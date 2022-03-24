Proactive news headlines including Nevada Silver, Contakt World, SPYR Technologies, Gamesquare Esports, Bloom Health Partners and Predictive Oncology
New York , March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
Nevada Silver provides update on Emily Manganese project and Belmont silver property purchase click here
Contakt World announces name change to Infinity Stone Ventures Corp click here
Belmont Resources and JV partner Marquee Resources hire contractor to drill Kibby Basin lithium project in Nevada click here
SPYR Technologies says subsidiary introduces limited-time special pricing for MagixDrive, expands airing schedule of national commercial click here
Klondike Gold hits multi-ounce silver intersection in Phase 4 diamond drilling at its flagship Yukon project click here
Harbor Custom Development reports strong top-line revenue growth in its first year as a public company click here
American Battery Technology names York Smith as director of research and development click here
Mountain Boy Minerals forms technical advisory board to unlock potential at its British Columbia projects click here
Predictive Oncology validates Discovery 21 proof-of-concept campaign click here
Cardiol Therapeutics looks ahead to busy 2022 as it advances new treatment options for cardiovascular disease click here
Real Luck Group announces partnership with leading performance marketing company Raketech Group click here
South Star Battery Metals poised to strike offtake deal with Graphex Group for concentrates from Brazil and Alabama projects click here
C3 Metals expects to kick off 5,000-metre drill program at Jamaican copper-gold porphyry targets in April click here
PlantX Life launches retail partnership with BESTIES Vegan Paradise in southern California click here
Royal Wins initiates development for blockchain NFT game click here
Golden Arrow initiates diamond drilling at Libanesa project in Argentina and provides update on other core projects click here
Vanstar Mining Resources says winter drilling progressing at Nelligan joint venture project, Quebec as it posts remaining 2021 results click here
Ximen Mining to kick off drilling at its Bud-Elk property in British Columbia in April click here
Bridgeline Digital says Hawksearch product chosen by a landscaping supplier to power its eCommerce site click here
BlackRock chairman sees growing acceptance of digital currencies due to Ukraine war click here
Oragin Foods announces appointment of Matthew Merson to its Advisory Board to support the growth and expansion of its Consumer Packaged Goods division click here
Gamesquare Esports announces 40% rise in league fees paid to its subsidiary Complexity Gaming click here
Irwin Naturals announces strategy to add new mental health treatments and collaborate with third-party payors click here
Tocvan Ventures awaiting assays from Phase III drilling at Pilar; eyeing next moves at El Picacho project click here
Mydecine wins conditional approval from Institutional Review Board for Phase 2b smoking cessation study click here
Bloom Health Partners announces appointment of Rosemary Elliston as its chief operations officer click here
TraceSafe launches Thermosense to help organizations cut costs, reduce carbon footprint click here
Plurilock Security says Aurora Systems Consulting subsidiary receives US$266,000 purchase order from California-based entertainment company click here
ESE Entertainment enters into esports and gaming partnership with Cowana click here
Paltalk sees 3% rise in revenue for financial year ended 31 December 2021 click here
BlueRush hails 'strong' second quarter results and first half, which lays foundation for growth click here
GlobalBlock Digital Asset Trading pauses UK FCA registration, announces EU incorporation click here
Cloud DX inks two contracts with US primary care clinics click here
