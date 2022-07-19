Proactive news headlines including Meeka Metals, Matador Mining, MGC Pharmaceuticals and First Graphene

Sydney, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Meeka Metals Ltd (ASX:MEK)'s exploration efforts at the Murchison Gold Project in WA have received a boost with the discovery of thick, shallow high-grade gold at St Anne’s prospect. Click here

Matador Mining Ltd (ASX:MZZ, OTCQX:MZZMF) has raised an additional A$496,000 via an existing large shareholder after raising A$4.5 million in a recent placement. Click here

Perseus Mining Ltd (ASX:PRU, TSX:PRU, OTC:PMNXF) expects to increase the life of the Edikan gold operations in Ghana by 18 to 24 months after completing a feasibility study on the nearby Nkosuo Project and adding considerable mineral resources and ore reserves. Click here

MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd (LSE:MXC, OTC:MGCLF, ASX:MXC) has strengthened its team with the appointment of experienced pharmaceutical industry executive Robert Clements to the newly created position of chief commercial officer. Click here

First Graphene Ltd (ASX:FGR, OTCQB:FGPHF) closed out the last quarter of the 2022 financial year with record revenue of A$359,000, thanks to several significant orders, sending its full-year revenue soaring 111% to A$723,000 from a year ago. Click here

Sunstone Metals Ltd (ASX:STM) has delivered wide intersections of up to 1 g/t gold equivalent, paving the way for a maiden mineral resource estimate (MRE) at Brama-Alba discovery within the Bramaderos Gold-Copper Project in Southern Ecuador. Click here

Red River Resources Ltd (ASX:RVR) has struck high-grade copper in resource definition drilling at Liontown deposit of the Thalanga Operations in Northern Queensland, revealing grades as high as 4.99%. Click here

ClearVue Technologies Ltd (ASX:CPV, OTCQB:CVUEF) has inked a two-year manufacturing and distribution agreement with US-based company Advanced Impact Technologies Inc (AITI) for the manufacture, sale and marketing of ClearVue’s solar photovoltaic (PV) glazing products. Click here

Emmerson Resources Ltd (ASX:ERM) made good progress in the June quarter, particularly at Hermitage in the Tennant Creek Project, where strong copper-gold indications have been returned and looks forward to starting work at the historical high-grade gold mine at Golden Forty. Click here

International Graphite Ltd (ASX:IG6) has highlighted the potential for new discoveries at Springdale Graphite Project in Western Australia with the unearthing of a new graphite zone (SDW_1) near the existing resource boundary. Click here

Miramar Resources Ltd (ASX:M2R) has had a Junior Minerals Exploration Incentive (JMEI) application granted by the Australian Taxation Office and has received an allocation of up to $925,000, which may be distributed to eligible shareholders. Click here

Castillo Copper Ltd (LSE:CCZ, ASX:CCZ) has further de-risked the Big One deposit of the NWQ Copper Project in Queensland with proof-of-concept metallurgical test work producing a copper concentrate up to 10 times purer than the original grade. Click here