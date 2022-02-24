Proactive news headlines including Orthocell Ltd, Alice Queen, RPM Automotive Group and Kazia Therapeutics

Sydney, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Orthocell Ltd (ASX:OCC) made strong operational progress during the half-year ended December 31, 2021, advancing the development and commercialisation of collagen medical devices and cell therapies for the repair and regeneration of human tendons, bone, nerve and cartilage defects.

Alice Queen Ltd (ASX:AQX) has revealed multiple drill-ready gold target zones after receiving final results from processing of a Dipole Dipole Induced Polarisation (DDIP) survey at Horn Island Gold Project in Torres Strait, Queensland.

RPM Automotive Group Ltd (ASX:RPM) has delivered a record half-year ended December 31, 2021 - generating $34.4 million in revenue, up 73% from the previous corresponding period.

Kazia Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:KZA, NASDAQ:KZIA)'s second half of calendar 2021 followed a period earlier in the year, during which the company advanced its lead program, paxalisib, into an international pivotal study, and executed three substantial cross-border partnering transactions.

Gascoyne Resources Ltd (ASX:GCY) has received encouraging drill results from near-mine exploration of the wholly-owned Dalgaranga Gold Project in Western Australia that highlights depth potential at the Plymouth open pit and extensions at Gilbey's North discovery.

archTIS Ltd (ASX:AR9) has revealed strong financial gains for the half year to December 31, 2021, securing key contract wins and delivering high growth in licensing sales through positive annual revenue return.

Antilles Gold Ltd (ASX:AAU, OTCQB:ANTMF) has completed a scoping study for the La Demajagua open pit gold-silver mine in Cuba, assessing the preliminary mine plan, material scheduling and ore grades from mining engineers to produce a comprehensive report detailing robust financials involved in developing the mine.

Horizon Minerals Ltd (ASX:HRZ)'s Berehaven joint venture project, 20 kilometres southeast of Kalgoorlie in the West Australian goldfields, looks to be highly prospective for nickel.

Arrow Minerals Ltd (ASX:AMD)'s recently completed reverse circulation (RC) drilling program has extended the Dassa gold system by 1,000 metres at the Vranso Project in Burkina Faso.

Great Boulder Resources Ltd (ASX:GBR) has progressed exploration activity at the Side Well Gold Project in Western Australia.

Strickland Metals Ltd (ASX:STK) has made strong drilling progress for its maiden exploration campaign at the flagship Millrose Gold Project on the world-class Yandal Greenstone Belt in Western Australia.

Ora Banda Mining Ltd (ASX:OBM) has completed a A$5 million institutional placement and a A$7.7 million institutional entitlement offer.

Mako Gold Ltd (ASX:MKG) has received high-grade assay results from 25 reverse circulation (RC) holes of an ongoing 10,000-metre drill program at Gogbala prospect within the flagship Napié Project in Côte d'Ivoire.

Anson Resources Ltd (ASX:ASN) has moved to increase a resource expansion program at the Paradox Lithium Project in Utah, US, with targeted re-drilling of the Cane Creek 32-1 well.

Cyclone Metals Ltd (ASX:CLE) has entered into a binding term sheet with Grand Port Resources Pty Ltd to acquire 100% of the issued share capital of Grand Port, which owns and has applications over a diversified portfolio of gold, copper, nickel and PGE assets in New Zealand.

Zelira Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:ZLD, OTCQB:ZLDAF), a leading biopharmaceutical company, has signed a deal with Health House International Limited to acquire the international pharmaceutical distributor, which specialises in the distribution of medicinal cannabis across Australasia, the UK and Europe.

AuKing Mining Ltd (ASX:AKN) has received further copper, zinc, lead, silver and molybdenum results described as "exceptional" from the Onedin deposit at Koongie Park Project in northeast Western Australia.