Proactive news headlines including Medibank, First Graphene, Antipa Minerals and Dundas Minerals

Proactive
·2 min read
Proactive
Proactive

Sydney, Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

  • Australian insurance provider Medibank Private Ltd (ASX:MPL) detected unusual activity on its networks on Wednesday, showing characteristics of a potential cyber incident. Click here

  • First Graphene Ltd (ASX:FGR, OTCQB:FGPHF) has welcomed the opportunity to jointly develop and market a unique heating device using its PureGRAPH® graphene with UK-based ZEBCO Heating Ltd, which could be the precursor to enter the global heating market. Click here

  • Antipa Minerals Ltd (ASX:AZY) has raised more than $2 million via a share purchase plan, following on from a $9 million placement last month to accelerate exploration and appraisal activities at the flagship Minyari Dome Gold Project in WA. Click here

  • Dundas Minerals Ltd (ASX:DUN) has received a $220,000 government grant to explore its polymetallic Central target in WA’s Albany-Fraser Orogen. Click here

  • Mako Gold Ltd (ASX:MKG) has secured binding commitments to raise $3.1 million (before costs) through a placement at 4.1 cents a share. Click here

  • Jindalee Resources Ltd (ASX:JRL) has completed an initial round of metallurgical test-work on lithium feedstock from its McDermitt Lithium Project in the US, successfully producing lithium phosphate containing 5.89% lithium. Click here

  • With a CV forged over 35 years in the mining industry working on complex megaprojects in far-flung locations, Tim Dobson is an ideal fit to see out Magnetite Mines (ASX:MGT)’ mission – transforming South Australia’s Braemar iron region into a world-class magnetite operating hub that will deliver local opportunities and reduce carbon emissions in iron and steelmaking. Click here

  • Pantoro Ltd (ASX:PNR) has cast its first gold bar at the Norseman project in WA. Click here

About Proactive

  • Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.

  • With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.

  • In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com


