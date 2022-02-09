U.S. markets open in 6 hours 13 minutes

Proactive news headlines including Newfield Resources, Elementos Ltd, Caspin Resources and SensOre Ltd

Proactive
·4 min read

Sydney, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

  • Newfield Resources Ltd (ASX:NWF) has enhanced the technical and operational skillset of its board through the appointment of highly experienced mining engineer Alistair McQueen Croll as a non-executive director. Click here

  • Elementos Ltd (ASX:ELT, OTC:ELTLF)’s five-hole drill program at the Cleveland Tin-Copper Project in Tasmania is now underway. Click here

  • Caspin Resources Ltd (ASX:CPN) is confident of a significant zone of nickel, copper and platinum group elements (PGE) at XC-22 prospect of its Yarawindah Brook Project in Western Australia following positive results from the first drill hole. Click here

  • SensOre Ltd is set to disrupt conventional exploration with its proprietary target generation technology, vast geoscience data and geological expertise to uncover economically viable mineral deposits efficiently, sustainably and at pace. Click here

  • Critical Resources Ltd (ASX:CRR)'s name does what it says on the tin. Click here

  • Anteris Technologies Ltd (ASX:AVR, OTC:AMEUF) has received a proposal to merge with NASDAQ-listed special purpose acquisition company Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (MSAC). Click here

  • Surefire Resources NL (ASX:SRN) is exploring transport and offtake options for the wholly-owned Perenjori Iron Project in Western Australia. Click here

  • Southern Gold Limited (ASX:SAU) has plotted out a strategic direction for 2022 and beyond, which includes consolidating its activities on the home front, continuing exploration in South Korea and recruiting a new CEO. Click here

  • Pan Asia Metals Ltd (ASX:PAM) has released assays from another bout of drill holes completed at the Reung Kiet Lithium project in southern Thailand. Click here

  • OliveX Holdings Ltd (NSX:OLX) has secured an agreement with Marvel Entertainment, a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS), to create fitness experiences based on Marvel’s intellectual property. Click here

  • Meteoric Resources NL (ASX:MEI) has demonstrated significant gold recoveries from its metallurgical test-work program on Composite #2 (Tranche 2) at the Butchers Creek Gold Deposit within the Palm Springs Project in Western Australia. Click here

  • NickelSearch Ltd (ASX:NIS) has confirmed the presence of visible semi-massive to massive nickel sulphide mineralisation less than 100 metre below the surface of the Carlingup Nickel Project in Western Australia. Click here

  • Fenix Resources Ltd (ASX:FEX) has enhanced iron ore interests adjacent to its flagship Iron Ridge Project in WA through a new agreement with Scorpion Minerals Ltd giving it 100% of iron ore rights at the Pharos Project. Click here

  • Rumble Resources Ltd (ASX:RTR) is buoyed by the latest copper-gold assays from the Lamil Project in WA’s Paterson Province, which is being explored under a joint venture (JV) with fellow ASX-lister AIC Mines Ltd. Click here

  • Calima Energy Ltd (ASX:CE1) has raised A$20 million via an institutional placement of 100 million new fully paid ordinary shares to institutional and sophisticated investors at an issue price of A$0.20 per share. Click here

  • Kingwest Resources Ltd (ASX:KWR) has defined 11-kilometres of a nickel-fertile ‘highway’ ultramafic unit to be tested at the Lake Goongarrie Project, previously unexplored due to an inconsistently thick layer of lake sediment cover. Click here

  • FYI Resources Ltd (ASX:FYI) and EcoGraf Ltd (ASX:EGR, OTCQX:ECGFF) have unveiled what they describe as “outstanding results” from their enhanced high purity alumina (HPA) anode coatings development program. Click here

  • Galileo Mining Ltd (ASX:GAL) has defined strong electromagnetic (EM) conductors beneath massive sulphides detected in recent aircore drilling at the Norseman Cobalt-Nickel Project in Western Australia. Click here

  • Castillo Copper Ltd (LSE:CCZ, ASX:CCZ)’s has prioritised the modelling of a JORC 2012 mineral resource estimate (MRE) for cobalt across the BHA Project’s East Zone, following a strategic review of the asset near Broken Hill in the far west of New South Wales. Click here

  • Solis Minerals Ltd (TSX-V:SLMN, ASX:SLM) has encountered widespread copper sulphide mineralisation from its first two holes of the maiden 2,000-metre diamond drilling program at its flagship Mostazal Copper Project in Chile. Click here

  • SenSen Networks Ltd (ASX:SNS, OTCQB:SNNSF) has landed a 36-month contract with distribution partner Duncan Solutions to supply automated parking enforcement solutions to Toowoomba Regional Council in Queensland. Click here

  • Animoca Brands Corporation Ltd subsidiary GAMEE has received a welcome boost to its coffers with a strategic investment of US$1.5 million from Binance Labs. Click here

