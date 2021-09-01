U.S. markets close in 19 minutes

Proactive news headlines including Mirriad, MGC Pharmaceuticals, Elys Game Technology, Adastra Holdings and Viscount Mining

Proactive Investors
·4 min read

New York , Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

  • Mirriad signs partnership agreement with German communications agency click here

  • BioHarvest Sciences says it has successfully scaled its cannabis cells with trichomes production by a factor of 250 times and it is now growing them in medium-scale bioreactors click here

  • MGC Pharmaceuticals reports strong phytocannabanoid sales click here

  • The Good Shroom says its Velada cannabis brand to be sold online and in stores in Ontario click here

  • Elys Game Technology granted its first US-based sports wagering license, set to launch US platform at Grand Central Restaurant & Bar in Washington DC click here

  • Progressive Planet receives funding from Canadian Government to optimize PozGlass SCM click here

  • San Leon Energy boosted as new Oza field well is set for production click here

  • Adastra Holdings says subsidiary's application for a Controlled Drugs and Substances Dealer's License accepted by Health Canada click here

  • Royal Road Minerals reveals more encouraging drill results from its Caribe discovery in Nicaragua click here

  • Planet 13 enters into definitive agreement to acquire cannabis license in Florida click here

  • Greenlane Holdings and KushCo Holdings finalize previously announced merger click here

  • Viscount Mining kicks off phase 3 drilling at Silver Cliff in bid to expand Kate deposit resource click here

  • Fobi AI strikes deal with the Canadian Hockey League to roll out its Wallet pass at venues across North America click here

  • Marble Financial sees 2Q revenue jump by triple-digits year-over-year as it adds more MyMarble members click here

  • The Valens Company has acquired Verse Cannabis and all its intellectual property click here

  • Naturally Splendid Enterprises shifts focus to growing its own plant-based food line as it reports 2Q numbers click here

  • Contakt World to create network of independent sales representatives to scale HealthCheck screening tool click here

  • Trillion Energy International unveils plan to redomicile from Delaware, USA, to British Columbia, Canada click here

  • Codebase Ventures receives confirmation of delivery for all 115 Antminer S17+ 76Th bit mining units at its hosting facility in New York State click here

  • GR Silver Mining starts 1,500m of underground resource expansion drilling at San Marcial project click here

  • Delta 9 Cannabis closes transaction relating to the operation of two retail cannabis stores in Edmonton, Alberta click here

  • Soma Gold expects to be using full processing capacity by year-end as revenue grows in second quarter click here

  • Else Nutrition expands its Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers into Roche Bros. locations this September click here

  • Todos Medical says its Provista lab completes validation of combo COVID-19, Influenza A & B, and RSV & hMPV respiratory panel test click here

