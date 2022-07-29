Proactive news headlines including MGC Pharmaceuticals, ioneer Ltd, Way2VAT Ltd and Elixir Energy

Proactive

MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd (LSE:MXC, OTC:MGCLF, ASX:MXC) has entered into a US$10 million financing agreement with Mercer Street Global Opportunity Fund LLC, a fund managed by US-based Mercer Street Capital Partners, which is also the company’s largest shareholder. Click here

ioneer Ltd (ASX:INR, OTC:GSCCF) has strengthened its board skillset with the appointment of ASX veteran Stephen Gardiner as non-executive director of the company. Click here

Way2VAT Ltd (ASX:W2V) has entered a binding share sale agreement to fully acquire DevoluIVA SLU, a Spanish company that offers comprehensive management of corporate expenses and the automatic recovery of national Value Added Tax (VAT) services through an established network of more than 130,000 merchants. Click here

Elixir Energy Ltd (ASX:EXR) has overcome logistical and supply chain hurdles to remain on schedule to begin the pilot program for the wholly-owned Nomgon IX coal bed methane (CBM) production sharing contract (PSC) in Mongolia. Click here

MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd (LSE:MXC, OTC:MGCLF, ASX:MXC) has executed a binding share purchase agreement (SPA) to acquire 40% of ZAM Software Limited (ZSL), a UK-incorporated entity and the owner of a proprietary artificial intelligence data gathering software called the ZAM Medical Data App. Click here

Legend Mining Ltd (ASX:LEG) has released an update on its activities at the Mawson prospect in the Fraser Range, Western Australia. Click here

Geopacific Resources Ltd (ASX:GPR) has underlined the growth potential of the Woodlark Project in Papua New Guinea with gold assays from regional exploration targets within the tenure, positioning the company well for a resource upgrade later this year. Click here

Bellevue Gold Ltd (ASX:BGL) welcomes a major milestone in the construction of its Bellevue Gold Project in WA, reaching the first development ore. Click here

Alchemy Resources Ltd (ASX:ALY) has begun to dial-in on pegmatite bodies at the Karonie Project in Western Australia, leveraging a combination of soil and rock chip sampling and desktop studies to better understand the geology of the project. Click here

