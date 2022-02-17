U.S. markets close in 1 hour 12 minutes

Proactive news headlines including Pacific Empire Minerals, Pure Gold Mining, Vivakor, Potent Ventures, Enveric Biosciences, Nextech AR and American Manganese

New York , Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

  • Pacific Empire Minerals poised for diamond drilling at flagship Jean Marie project this year click here

  • ESE Entertainment GameAddik set to scale its gaming technology business in a big way in 2022 click here

  • Trillion Energy inks MoU for drilling services with GSP Offshore SRL click here

  • BioLargo says its three current projects are 'major growth catalysts' click here

  • Aurion Resources reveals positive results from Risti exploration, plans for 2022 at the Finland project click here

  • Potent Ventures appoints brand development veteran Anthony Gindin as its chief marketing officer ahead of Gummy Project launch click here

  • Boosh completes purchase of Beanfields to become one of the world’s largest plant-based food companies click here

  • Pure Gold Mining boosts operational team with new COO, mine general manager and vice president exploration click here

  • Paltalk selects yellowHEAD to lead marketing efforts for its Camfrog video chat and instant messaging app click here

  • Logiq to acquire digital brand marketing agency Battle Bridge Labs LLC in US$3.25M deal click here

  • Phunware launches its PhunToken liquidity pool rewards program for a trading pair with Ether click here

  • Newrange Gold kicks off drilling at its North Birch project near Red Lake, Ontario click here

  • Vivakor announces closing of $8M underwritten public offering and Nasdaq listing click here

  • Looking Glass Labs partners with Venyl to integrate MetaRing NFT into House of Kibaa metaverse click here

  • TraceSafe launches enterprise communication and workflow solution Tablio click here

  • Information Services Corp expects strength of core business to continue in 2022 click here

  • FansUnite says subsidiary American Affiliate saw a surge in new customer acquisitions and record deposits during Super Bowl weekend click here

  • Enveric Biosciences collaborates with University of Calgary to establish clinical trial for EVM-101 in cancer related distress click here

  • Bridgeline Digital launches TruPresence, a new product suite focused on the franchise industry and multi-location businesses click here

  • Tocvan Ventures announces C$600,000 private placing to advance Mexico projects click here

  • Hapbee appoints CEO Yona Shtern as chairman to succeed company founder Chris Rivera click here

  • Vejii Holdings partners with Planet Based Foods Global to boost vegan product offerings click here

  • CULT Food Science says its president, Lejjy Gafour scheduled to speak at the Future of Food at SXSW 2022 click here

  • Bam Bam plans expanded soil geochemistry coverage at Majuba Hill porphyry copper project in Nevada click here

  • Mindset Pharma identifies new pharmacological insights of first-generation psychedelics through its COPE program with InterVivo Solutions click here

  • Fobi announces the relaunch of the Grocery Coupon Network website with over 14M unique visitors to date click here

  • American Manganese approaching 'operational readiness' at its battery recycling demonstration plant click here

  • Royal Wins launches Kash Royale app on Apple and Android click here

  • Nextech AR launches ARitize Swirl for ecommerce and ARitize Social Swirl for social media ads click here

  • Alternus Energy Group announces appointment of Javade Chaudhri as an independent non-executive director click here

About Proactive

  • Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.

  • With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.

  • In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com


