Proactive news headlines including Pfizer, Mountain Boy Minerals, Southern Silver Exploration, Playgon Games, Ortho Regenerative Technologies, QC Copper and Gold and Power Nickel

·4 min read
New York , May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

  • Pfizer accused of profiteering after reporting further leap in Covid vaccine sales click here

  • Sonoro Gold says it has filed an environmental impact statement for its Cerro Caliche gold project in Sonora, Mexico click here

  • Vuzix set to reveal its OEM design and manufacturing platform offering at SID Display Week 2022 click here

  • Aftermath Silver finds silver, copper, manganese intercepts in first assay results from Berenguela project in Peru click here

  • Mountain Boy Minerals continues data collection at Telegraph copper-gold property ahead of 2022 field season click here

  • Southern Silver Exploration extends silver-polymetallic mineralization at North Felsite and El Sol targets at CLM project, in Mexico click here

  • Bloom Health Partners invited to join BC MedTech trade mission to UK click here

  • African Gold Group announces plans for ASX dual listing as it tweaks its board click here

  • Naturally Splendid shows off Plantein plant-based meals on trade show circuit click here

  • Doubleview Gold puts logistical pieces in place ahead of a 2022 exploration program at its Hat property in British Columbia click here

  • Marble inks licensing agreement with thirdstream for its Connect API and Inverite Open Banking Software click here

  • Gratomic says trenching at Jacobina project in Brazil indicates highly prospective graphite resource click here

  • Camino Minerals executes agreement to commence 1,500 metres of core drilling at its Los Chapitos copper project in Peru click here

  • Casa Minerals gears up for 10,000-metre drill program at the formerly producing Congress gold property in Arizona click here

  • New Age Metals updates on progress of its pre-feasibility study for the River Valley palladium project, Ontario click here

  • Playgon Games applies for Gaming Related Supplier license in Ontario click here

  • Cloud DX signs third paramedical service provider with Peterborough County Paramedics click here

  • Marvel Discovery CEO sees rare earth potential at British Columbia project after neighboring deposit reports promising results click here

  • Unrivaled Brands outlines 100-day transformation plan to drive profitability click here

  • Adastra reports impressive 2021 revenue increase as company focuses on production rollout and market expansion click here

  • Fabled Copper reports on Davis Keays Eagle Vein area with six new parallel veins discovered and values as high as 6.73% copper click here

  • Copper Fox Metals gears up for proposed 2022 drill program at its Eaglehead project in British Columbia click here

  • Starton Therapeutics updates on phase 1 of STAR-LLD lenalidomide clinical program click here

  • QC Copper and Gold reveals encouraging new intersections from Opemiska, expanding size of starter pit click here

  • Aurion Resources advances Helmi discovery in Finland with Aurion-B2Gold joint venture winter drilling click here

  • Ultra Lithium says it has closed second tranche of private placement for gross proceeds of C$570,200 click here

  • Guardforce AI announces deployment of more than 4,800 robots in nine countries click here

  • Kodiak Copper confirms Dillard zone as "substantial" porphyry target with drilling at MPD project click here

  • Usha Resources announces the listing of its shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange click here

  • Ortho Regenerative Technologies secures US patent for its ORTHO-R soft tissue repair platform click here

  • Planet 13 announces expansion of STIIIZY partnership with new shop-in-shop at Las Vegas SuperStore click here

  • Looking Glass Labs announces roadmap for GenZeroes live-action NFT series click here

  • Sunrise Resources holds talks with potential partners during chairman's recent visit to US click here

  • Horizonte Minerals appoints ESG veteran Philipa Varris as head of sustainability click here

  • CULT Food Science says CELL AG portfolio company partners with CCRM to scale up cell-based fish manufacturing click here

  • Tocvan Ventures says will shortly close non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of up to C$346,200 click here

  • Power Nickel adds $833,568.7 to the capital of the company as a result of warrant exercises click here

  • DRDGOLD says cash and cash equivalents increased in quarter ended March 31, 2022 click here


About Proactive:



Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.

With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.

In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com


