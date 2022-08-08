U.S. markets open in 6 hours 12 minutes

Proactive news headlines including Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals, Andromeda Metals, Frontier Energy and Imugene Ltd

Proactive
·3 min read
Proactive
Proactive

Sydney, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

  • Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:PAR) is poised to present data from its open-label Phase 2 study on pentosan polysulfate sodium (PPS) at the 2023 International Conference on Lysosomal Diseases (ICLD) meeting. Click here

  • Andromeda Metals Ltd (ASX:ADN) has a second binding offtake agreement under its belt to supply its Great White KCM™90 product from the Great White Kaolin Project in South Australia to Japanese porcelain manufacturer Plantan Yamada Co Ltd. Click here

  • Frontier Energy Ltd (ASX:FHE) has appointed Amanda Reid as non-executive director. Click here

  • Imugene Ltd (ASX:IMU, OTC:IUGNF) has presented findings from its PD1-Vaxx trial in non-small cell lung cancer patients at the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer’s annual conference. Click here

  • Creso Pharma Ltd (ASX:CPH, OTCQB:COPHF) wholly owned Canadian subsidiary, Mernova Medicinal Inc. has continued to deliver strong results in relation to the uptake of its Ritual brands. Click here

  • Rumble Resources Ltd (ASX:RTR)’s earn-in partner, AIC Mines Ltd, has updated the market on exploration at the Lamil gold-copper project in WA’s Paterson Province. Click here

  • C29 Metals Ltd (ASX:C29) is about to kick off exploration for copper and gold at its Stadlers Project, situated within the Ashburton Basin in Western Australia. Click here

  • PolarX Ltd (ASX:PXX) is undertaking further sampling after recent bonanza gold and silver grades in mineralised veins at the Star Canyon prospect, within the Black Canyon claims, situated at the Humboldt Range Project in Nevada, USA. Click here

  • Arrow Minerals Ltd (ASX:AMD) has entered a share sale agreement to part ways with its free-carried 10% interest in the Malinda Lithium Project's holding company. Click here

  • South Harz Potash Ltd (ASX:SHP) has released a scoping study for the Ohmgebirge deposit, which forms part of its flagship, namesake potash development in Germany. Click here

  • Patrys Ltd (ASX:PAB)’s inaugural non-executive chair John Read will retire from his role as chair and director of the company, effective from Wednesday, August 31, 2022. Michael Stork (non-executive director) will take on the interim chair role as the company searches for someone with the correct expertise to fill the position. Click here

  • Nexus Minerals Ltd (ASX:NXM) has fielded further “significant” broad high-grade gold assay results from drilling completed at the Crusader-Templar Prospect, part of its Wallbrook Gold Project in the eastern goldfields of Western Australia. Click here

  • Hillgrove Resources Ltd (ASX:HGO) has extended the Spitfire copper-gold system strike to more than 100 metres within the underground Kanmantoo Copper-Gold Underground (UG) Mine in the Adelaide Hills of South Australia, affirming the down-dip continuity of mineralised zones at Spitfire. Click here

  • Kazia Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:KZA, NASDAQ:KZIA)'s ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial tackling brain metastases, using paxalisib in combination with radiotherapy, will be showcased at the upcoming 2022 Annual Conference on CNS (central nervous system) Clinical Trials and Brain Metastases. Click here

  • Strickland Metals Ltd (ASX:STK) has discovered a new polymetallic prospect with high manganese content, dubbed ‘Malecite’, at its 80%-owned Earaheedy Project in Western Australia. Click here

About Proactive

  • Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.

  • With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.

  • In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com


