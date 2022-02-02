Proactive news headlines including PayPal, Lifeist Wellness, Altamira Gold, TRACON, Delta 9 Cannabis and American Manganese

New York , Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:





Heritage Cannabis CEO says 'strong positive response' to products will drive sales and growth in 2022 click here

Cabral Gold says trenching extends Machichie mineralized zones and returns impressive gold assay results at Cuiú Cuiú in Brazil click here

Viscount Mining announces results of its exploration drill targets on Passiflora in Colorado click here

World Copper expects Escalones PEA in the 'near future' as it issues one year anniversary update click here

ElectraMeccanica to begin delivery of SOLO Cargo EV to fleet and commercial customers in 2Q 2022 click here

Marble Financial inks licensing agreement with 8Twelve Financial Technologies for its Connect API and Inverite open-banking software click here

Blue Sky Uranium discovers additional uranium-vanadium from step-out drilling at Ivana Deposit in Argentina click here

My Size announces appointment of Javier Brandwain as its first-ever chief commercial officer to accelerate revenue growth click here

Nextech AR launches beta version of metaverse app ARitize Maps click here

Lifeist Wellness sharpens focus on business-to-business recreational cannabis and nutraceuticals click here

Universal Ibogaine kicks off development plans for its Kelburn facility in Manitoba, Canada click here

Hapbee Technologies Inc partners with Strava, one of the world’s most engaged community of athletes to host a sponsored challenge click here

TRACON says National Cancer Institute initiates randomized Phase 2 trial of TRC102 for stage III non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer click here

Altamira Gold says first three holes at Santa Helena copper-gold project have hit porphyry style mineralization click here

Wellbeing Digital Sciences says its subsidiary KGK Science expects significant growth in 2022 click here

Hawkmoon Resources says its common shares have been approved to commence trading today on the OTCQB Venture Market click here

Empower Clinics appoints Dr Tyler Coupal as its first British Columbia Medical Director click here

Group Eleven Resources kicks off drilling at Stonepark project as it plans hole at its Tullacondra prospect, Ireland click here

FansUnite says its American Affiliate division now active in Louisiana sports betting market click here

Bragg Gaming appoints accomplished iGaming executive Lara Falzon to the new position of president and chief operating officer click here

American Manganese poised to add China to its global patent portfolio click here

Else says KeHE to expand distribution of Else Kids Nutrition product line with four new flavors to potentially 30,000 stores click here

i-80 Gold hails more positive drill results from South Pacific Zone at its Granite Creek project, Nevada click here

Canntab Therapeutics closes non-brokered private placement of secured convertible debentures for gross proceeds of $1,312,000 click here

Delta 9 Cannabis enters into binding commitment letter with connectFirst Credit Union Ltd for $32 million in credit facilities click here

Alphabet stock split, strong ad trends should boost sentiment, says Canaccord analysts click here