Proactive news headlines including Poseidon Nickel, Krakatoa Resources, Brookside Energy and Nova Minerals

Proactive
·5 min read
Proactive
Proactive

Sydney, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

  • Poseidon Nickel Ltd (ASX:POS, OTC:PSDNF) has completed a positive bankable feasibility study (BFS) for the Black Swan Project in Western Australia, which the company says puts it on track to becoming Australia’s next nickel sulphide concentrate producer. Click here

  • Krakatoa Resources Ltd (ASX:KTA) has delivered a maiden mineral resource estimate (MRE) of 101 million tonnes at 840 parts per million (ppm) total rare earth oxide (TREO) for the Tower prospect at its flagship Mt Clere Project in Western Australia. Click here

  • Brookside Energy Ltd (ASX:BRK) has encountered oil shows along with elevated gas readings in the first of 10 targeted potential reservoirs during early drilling of Juanita Well in the Bradbury Area of Interest (AOI) in Oklahoma. Click here

  • Nova Minerals Ltd (ASX:NVA, OTCQB:NVAAF) has received firm commitments for a placement to raise A$30 million (US$20 million) at A$0.70 per share. Click here

  • Chimeric Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:CHM) has entered into an exclusive licence agreement with Case Western Reserve University (CWRU) in Ohio for the CORE-NK platform. Click here

  • Oar Resources Ltd (ASX:OAR) has completed the sale of its non-core Bramfield Iron Ore Project in South Australia to Dragon Resource Investment Pty Ltd, a subsidiary of Vietnamese steelmaker Hoa Phat Group, for an all-cash settlement of A$440,000. Click here

  • Buru Energy Ltd (ASX:BRU) continues to make significant progress across its portfolio of core and new energy businesses, bringing in a revenue of ~A$3.8 million from its oil sale in November while advancing its hydrogen, battery minerals and carbon capture and storage opportunities. Click here

  • Blackstone Minerals Ltd (ASX:BSX, OTCQX:BLSTF) has confirmed the continuity and high grades of nickel and platinum group elements (PGE) in resource definition drilling at the King Snake Massive Sulphide (MSV) Vein deposit within the Ta Khoa Nickel Project in Northern Vietnam. Click here

  • Talon Energy Ltd (ASX:TPD) welcomes the progress being made by partner TMK Energy Ltd at the Gurvantes XXXV CSG Project in the South Gobi Basin in Mongolia. Click here

  • Provaris Energy Ltd (ASX:PV1) has made key appointments to further advance the Tiwi H2’s 2023 development program across the key workstreams that will lead to detailed project feasibility, land agreements and environmental approvals. Click here

  • Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE, OTCQB:LLKKF) welcomes the resolution of a dispute between the company and its technology partner Lilac Solutions, enabling a reset of the relationship in order to focus on delivering the world-class Kachi Project in Catamarca Province, Argentina. Click here

  • Andromeda Metals Ltd (ASX:ADN) has signed another legally binding Offtake Term Sheet Agreement for its Great White Project in South Australia, this time with IMCD for the exclusive sale of the Great White HRM™ and Great White SRM™ additives in Australia and New Zealand. Click here

  • Venture Minerals Limited (ASX:VMS, OTC:VTMLF) has kicked off drilling at a new, high-priority rare earth element (REE)-tin target at Mount Lindsay in Tasmania, 1.3 kilometres west of the recent shallow-clay-hosted Reward REE discovery. Click here

  • Creso Pharma Ltd (ASX:CPH, OTCQB:COPHF) has entered into a scheme implementation deed to acquire the whole of the issued capital of Health House International Ltd (HHI), an international distributor of medical cannabis. Click here

  • Australian Vanadium Ltd (ASX:AVL) has received $618,904 from the Australian Federal Government’s Research and Development (R&D) Tax Incentive Scheme for the 2020/21 tax year. Click here

  • Musgrave Minerals Ltd (ASX:MGV, OTC:MGVMF) welcomes further strong assay results from reverse circulation (RC) drilling at the Big Sky deposit southwest of Lena and Break of Day, on 100%-owned ground at the flagship Cue Gold Project in Western Australia’s Murchison district. Click here

  • Dundas Minerals Ltd (ASX:DUN) has made strong progress as it actively explores for nickel, copper and gold at the Central exploration target in the prospective Albany-Fraser Orogen in Western Australia. Click here

  • Kin Mining NL (ASX:KIN) has increased its holding in Dacian Gold Limited to 7.34% following further on-market purchases. Click here

  • Greentech Minerals Ltd (ASX:GTM), which is moving toward an ASX debut, has taken the factors at play in the new critical minerals ‘greenrush’ – the insatiable and growing global demand for green energy, and a geopolitical situation that favours production and manufacturing diversification – to create a simple but attractive business case. Click here

  • Riversgold Ltd (ASX:RGL) has welcomed experienced geologist and resource professional Edward Mead as a non-executive director (NED) to the RGL Board of Directors. Click here

  • Legacy Minerals Ltd (ASX:LGM) has fielded initial results from its geochemistry campaign across Bauloora, a low-sulphidation epithermal-style gold-silver project in the renowned mineral district of the Lachlan Fold Belt in NSW. Click here

  • South Harz Potash Ltd (ASX:SHP), a potash exploration and development company focused on Germany, has been granted a three-year extension to the Küllstedt exploration licence within its flagship South Harz Project. Click here

  • Carnavale Resources Ltd (ASX:CAV)’s exploration activities at the Ora Banda South Gold Project proceed apace, as it moves to drill the Carnage prospect. Click here

  • Geopacific Resources Ltd (ASX:GPR) has delivered shallow, high-grade gold hits in ongoing exploration drilling campaign at the Woodlark Gold Project in Papua New Guinea. Click here

