Proactive news headlines including Nova Minerals, Aldoro Resources, Great Boulder Resources and Mako Gold

Proactive
·2 min read
Proactive
Proactive

Sydney, March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

  • Nova Minerals Ltd (ASX:NVA, OTCQB:NVAAF) is on the hunt for a new chairman as it works to advance its cornerstone Estelle Gold Project and become a global gold producer. Click here

  • Aldoro Resources Ltd (ASX:ARN) has announced the appointment of Mark Mitchell as its new technical director. Click here

  • Great Boulder Resources Ltd (ASX:GBR) has been encouraged by initial results from a pole-dipole 2D induced polarisation (IP) survey over the Mulga Bill prospect within the Side Well Gold Project in Western Australia. Click here

  • Mako Gold Ltd (ASX:MKG) has engaged a diamond drill (DD) rig to accelerate a 1,500-metre reverse circulation (RC) drilling program at the Gogbala prospect within the Napié Project in Côte d’Ivoire. Click here

  • Okapi Resources Ltd (ASX:OKR) has unveiled its proposed 11-hole, 1,800-metre diamond drilling program at its 100%-owned Enmore Gold Project in the New England Fold Belt, south of the regional centre of Armidale in northern New South Wales. Click here

About Proactive

  • Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.

  • With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.

  • In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com


