Panther Mining posts latest exploration drill results from past-producing Coricancha project in Peru click here

  • Harvest One and its LivRelief and Dream Water brands report continued improvement in underlying earnings for 2Q 2022 click here

  • Southern Energy reveals selected highlights of its year-end independent oil and gas reserves NSAI Report; provides operational update click here


