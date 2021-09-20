U.S. markets open in 5 hours 29 minutes

Proactive news headlines including Perpetual Resources, West Wits Mining, K2fly and Greenland Minerals

Proactive Investors
·4 min read

Sydney, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

  • Element 25 Ltd (ASX:E25) has been granted a patent for a flowsheet designed to extract manganese from run-of mine concentrate from the company’s 100%-owned, world-class Butcherbird manganese operation in Western Australia.

  • Boadicea Resources Ltd (ASX:BOA) shareholders are looking forward to a potential $50 million payday from IGO Ltd’s exploration of nine of Boadicea’s Fraser Range tenements in Western Australia.

  • Infinity Lithium Corporation Ltd (ASX:INF, FRA:3PM) has produced battery-grade lithium chemicals during metallurgical test-work on material from the San José Lithium Project in Spain.

  • Zelira Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:ZLD, OTCQB:ZLDAF) has expanded into Europe via the large and growing German cannabinoid-based medicines market through an exclusive distribution agreement with Adjupharm GmbH, a German subsidiary of IM Cannabis Corp (CSE:IMCC).

  • Creso Pharma Ltd (ASX:CPH, OTCQB:COPHF)’s wholly-owned Canadian based subsidiary, Halucenex Life Sciences Inc has entered into a research collaboration agreement with a highly respected Canadian post-secondary institution, Acadia University.

  • Aspire Mining Ltd (ASX:AKM) has progressed into the second and final phase of the Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) Study for the company-owned Erdenet Rail Terminal in northwest Mongolia.

  • Nova Minerals Ltd (ASX:NVA) has discovered another major mineralised zone within the company’s flagship Estelle Gold Project situated in the prolific Tintina Gold Belt in Alaska.

  • Calima Energy Ltd (ASX:CE1) has broken down its production and operating metrics for August in its latest ASX update.

  • Tietto Minerals Ltd (ASX:TIE) has been maintained at a Speculative Buy rating by Euroz Hartleys ahead of the release of a definitive feasibility study (DFS) for its Abujar Gold Project in Côte d’Ivoire by the end of the third quarter of 2021.

  • Legend Mining Ltd (ASX:LEG) has confirmed the prospectivity of two further nickel-copper targets during diamond drilling at the Rockford Project on Western Australia's Fraser Range.

  • Kin Mining NL (ASX:KIN) is encouraged by preliminary observations from the first deep diamond hole completed at Mount Flora prospect, that confirm a new gold discovery just 20 kilometres from its Cardinia Gold Project near Leonora in Western Australia.

  • Ora Banda Mining Ltd (ASX:OBM) is set to receive the benefits from the sale of Mt Ida Gold Pty Ltd to TNT Mines Ltd (ASX:TIN) with the sale process now unconditional and expected to be settled by the end of this month.

  • Argonaut Resources NL (ASX:ARE) has secured a large package of highly prospective ground in Australia’s premier uranium producing areas of South Australia and the Northern Territory.

  • Cipherpoint Ltd (ASX:CPT)’s technology assets and customer base have found a new owner in fellow ASX-lister archTIS Ltd.

