Proactive news headlines including Orthocell Ltd, Alice Queen, RPM Automotive Group and Kazia Therapeutics

Proactive
·4 min read
Proactive
Proactive

Sydney, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

  • Orthocell Ltd (ASX:OCC) made strong operational progress during the half-year ended December 31, 2021, advancing the development and commercialisation of collagen medical devices and cell therapies for the repair and regeneration of human tendons, bone, nerve and cartilage defects. Click here

  • Alice Queen Ltd (ASX:AQX) has revealed multiple drill-ready gold target zones after receiving final results from processing of a Dipole Dipole Induced Polarisation (DDIP) survey at Horn Island Gold Project in Torres Strait, Queensland. Click here

  • RPM Automotive Group Ltd (ASX:RPM) has delivered a record half-year ended December 31, 2021 - generating $34.4 million in revenue, up 73% from the previous corresponding period. Click here

  • Kazia Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:KZA, NASDAQ:KZIA)’s second half of calendar 2021 followed a period earlier in the year, during which the company advanced its lead program, paxalisib, into an international pivotal study, and executed three substantial cross-border partnering transactions. Click here

  • Gascoyne Resources Ltd (ASX:GCY) has received encouraging drill results from near-mine exploration of the wholly-owned Dalgaranga Gold Project in Western Australia that highlights depth potential at the Plymouth open pit and extensions at Gilbey's North discovery. Click here

  • archTIS Ltd (ASX:AR9) has revealed strong financial gains for the half year to December 31, 2021, securing key contract wins and delivering high growth in licensing sales through positive annual revenue return. Click here

  • Antilles Gold Ltd (ASX:AAU, OTCQB:ANTMF) has completed a scoping study for the La Demajagua open pit gold-silver mine in Cuba, assessing the preliminary mine plan, material scheduling and ore grades from mining engineers to produce a comprehensive report detailing robust financials involved in developing the mine. Click here

  • Horizon Minerals Ltd (ASX:HRZ)'s Berehaven joint venture project, 20 kilometres southeast of Kalgoorlie in the West Australian goldfields, looks to be highly prospective for nickel. Click here

  • Arrow Minerals Ltd (ASX:AMD)’s recently completed reverse circulation (RC) drilling program has extended the Dassa gold system by 1,000 metres at the Vranso Project in Burkina Faso. Click here

  • Great Boulder Resources Ltd (ASX:GBR) has progressed exploration activity at the Side Well Gold Project in Western Australia. Click here

  • Strickland Metals Ltd (ASX:STK) has made strong drilling progress for its maiden exploration campaign at the flagship Millrose Gold Project on the world-class Yandal Greenstone Belt in Western Australia. Click here

  • Ora Banda Mining Ltd (ASX:OBM) has completed a A$5 million institutional placement and a A$7.7 million institutional entitlement offer. Click here

  • Mako Gold Ltd (ASX:MKG) has received high-grade assay results from 25 reverse circulation (RC) holes of an ongoing 10,000-metre drill program at Gogbala prospect within the flagship Napié Project in Côte d’Ivoire. Click here

  • Anson Resources Ltd (ASX:ASN) has moved to increase a resource expansion program at the Paradox Lithium Project in Utah, US, with targeted re-drilling of the Cane Creek 32-1 well. Click here

  • Cyclone Metals Ltd (ASX:CLE) has entered into a binding term sheet with Grand Port Resources Pty Ltd to acquire 100% of the issued share capital of Grand Port, which owns and has applications over a diversified portfolio of gold, copper, nickel and PGE assets in New Zealand. Click here

  • Zelira Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:ZLD, OTCQB:ZLDAF), a leading biopharmaceutical company, has signed a deal with Health House International Limited to acquire the international pharmaceutical distributor, which specialises in the distribution of medicinal cannabis across Australasia, the UK and Europe. Click here

  • AuKing Mining Ltd (ASX:AKN) has received further copper, zinc, lead, silver and molybdenum results described as “exceptional” from the Onedin deposit at Koongie Park Project in northeast Western Australia. Click here

  • Apollo Minerals Ltd (ASX:AON) has identified high-grade mineralisation in a round of diamond drilling at Niamabimbou prospect within the province-scale Kroussou Zinc-Lead Project in Gabon, Central Africa, marking the second prospect to support the potential for large-scale, shallow, flat-lying, sulphide-hosted mineralised systems. Click here

About Proactive

  • Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.

  • With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.

  • In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com


