U.S. markets close in 1 hour 41 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,576.96
    +30.42 (+0.67%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,561.94
    +156.70 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,365.74
    +19.73 (+0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,033.10
    -17.64 (-0.86%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.32
    +0.12 (+0.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,809.20
    +7.70 (+0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    22.70
    +0.11 (+0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1310
    +0.0034 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7640
    -0.0360 (-2.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3579
    +0.0053 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.3900
    -0.2920 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,489.71
    -1,048.73 (-2.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    872.76
    -22.71 (-2.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,583.00
    +47.22 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,533.60
    +455.12 (+1.68%)
     

Proactive news headlines including PayPal, Lifeist Wellness, Altamira Gold, TRACON, Delta 9 Cannabis and American Manganese

Proactive
·3 min read

New York , Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

  • Heritage Cannabis CEO says 'strong positive response' to products will drive sales and growth in 2022 click here

  • Cabral Gold says trenching extends Machichie mineralized zones and returns impressive gold assay results at Cuiú Cuiú in Brazil click here

  • Viscount Mining announces results of its exploration drill targets on Passiflora in Colorado click here

  • World Copper expects Escalones PEA in the 'near future' as it issues one year anniversary update click here

  • ElectraMeccanica to begin delivery of SOLO Cargo EV to fleet and commercial customers in 2Q 2022 click here

  • Marble Financial inks licensing agreement with 8Twelve Financial Technologies for its Connect API and Inverite open-banking software click here

  • Blue Sky Uranium discovers additional uranium-vanadium from step-out drilling at Ivana Deposit in Argentina click here

  • My Size announces appointment of Javier Brandwain as its first-ever chief commercial officer to accelerate revenue growth click here

  • Nextech AR launches beta version of metaverse app ARitize Maps click here

  • Lifeist Wellness sharpens focus on business-to-business recreational cannabis and nutraceuticals click here

  • Universal Ibogaine kicks off development plans for its Kelburn facility in Manitoba, Canada click here

  • Hapbee Technologies Inc partners with Strava, one of the world’s most engaged community of athletes to host a sponsored challenge click here

  • TRACON says National Cancer Institute initiates randomized Phase 2 trial of TRC102 for stage III non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer click here

  • Altamira Gold says first three holes at Santa Helena copper-gold project have hit porphyry style mineralization click here

  • Wellbeing Digital Sciences says its subsidiary KGK Science expects significant growth in 2022 click here

  • Hawkmoon Resources says its common shares have been approved to commence trading today on the OTCQB Venture Market click here

  • Empower Clinics appoints Dr Tyler Coupal as its first British Columbia Medical Director click here

  • Group Eleven Resources kicks off drilling at Stonepark project as it plans hole at its Tullacondra prospect, Ireland click here

  • FansUnite says its American Affiliate division now active in Louisiana sports betting market click here

  • Bragg Gaming appoints accomplished iGaming executive Lara Falzon to the new position of president and chief operating officer click here

  • American Manganese poised to add China to its global patent portfolio click here

  • Else says KeHE to expand distribution of Else Kids Nutrition product line with four new flavors to potentially 30,000 stores click here

  • i-80 Gold hails more positive drill results from South Pacific Zone at its Granite Creek project, Nevada click here

  • Canntab Therapeutics closes non-brokered private placement of secured convertible debentures for gross proceeds of $1,312,000 click here

  • Delta 9 Cannabis enters into binding commitment letter with connectFirst Credit Union Ltd for $32 million in credit facilities click here

  • Alphabet stock split, strong ad trends should boost sentiment, says Canaccord analysts click here

  • PayPal retains 'Buy' rating from Canaccord Genuity following fourth quarter results click here


About Proactive

  • Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.

  • With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.

  • In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com




Recommended Stories

  • Alphabet crushes earnings, announces 20-for-1 stock split

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down quarterly earnings for Google parent company Alphabet.&nbsp;

  • Why PayPal stock is plunging

    Investors weren't happy with the quarter and outlook out of PayPal. Here's why the stock sold off sharply.

  • Will Novavax Hit $250 This Year?

    Vaccine maker Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) has fallen harder than the broader market of late, dropping by 36% in the past three months alone. Meanwhile, Novavax's shares are trading at $95.22. Although Novavax's stock has been somewhat affected by factors outside of its control, the company also made several blunders of its own.

  • Why Tesla, Lucid, and Rivian Stocks Dropped Today

    The stocks of EV leader Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), and start-ups Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) and Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN), are down between 15% and 37% year to date. Tesla is down 2.6%. Tesla's drop, which brought its intraday market cap back below $900 billion, comes a day after news of a recall of its Full Self-Driving (FSD) beta software and some potentially concerning Chinese EV demand data.

  • The ‘best job in America’ pays $145,000 and has 14,000 job openings — and offers a generous work-life balance

    Glassdoor released its top job for 2022 based on earning potential, overall job satisfaction rating and number of job openings.

  • Why Shopify Stock Is Tumbling 10% Today

    Shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) were tumbling in morning trading Wednesday after peer PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) reported disappointing earnings yesterday after the market's close. As of 10:40 a.m. EST, Shopify's stock was down 9.5% while PayPal had lost nearly a quarter of its value. Fears of runaway inflation and a recession caused by the Federal Reserve raising interest rates to rein in rising prices have weighed on the retail sector after a lackluster Christmas season.

  • 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks Down 55% and 75% to Buy and Hold

    In the early days of the pandemic, the broader market fell sharply in a matter of weeks, then promptly rebounded to deliver impressive returns in 2020 and 2021. Unfortunately, that frenzied atmosphere came alongside business closures and supply chain disruptions that caused an uptick in inflation. In response, the Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates three or four times in 2022, a move that makes it more difficult for companies to fund growth with debt.

  • Why Pinterest, Fastly, and Teladoc Stocks Fell Sharply on Wednesday

    Shares of edge computing company Fastly (NYSE: FSLY), visual and search social media platform Pinterest (NYSE: PINS), and telehealth specialist Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) all fell sharply on Wednesday. The pullback in the three companies' shares was likely primarily due to a tough morning in the market for many tech stocks -- particularly for growth tech stocks like these three companies. While the S&P 500 index was flat at the time of this writing, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was down about 0.5% on Wednesday morning, highlighting a challenging day for many tech stocks.

  • PayPal falls after hours following Q4 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith reports on how PayPal stock is plunging after the company reported weaker-than-expected guidance.

  • AT&T Sets WarnerMedia Spinoff Plan and Lowers Its Dividend

    The spinoff is part of AT&T’s planned deal to combine WarnerMedia with Discovery, a merger that is expected to close in the second quarter.

  • Block, Inc. (SQ): Hedge Funds Were Caught Wrong Footed

    Insider Monkey has processed numerous 13F filings of hedge funds and successful value investors to create an extensive database of hedge fund holdings. The 13F filings show the hedge funds’ and successful investors’ positions as of the end of the third quarter. You can find articles about an individual hedge fund’s trades on numerous financial […]

  • This Is the Only Metaverse Stock You Need

    No matter what you think the metaverse will look like, it's likely to include more digital objects, improved social digital spaces, and new technologies like virtual and augmented reality in one shape or form. No matter what the metaverse looks like, the company positioned to profit from its growth is Unity Software (NYSE: U). Unity is already the most popular tool for developers of mobile games with 61% of developers using its software.

  • Could Inovio Pharmaceuticals Become the Next Moderna?

    When it comes to biotechs, Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) is the standard to beat. On the surface, Inovio is very much in the same position that Moderna was before the pandemic. With a market cap close to $900 million, it doesn't have any recurring revenue or any medicines that are approved for sale, and its coronavirus vaccine program is what originally put it in the limelight in 2020.

  • Viatris Hiked Its Dividend: Is It a Buy?

    Let's take a look at Viatris' fundamentals and valuation to answer these questions. What led Viatris' Board of Directors to hand out a huge raise to shareholders? Viatris' average analyst estimate for non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) is $3.71 for 2021.

  • Anavex CEO Says 'Inaccurate Impression' Clouded Rett Drug's Promise

    Anavex Life Sciences on Tuesday touted the "very large" impact its treatment had on patients with Rett syndrome, but AVXL stock crashed.

  • Is PayPal Stock A Buy Right Now After Q4 Earnings Results?

    Top digital payments stock PayPal is one of the leading growth stocks in the current stock market. But is it a buy right now?

  • Dye & Durham Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

    Dye & Durham Limited ("Dye & Durham" or the "Company") (TSX: DND), a leading provider of cloud-based software and technology solutions designed to improve efficiency and increase productivity for legal and business professionals, today announced its financial results for the three months ended December 31, 2021.

  • Analysts Think These 10 Chinese Stocks Could Rebound in 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 Chinese stocks that could rebound in 2022 according to analysts. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the Chinese economy, go directly to Analysts Think These 5 Chinese Stocks Could Rebound in 2022. Chinese companies have been in hot water for quite a while, due to […]

  • 3 Best Unstoppable Stocks to Own in 2022

    The stock market and risk go hand in hand. California-based tech-related company Pinterest (NYSE: PINS), healthcare company Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG), and Massachusetts-based cannabis company Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF) have high growth prospects that could bring in huge returns over the years. The pandemic boosted this visuals-based social media company's performance, as people were inclined to heavy social media use during lockdowns.

  • SeaWorld's $3.4 Billion Offer for Cedar Fair Is a Win-Win Deal

    SeaWorld made an unsolicited buyout offer for the regional amusement park operator. Is your portfolio tall enough to ride?