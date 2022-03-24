U.S. markets close in 26 minutes

Proactive news headlines including Nevada Silver, Contakt World, SPYR Technologies, Gamesquare Esports, Bloom Health Partners and Predictive Oncology

Proactive
·3 min read



New York , March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

  • Nevada Silver provides update on Emily Manganese project and Belmont silver property purchase click here

  • Contakt World announces name change to Infinity Stone Ventures Corp click here

  • Belmont Resources and JV partner Marquee Resources hire contractor to drill Kibby Basin lithium project in Nevada click here

  • SPYR Technologies says subsidiary introduces limited-time special pricing for MagixDrive, expands airing schedule of national commercial click here

  • Klondike Gold hits multi-ounce silver intersection in Phase 4 diamond drilling at its flagship Yukon project click here

  • Harbor Custom Development reports strong top-line revenue growth in its first year as a public company click here

  • American Battery Technology names York Smith as director of research and development click here

  • Mountain Boy Minerals forms technical advisory board to unlock potential at its British Columbia projects click here

  • Predictive Oncology validates Discovery 21 proof-of-concept campaign click here

  • Cardiol Therapeutics looks ahead to busy 2022 as it advances new treatment options for cardiovascular disease click here

  • Real Luck Group announces partnership with leading performance marketing company Raketech Group click here

  • South Star Battery Metals poised to strike offtake deal with Graphex Group for concentrates from Brazil and Alabama projects click here

  • C3 Metals expects to kick off 5,000-metre drill program at Jamaican copper-gold porphyry targets in April click here

  • PlantX Life launches retail partnership with BESTIES Vegan Paradise in southern California click here

  • Royal Wins initiates development for blockchain NFT game click here

  • Golden Arrow initiates diamond drilling at Libanesa project in Argentina and provides update on other core projects click here

  • Vanstar Mining Resources says winter drilling progressing at Nelligan joint venture project, Quebec as it posts remaining 2021 results click here

  • Ximen Mining to kick off drilling at its Bud-Elk property in British Columbia in April click here

  • Bridgeline Digital says Hawksearch product chosen by a landscaping supplier to power its eCommerce site click here

  • BlackRock chairman sees growing acceptance of digital currencies due to Ukraine war click here

  • Oragin Foods announces appointment of Matthew Merson to its Advisory Board to support the growth and expansion of its Consumer Packaged Goods division click here

  • Gamesquare Esports announces 40% rise in league fees paid to its subsidiary Complexity Gaming click here

  • Irwin Naturals announces strategy to add new mental health treatments and collaborate with third-party payors click here

  • Tocvan Ventures awaiting assays from Phase III drilling at Pilar; eyeing next moves at El Picacho project click here

  • Mydecine wins conditional approval from Institutional Review Board for Phase 2b smoking cessation study click here

  • Bloom Health Partners announces appointment of Rosemary Elliston as its chief operations officer click here

  • TraceSafe launches Thermosense to help organizations cut costs, reduce carbon footprint click here

  • Plurilock Security says Aurora Systems Consulting subsidiary receives US$266,000 purchase order from California-based entertainment company click here

  • ESE Entertainment enters into esports and gaming partnership with Cowana click here

  • Paltalk sees 3% rise in revenue for financial year ended 31 December 2021 click here

  • BlueRush hails 'strong' second quarter results and first half, which lays foundation for growth click here

  • GlobalBlock Digital Asset Trading pauses UK FCA registration, announces EU incorporation click here

  • Cloud DX inks two contracts with US primary care clinics click here

About Proactive

  • Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.

  • With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.

  • In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com


