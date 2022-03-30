U.S. markets close in 42 minutes

Proactive news headlines including Orgenesis, Numinus Wellness, ElectraMeccanica Vehicles, Red Pine Exploration and Equity Metals

Proactive
·3 min read
Proactive
Proactive

New York , March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

  • Orgenesis sees revenue and profits soar in 2021 as its Point of Care platform gains traction around the globe click here

  • Amarillo Gold says its acquisition by a subsidiary of Hochschild Mining and the spin-out of Lavras Gold is expected to occur on April 1, 2022 click here

  • Cypress Development announces results from Lithium Extraction Pilot Plant in Nevada click here

  • Kontrol Technologies Corp secures $16 million HVAC and Automation project for a new high-rise building in the Greater Toronto Area click here

  • Red Pine Exploration posts more positive drill results from Wawa gold project, Ontario click here

  • ElectraMeccanica Vehicles announces appointment of Joseph Mitchell as its chief operating officer effective on April 1, 2022 click here

  • Tocvan Ventures announces initial drill results from its Pilar Gold-Silver project in Mexico click here

  • Numinus Wellness completes first MDMA administration in PTSD trial sponsored by MAPS click here

  • Willow Biosciences closes out 2021 with $30.1M in cash as it continues to progress its cannabinoid program click here

  • American Manganese finds 'significant' rare earth values at its Rocher Deboule project, BC click here

  • Psyched Wellness unveils ‘Calm’ branding for its Amanita Muscaria extract click here

  • HighGold Mining hails encouraging new drill results from Munro-Croesus project, which extend historic Croesus vein click here

  • BioVaxys Technology to expand cancer vaccine platform with investigator-sponsored trial of colorectal cancer therapy click here

  • Tribe Property Technologies partners with UmbraCity, a network of fully automated, smart umbrella rental kiosks click here

  • GameSquare Esports says its audience numbers have soared to over 220 million click here

  • Vyant Bio enters collaboration with OrganoTherapeutics to find treatments for Parkinson's Disease click here

  • ESE Entertainment signs partnership agreement with Waveform Entertainment click here

  • The Valens Company inks agreement for a 'bought deal' offering to raise aggregate gross proceeds of C$28.125 million click here

  • Vicinity Motor closes previously announced registered direct offering for gross proceeds of approximately US$12 million click here

  • Vyant Bio ends 2021 with $20.6M in cash as it sharpens focus on novel drug discovery click here

  • Great Atlantic Resources set to drill Jaclyn Main Zone at its Golden Promise property in Newfoundland click here

  • Los Andes Copper unveils 2022 planned milestones; announces US$4M investment by Queen's Road Capital click here

  • Vicinity Motor reports year-over-year triple-digit increase in 2021 revenue click here

  • Albert Labs files provisional patent in the US for its Psilocybe mycelia cultivation process click here

  • Arrow Exploration sees oil reserves and net present values strengthen in 2021 at its Colombian and Canadian assets click here

  • FPX Nickel creates new subsidiary CO2 Lock to pursue large-scale, low-cost, and permanent carbon capture and storage click here

  • Heritage Cannabis sells its interest in technology consulting company Stanley Park Digital for total cash proceeds of approximately C$608,649 click here

  • New Age Metals hits high-grade lithium oxide at Lithium Two project in Manitoba click here

  • Equity Metals expands continuity between two prospective targets on its Silver Queen project in British Columbia click here


About Proactive

  • Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.

  • With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.

  • In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com



