Proactive news headlines including Match Group, Vox Royalty, i-80 Gold, Ultra Lithium and Golden Minerals

Proactive
·3 min read
Proactive
Proactive

New York, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

  • Match Group files lawsuit against Google click here

  • Western Magnesium poised to bring magnesium production back to the US amid global demand surge click here

  • BTU Metals says it is prioritizing next targets at Dixie as it completes four drill holes click here

  • Ultra Lithium completes sale of 60% of Georgia Lake and Forgan Lake properties in Ontario to Yahua and enters joint venture click here

  • HealthLynked says its FemTech app Oohvie will be a major contributor to revenue growth as it releases enhanced version of app click here

  • Vox Royalty says it expects revenues from its Otto Bore royalty in 2023 click here

  • i-80 Gold secures key water rights for Nevada Cove mine with property acquisition; posts 1Q revenue of $2.8M click here

  • Fireweed Zinc acquires Gayna River project in Canada’s Northwest Territories click here

  • Lucky Minerals says trenching at its Ecuador gold discovery has identified additional mineralization ahead of its upcoming drill program click here

  • Golden Minerals reports 1Q revenue of $7.5M as Rodeo gold-silver mine produces 3,787 gold-equivalent ounces click here

  • Doré Copper Mining marks "major accomplishment" with release of positive PEA for Chibougamau camp restart click here

  • Therma Bright to seek approval for its AcuVid COVID-19 rapid antigen saliva test from Health Canada click here

  • Trust Stamp signs Memorandum of Understanding with African Institute for Mathematical Sciences click here

  • Canada Silver Cobalt begins exploration at its Eby-Otto gold property near Kirkland Lake in Ontario click here

  • Clean Air Metals appoints engineer Mike Garbutt as chief operating officer click here

  • Gold Resource Corp reports robust financial results and strong balance sheet for 1Q 2022 click here

  • Tocvan Ventures closes previously announced non-brokered private placement of units for gross proceeds of $346,200 click here

  • Planet 13 Holdings announces second location of its planned Florida dispensary network in the city of Port Richey click here

  • FSD Pharma closes $16.4M sale of former cannabis processing plant click here

  • Wellbeing Digital Sciences becomes founding sponsor of Women in Psychedelics (WIP) Network click here

  • Plurilock says Aurora Systems subsidiary won purchase orders worth US$1.41M in April click here

About Proactive

  • Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.

  • With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.

  • In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com



