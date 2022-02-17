Proactive news headlines including Pacific Empire Minerals, Pure Gold Mining, Vivakor, Potent Ventures, Enveric Biosciences, Nextech AR and American Manganese
New York , Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
Pacific Empire Minerals poised for diamond drilling at flagship Jean Marie project this year click here
ESE Entertainment GameAddik set to scale its gaming technology business in a big way in 2022 click here
Trillion Energy inks MoU for drilling services with GSP Offshore SRL click here
BioLargo says its three current projects are 'major growth catalysts' click here
Aurion Resources reveals positive results from Risti exploration, plans for 2022 at the Finland project click here
Potent Ventures appoints brand development veteran Anthony Gindin as its chief marketing officer ahead of Gummy Project launch click here
Boosh completes purchase of Beanfields to become one of the world’s largest plant-based food companies click here
Pure Gold Mining boosts operational team with new COO, mine general manager and vice president exploration click here
Paltalk selects yellowHEAD to lead marketing efforts for its Camfrog video chat and instant messaging app click here
Logiq to acquire digital brand marketing agency Battle Bridge Labs LLC in US$3.25M deal click here
Phunware launches its PhunToken liquidity pool rewards program for a trading pair with Ether click here
Newrange Gold kicks off drilling at its North Birch project near Red Lake, Ontario click here
Vivakor announces closing of $8M underwritten public offering and Nasdaq listing click here
Looking Glass Labs partners with Venyl to integrate MetaRing NFT into House of Kibaa metaverse click here
TraceSafe launches enterprise communication and workflow solution Tablio click here
Information Services Corp expects strength of core business to continue in 2022 click here
FansUnite says subsidiary American Affiliate saw a surge in new customer acquisitions and record deposits during Super Bowl weekend click here
Enveric Biosciences collaborates with University of Calgary to establish clinical trial for EVM-101 in cancer related distress click here
Bridgeline Digital launches TruPresence, a new product suite focused on the franchise industry and multi-location businesses click here
Tocvan Ventures announces C$600,000 private placing to advance Mexico projects click here
Hapbee appoints CEO Yona Shtern as chairman to succeed company founder Chris Rivera click here
Vejii Holdings partners with Planet Based Foods Global to boost vegan product offerings click here
CULT Food Science says its president, Lejjy Gafour scheduled to speak at the Future of Food at SXSW 2022 click here
Bam Bam plans expanded soil geochemistry coverage at Majuba Hill porphyry copper project in Nevada click here
Mindset Pharma identifies new pharmacological insights of first-generation psychedelics through its COPE program with InterVivo Solutions click here
Fobi announces the relaunch of the Grocery Coupon Network website with over 14M unique visitors to date click here
American Manganese approaching 'operational readiness' at its battery recycling demonstration plant click here
Royal Wins launches Kash Royale app on Apple and Android click here
Nextech AR launches ARitize Swirl for ecommerce and ARitize Social Swirl for social media ads click here
Alternus Energy Group announces appointment of Javade Chaudhri as an independent non-executive director click here
