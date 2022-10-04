U.S. markets open in 6 hours 26 minutes

Proactive news headlines including Nova Minerals, Eastern Metals, Piedmont Lithium and Carnavale Resources

Proactive
·5 min read
Proactive
Proactive

Sydney, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

  • Nova Minerals Ltd (ASX:NVA, OTCQB:NVAAF) has struck more broad zones of gold mineralisation at RPM North prospect of the flagship Estelle Gold Trend Project in Alaska, continuing to build the size and confidence of the project’s mineral endowment. Click here

  • Eastern Metals Ltd (ASX:EMS) has strengthened its board with the appointment of two new independent non-executive directors while Bob Duffin has reconsidered his decision to retire and will remain as the company’s non-executive chairman. Click here

  • Piedmont Lithium Inc (ASX:PLL, NASDAQ:PLL, XETRA:) welcomes moves by strategic partner Sayona Mining Ltd to fast‐track plans to move downstream in Québec, with the launch of a pre‐feasibility study (PFS) for potential lithium carbonate production at the North American Lithium (NAL) operation in Canada. Click here

  • Carnavale Resources Ltd (ASX:CAV) has exercised its option to acquire an 80% interest in the Ora Banda South Gold Project from Western Resources Pty Ltd in return for $150,000 in cash and 15 million ordinary CAV shares. Click here

  • Triangle Energy (Global) Ltd (ASX:TEG), as part of the Cliff Head Joint Venture (CHJV) with Pilot Energy (ASX:PGY) Ltd, has welcomed the news that it will receive in the vicinity of A$5.4 million since the AB Paloma tanker unloaded 50,756 barrels of oil at a refinery in Thailand late August. Click here

  • Havilah Resources Ltd (ASX:HAV) has received the first payment of $3 million from OZ Exploration Pty Ltd, a subsidiary of OZ Minerals Ltd, for the Kalkaroo Copper-Gold-Cobalt Project in South Australia near the mining centre of Broken Hill. Click here

  • Corazon Mining Ltd (ASX:CZN) has embarked on the next phase of porphyry copper exploration at its Mt Gilmore Project in northern New South Wales. Click here

  • Creso Pharma Ltd (ASX:CPH, OTCQB:COPHF)’s wholly-owned Canadian subsidiary Mernova Medicinal Inc. has progressed several initiatives to enter Canada’s medicinal cannabis market. Click here

  • Azure Minerals Ltd (ASX:AZS) metallurgical test-work program and process design at the Andover and Ridgeline deposits, part of the broader Andover JV Project (60% Azure and 40% Creasy Group) in the West Pilbara of WA, have yielded “excellent” results. Click here

  • Volt Resources Ltd (ASX:VRC) continues to make inroads into the battery material industry with subsidiary Volt Energy Materials (VEM) LLC, a US-based company, providing graphite products for the battery market. Click here

  • Horizon Minerals Ltd (ASX:HRZ) has doubled down on nickel sulphide mineralisation at two of its nickel prospects within the Greater Boorara-Cannon project area in WA. Click here

  • FYI Resources Ltd (ASX:FYI) and Ecograf Ltd have welcomed the “impressive level” of electrochemical performance of FYI's enhanced high purity alumina (HPA) after completing testing as part of an anode and separator coatings development program being conducted in the United States. Click here

  • Kaiser Reef Ltd (ASX:KAU, ASX:) has cut the ribbon on a record production quarter and kicked off a major power upgrade at its A1 Gold Mine in Victoria. Click here

  • Riversgold Ltd (ASX:RGL) has completed a heritage survey and received approval for its maiden drilling at Bengal and Lion/Ragdoll prospects at the 100%-owned Tambourah Lithium Project in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. Click here

  • Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:PAR) is trading higher after achieving the primary endpoint of its PARA_OA_008 Synovial Fluid Biomarker Phase 2 clinical trial, assessing the effect of injectable Pentosan Polysulfate Sodium (iPPS) on osteoarthritis (OA) biomarkers over time. Click here

  • Aeris Resources Ltd (ASX:AIS) continues to enhance the gold potential of Golden Plateau deposit within the 100%-owned Cracow Project tenement package in southeast Queensland with further high-grade intersections. Click here

  • Antilles Gold Ltd (ASX:AAU, OTCQB:ANTMF) has appointed Frankfurt-based DGWA — the German Institute for Asset and Equity Allocation and Valuation — as its investor relations and corporate adviser in Europe after listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Click here

  • AdAlta Ltd (ASX:1AD) has received a FY2022 Research and Development Tax Incentive (RDTI) refund of $1,582,473. Click here

  • Latin Resources Ltd (ASX:LRS) has added nearly 20 years of lithium leadership to the team following its latest board appointment. Click here

  • C29 Metals Ltd (ASX:C29) is in the thick of exploration activities at the Mayfield Copper-Gold Project located near Mt Isa in Queensland. Click here

  • Imugene Ltd (ASX:IMU, OTC:IUGNF) has bolstered its drug development team with new appointments of industry experts to progress the research and development of the clinical stage immuno-oncology company’s cancer treatments. Click here

  • Radiopharm Theranostics Ltd (ASX:RAD) has welcomed the publication of an authoritative analysis of the protein LRCC15’s role in cancer growth by Dr Shannon J Turley and her team of more than 30 scientists in the peer-reviewed scientific journal ‘Nature’. Click here

  • Kingfisher Mining Ltd (ASX:KFM) has discovered another rare earth element (REE) lode at the Mick Well 2 (MW2) target, part of the company’s project portfolio in WA’s Gascoyne Mineral Field. Click here

  • Miramar Resources Ltd (ASX:M2R) has struck visible gold again, this time in the second diamond drill hole at Glandore East, a prospect of the Glandore Project in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia. Click here

  • BlackEarth Minerals NL (ASX:BEM) is putting the final pieces in place for a cornerstone feasibility study on its Maniry Graphite Project in Madagascar. Click here

  • Aeris Resources Ltd (ASX:AIS) welcomes further strong copper results from partner Helix Resources Ltd at regional targets of the Canbelego Copper Project joint venture in the prolific Cobar Basin of western New South Wales. Click here

