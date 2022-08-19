Proactive news headlines including Miramar Resources, Lake Resources, PNX Metals and Chalice Mining

Proactive

Sydney, Aug. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Miramar Resources Ltd (ASX:M2R) has kicked off an aircore drilling program at the Whaleshark Copper-Gold Project in the Ashburton region of Western Australia. The program will test a very large area of coincident copper-uranium-REE anomalism uncovered from soil sampling last year. Click here

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE, OTCQB:LLKKF) has named experienced mining executive Sean Miller to the newly-created position of corporate development officer to fast-track activity at its Cauchari, Olaroz and Paso brine projects in the Jujuy Province of Argentina. Click here

PNX Metals Ltd (ASX:PNX) has strengthened its geology team with the appointment of mining industry veteran Dr Michael Green as the new exploration manager of the company. Click here

Chalice Mining Ltd (ASX:CHN, OTCQB:CGMLF) has appointed highly regarded leader and strategic policy director Jo Gaines to its board as an independent non-executive director, effective immediately. Click here

About Proactive

Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.

With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.

In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com



