Proactive news headlines including Pharmaxis, Venture Minerals, Musgrave Minerals, Kin Mining and Triangle Energy (Global)

Sydney, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Pharmaxis Ltd’s (ASX:PXS) (OTCMKTS:PXSLY) (FRA:UUD) exclusive US distributor, Chiesi USA Inc, has launched Bronchitol® (mannitol), an add‐on maintenance therapy to improve pulmonary function in cystic fibrosis (CF) patients aged 18 years and older in the US. Click here

Venture Minerals Ltd (ASX:VMS) (OTCMKTS:VTMLF) has started installing structural, mechanical, piping and electrical aspects of the Wet Screening Plant at Riley Iron Ore Mine in northwest Tasmania with Crisp Bros & Haywards doing the first of the structural steel framework. Click here

Musgrave Minerals Ltd (ASX:MGV) (OTCMKTS:MGVMF) (FRA:6MU) is higher after receiving further high-grade reverse circulation (RC) gold assay results from the new White Heat prospect, 300 metres south of Break of Day on its 100%-owned ground at its flagship Cue Gold Project in WA’s Murchison district. Click here

Kin Mining NL (ASX:KIN) (FRA:8KM) has received further strong gold results from recent infill reverse circulation (RC) drilling which confirm the quality and potential of the Bruno-Lewis deposit at the company’s Cardinia Gold Project (CGP) in Western Australia. Click here

Triangle Energy (Global) Ltd (ASX:TEG) is aggressively pursuing a three-pronged approach to exploration for 2021 and beyond across its producing Cliff Head Project, Mount Horner Project and new offshore licence WA-481-P all within the Perth Basin. Click here

Comet Resources Limited (ASX:CRL) has entered into a Binding Option Agreement with Bath Resources Pty Ltd to acquire a portfolio of highly prospective copper-gold-zinc-silver-lead assets in the Northern Territory. Click here

About Proactive

With six offices on three continents and a team of experienced business journalists and broadcasters, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives engage intelligently with investors.

Story continues

Proactive’ s platform delivers the right message to the right audience, digitally and in real time, leveraging a range of media, investment research, digital investor targeting and website development services to support over 1,000 fast-growing companies globally.

Proactive’s network reaches over 12 million engaged private, professional and institutional investors looking for opportunities.

• Our written and video content is published on Proactive sites that collectively attract up to 10 million views per month.

• We syndicate our content to hundreds of mainstream and specialist news sites that expand our reach into networks that can be difficult for press releases to penetrate.

• We custom build corporate websites from the ground up, empowering clients and their brands with a modern online presence and the latest insight on effective SEO strategy.

• Our news coverage ranks high on the world’s most popular search platforms, and we can further amplify online presence and outreach with sophisticated digital investor targeting.

• We help the world understand what makes companies stand out from the crowd with in-depth investment research from a team of experienced analysts.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com



