Proactive news headlines including Murchison Minerals, Sigma Lithium, Starton Therapeutics, Great Atlantic Resources and Forward Water

New York, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

Great Atlantic Resources begins 2022 prospecting, geochemical sampling at its Mascarene property in New Brunswick click here



Endexx says current company financials and compliance make it “optimistic” about OTCQB up-list click here

Sigma Lithium ends 2021 with C$155M in cash to move Grota do Cirilo project into production click here

Todos Medical says Tollovir and Tollovid show robust inhibitory activity against 3CL protease of strains of Omicron variant click here

Murchison Minerals says Barre de Fer zone shows good potential for expansion on its HPM project in Quebec click here

MedX signs distribution agreement with Vitamed Biomedical to launch its teledermatology screening platform in Italy click here

Globex Mining says Troilus announces new gold discovery on its Testard royalty property click here

Marble Financial says it and CEO Karim Nanji receive nominations in Canadian Lenders Association's (CLA) 2022 Leaders in Lending Awards click here

SoLVBL Solutions says its digital payment instrument authentication seal wins Notice of Allowance from US Patent Office click here

Starton Therapeutics says poised for Phase 2 dose-optimization study following FDA clearance of IND application for STAR-OLZ click here

Dalrada announces partnership with Puradigm air and surface purification systems click here

Wishpond Technologies acquires referral marketing firm Viral Loops in US$2.3M deal click here

Canada Silver Cobalt updates on exploration activity at Graal nickel-copper-cobalt discovery in Quebec; appoints new CFO click here

American Resources Corporation increases specialty carbon order book at record prices click here

O3 Mining publishes 2021 ESG report outlining company's sustainable activities click here

Champion Gaming partners with Sports Info Solutions to launch co-branded content and insights click here

Forward Water inks strategic partnership deal to sell Aquaporin’s forward osmosis products click here

HempFusion Wellness reports a rise in Q4 and fiscal 2021 revenue amid declining costs click here

Fobi AI appoints Annie Chan as its first full-time chief financial officer click here

XPhyto Therapeutics says advancing Rotigotine transdermal patch towards final pivotal study in fourth quarter this year click here

CULT Food Science forms special committee for IP development and investment in novel air protein and starch synthesis technology study click here

Endeavour to launch expansion of Sabodala-Massawa as study confirms its potential to become top-tier gold mine click here

Looking Glass Labs says House of Kibaa studio team showcases Project Origin metaverse at recent Miami NFT Week click here

Wellbeing Digital Sciences welcomes Najla Guthrie as its new CEO click here