U.S. markets close in 2 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,569.25
    +23.39 (+0.51%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,838.49
    +20.22 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,482.04
    +220.54 (+1.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,089.35
    -1.76 (-0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.06
    +2.79 (+2.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,933.10
    +9.40 (+0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    24.58
    -0.08 (-0.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0975
    -0.0074 (-0.67%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4030
    +0.0260 (+1.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3101
    -0.0016 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.7700
    +0.2800 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,521.93
    -850.57 (-1.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,073.82
    -10.43 (-0.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,558.92
    +21.02 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,736.47
    +70.49 (+0.25%)
     

Proactive news headlines including Murchison Minerals, Sigma Lithium, Starton Therapeutics, Great Atlantic Resources and Forward Water

Proactive
·3 min read
Proactive
Proactive

New York, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

  • Great Atlantic Resources begins 2022 prospecting, geochemical sampling at its Mascarene property in New Brunswick click here

  • Endexx says current company financials and compliance make it “optimistic” about OTCQB up-list click here

  • Sigma Lithium ends 2021 with C$155M in cash to move Grota do Cirilo project into production click here

  • Todos Medical says Tollovir and Tollovid show robust inhibitory activity against 3CL protease of strains of Omicron variant click here

  • Murchison Minerals says Barre de Fer zone shows good potential for expansion on its HPM project in Quebec click here

  • MedX signs distribution agreement with Vitamed Biomedical to launch its teledermatology screening platform in Italy click here

  • Globex Mining says Troilus announces new gold discovery on its Testard royalty property click here

  • Marble Financial says it and CEO Karim Nanji receive nominations in Canadian Lenders Association's (CLA) 2022 Leaders in Lending Awards click here

  • SoLVBL Solutions says its digital payment instrument authentication seal wins Notice of Allowance from US Patent Office click here

  • Starton Therapeutics says poised for Phase 2 dose-optimization study following FDA clearance of IND application for STAR-OLZ click here

  • Dalrada announces partnership with Puradigm air and surface purification systems click here

  • Wishpond Technologies acquires referral marketing firm Viral Loops in US$2.3M deal click here

  • Canada Silver Cobalt updates on exploration activity at Graal nickel-copper-cobalt discovery in Quebec; appoints new CFO click here

  • American Resources Corporation increases specialty carbon order book at record prices click here

  • O3 Mining publishes 2021 ESG report outlining company's sustainable activities click here

  • Champion Gaming partners with Sports Info Solutions to launch co-branded content and insights click here

  • Forward Water inks strategic partnership deal to sell Aquaporin’s forward osmosis products click here

  • HempFusion Wellness reports a rise in Q4 and fiscal 2021 revenue amid declining costs click here

  • Fobi AI appoints Annie Chan as its first full-time chief financial officer click here

  • XPhyto Therapeutics says advancing Rotigotine transdermal patch towards final pivotal study in fourth quarter this year click here

  • CULT Food Science forms special committee for IP development and investment in novel air protein and starch synthesis technology study click here

  • Endeavour to launch expansion of Sabodala-Massawa as study confirms its potential to become top-tier gold mine click here

  • Looking Glass Labs says House of Kibaa studio team showcases Project Origin metaverse at recent Miami NFT Week click here

  • Wellbeing Digital Sciences welcomes Najla Guthrie as its new CEO click here

  • Hapbee Technologies offers smart wearable technology designed to help with work stress, productivity, sleeping, and relaxation click here


About Proactive

  • Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.

  • With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.

  • In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com


Recommended Stories

  • KAVANGO BASIN EXPLORATION UPDATE HIGHLIGHTS MULTIPLE DRILLING PROSPECTS AND NEW PLAY TYPES

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) is pleased to provide an exploration update for the Kavango Basin in NE Namibia and NW Botswana, highlighting multiple drilling prospects and new play types following the integrated analysis of the two stratigraphic test wells and first phase of 2D seismic.

  • Alibaba, Didi Fuel $80 Billion Rally for Chinese Stocks in U.S.

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Didi Global Inc. rallied for a second day, adding $80 billion in value to U.S. listed Chinese stocks as fears of potential delistings eased.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Ukraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding

  • Ford auto sales decline in March, Nio sees electric vehicle delivery boost

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss the Ford auto sales decline in March and Nio seeing a boost in EV deliveries.

  • Why Shares of MP Materials Soared 25.7% in March

    Interest in bolstering the supply of critical materials for EVs behooved this mining stock last month.

  • Saudi Arabia Hikes Oil Prices Further Into Record Territory

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia raised oil prices for customers in all regions as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues to reverberate through markets.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Ukraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaState producer Saudi

  • The Battery Metal Really Worrying China Is Lithium, Not Nickel

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Elon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaNickel has captured much of the limelight among battery metals in recent weeks, and understandably so. Wild price swings, including an unprecedented 250%

  • We're Adjusting Our Costco Strategy as Bearish Signals Appear

    COST did rally in the past month but now a change in our technical strategy is needed as bearish divergences have appeared. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has not made a new high to confirm the new price high and that is a bearish divergence -- the new price high is not matched by the movement of the indicator. The 12-day price momentum study shows roughly equal highs from February to March even though prices made new highs - this too is a bearish divergence.

  • Packaged-Food Sales Are Still Strong as Dining Out Comes Back

    The latest data, as parsed by Piper Sandler, show that retail sales are still strong for many brands, if down from their pandemic highs.

  • Exxon Flags Biggest Profit in 13 Years Due to Surging Oil Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. signaled its highest profit since 2008 as Russia’s war in Ukraine upended global commodity markets.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Ukraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaExxon’s announcement that first-quar

  • Why Bitcoin Mining Is a Matter of National Security

    Let’s start with a simple fact: Buying and holding bitcoin (BTC), the asset, is not what gives people power over the Bitcoin network. Holding bitcoin simply means being able to benefit from the network’s adoption and growth (expressed in price appreciation) and it affords users with features such as ownership of a scarce bearer asset that can be transacted quickly, cheaply and without permission from any intermediaries. In other words, rather than holding bitcoin as shares, when it comes to influence it’s about having a stake in the network itself – most importantly, as a miner.

  • European Farmers Turn to GM Feed to Replace Corn From Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- European farmers are set to buy more genetically modified animal feed from the U.S. and South America after Russia’s invasion cut off corn shipments from Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Ukraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Russia war could further escalate auto prices and shortages

    BMW has halted production at two German factories. Mercedes is slowing work at its assembly plants. Volkswagen, warning of production stoppages, is looking for alternative sources for parts.

  • Supply chains: ‘Nearshoring’ could be the answer to America’s logistics problems, Deloitte exec says

    The trend toward more "nearshoring" to alleviate the global supply chain chaos is not new but is increasingly important, according to Deloitte Vice Chairman of US Industrial Products & Construction Leader Paul Wellener.

  • Oil prices fall after truce in Middle East conflict, SPR news

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices fell at the start of Asian trade on Sunday, after the United Arab Emirates and the Iran-aligned Houthi group welcomed a truce that would halt military operations on the Saudi-Yemeni border, alleviating some concerns about potential supply issues. The early losses this week come after oil prices settled down around 13% last week - their biggest weekly falls in two years - when U.S. President Joe Biden announced the largest-ever U.S. oil reserves release. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has welcomed the announcement of a U.N.-brokered truce in Yemen, the UAE's state news agency WAM reported on Saturday.

  • Will Musk's Stock Purchase Jolt Twitter's Charts?

    The financial press is reporting on Elon Musk's buying a 9.2% stake in Twitter . Let's drill down on the charts and indicators to see how prices might trade in the days and weeks ahead. In this daily bar chart of TWTR, below, we can see that prices were cut in half from July to February/March.

  • Oil prices: Expect 'spectacularly' higher airfares, says analyst

    Jet fuel prices in the Northeast are sky-high, threatening a further spike in airfares.

  • Oil Climbs Above $100 With EU Working on New Russia Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rallied back above $100 as the European Union said it was working on new Russian sanctions, while Saudi Arabia hiked its prices for Asian buyers further into record territory. Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Ukraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia

  • Intel Doubles Down on ESG With Launch of Second-Gen Bitcoin Mining Chips

    The “Intel Blockscale ASIC” chip boasts efficiency up to 26 J/TH, which would make it better than most Bitmain and MicroBT models currently in the market.

  • Carmakers dream of clean, green, mean electric machines

    An electric car is a clean car, right? From motor magnets with toxic histories to batteries made using copious fossil-fuel power, many challenges face carmakers seeking to purge dirtier materials from their supply chains to satisfy regulators and investors. These obstacles represent opportunities for a growing group of companies in the electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem that bet they can capitalise on that demand.