Proactive news headlines including Mirriad, MGC Pharmaceuticals, Elys Game Technology, Adastra Holdings and Viscount Mining
New York , Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
Mirriad signs partnership agreement with German communications agency click here
BioHarvest Sciences says it has successfully scaled its cannabis cells with trichomes production by a factor of 250 times and it is now growing them in medium-scale bioreactors click here
MGC Pharmaceuticals reports strong phytocannabanoid sales click here
The Good Shroom says its Velada cannabis brand to be sold online and in stores in Ontario click here
Elys Game Technology granted its first US-based sports wagering license, set to launch US platform at Grand Central Restaurant & Bar in Washington DC click here
Progressive Planet receives funding from Canadian Government to optimize PozGlass SCM click here
San Leon Energy boosted as new Oza field well is set for production click here
Adastra Holdings says subsidiary's application for a Controlled Drugs and Substances Dealer's License accepted by Health Canada click here
Royal Road Minerals reveals more encouraging drill results from its Caribe discovery in Nicaragua click here
Planet 13 enters into definitive agreement to acquire cannabis license in Florida click here
Greenlane Holdings and KushCo Holdings finalize previously announced merger click here
Viscount Mining kicks off phase 3 drilling at Silver Cliff in bid to expand Kate deposit resource click here
Fobi AI strikes deal with the Canadian Hockey League to roll out its Wallet pass at venues across North America click here
Marble Financial sees 2Q revenue jump by triple-digits year-over-year as it adds more MyMarble members click here
The Valens Company has acquired Verse Cannabis and all its intellectual property click here
Naturally Splendid Enterprises shifts focus to growing its own plant-based food line as it reports 2Q numbers click here
Contakt World to create network of independent sales representatives to scale HealthCheck screening tool click here
Trillion Energy International unveils plan to redomicile from Delaware, USA, to British Columbia, Canada click here
Codebase Ventures receives confirmation of delivery for all 115 Antminer S17+ 76Th bit mining units at its hosting facility in New York State click here
GR Silver Mining starts 1,500m of underground resource expansion drilling at San Marcial project click here
Delta 9 Cannabis closes transaction relating to the operation of two retail cannabis stores in Edmonton, Alberta click here
Soma Gold expects to be using full processing capacity by year-end as revenue grows in second quarter click here
Else Nutrition expands its Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers into Roche Bros. locations this September click here
Todos Medical says its Provista lab completes validation of combo COVID-19, Influenza A & B, and RSV & hMPV respiratory panel test click here
About Proactive
With six offices on three continents and a team of experienced business journalists and broadcasters, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives engage intelligently with investors.
Proactive’s platform delivers the right message to the right audience, digitally and in real time, leveraging a range of media, investment research, digital investor targeting and website development services to support over 1,000 fast-growing companies globally.
Proactive’s network reaches over 12 million engaged private, professional and institutional investors looking for opportunities.
• Our written and video content is published on Proactive sites that collectively attract up to 10 million views per month.
• We syndicate our content to hundreds of mainstream and specialist news sites that expand our reach into networks that can be difficult for press releases to penetrate.
• We custom build corporate websites from the ground up, empowering clients and their brands with a modern online presence and the latest insight on effective SEO strategy
• Our news coverage ranks high on the world’s most popular search platforms, and we can further amplify online presence and outreach with sophisticated digital investor targeting.
• We help the world understand what makes companies stand out from the crowd with in-depth investment research from a team of experienced analysts.
For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com