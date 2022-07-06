Proactive news headlines including Prescient Therapeutics, Meeka Gold, Wiluna Mining Corporation and Alligator Energy

Sydney, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Prescient Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:PTX) has been granted a US patent for its flagship OmniCAR portfolio entitled 'SpyCatcher and SpyTag: Universal Immune Receptor for T Cells' that protects the technology until 2039. Click here

Meeka Gold Ltd (ASX:MEK) has intersected broad zones of gold including 'bonanza' grade hits of up to 63 g/t from diamond drilling at Turnberry deposit within the Murchison Gold Project in Western Australia, expanding its growth potential. Click here

Wiluna Mining Corporation Ltd (ASX:WMC, OTC:WMXCF) has appointed Rowan Johnston as interim non-executive chairman and Michael Monaghan as acting CEO, following the immediate resignation of executive chairman Milan Jerkovic. Click here

Alligator Energy Ltd (ASX:AGE) continues to progress evaluation of the Samphire Uranium Project in South Australia and is aiming to increase its tenure in the highly prospective area. Click here

Galileo Mining Ltd (ASX:GAL) has raised $20.4 million in a placement to sophisticated and institutional investors with funds to be used to accelerate and expand diamond and reverse circulation (RC) drill programs at the Callisto palladium-nickel discovery within the Norseman Project. Click here

Evolution Energy Minerals Ltd (ASX:EV1) is undertaking a commercial verification program with a US battery manufacturer to evaluate the suitability of graphite flake from the flagship Chilalo Graphite Project in Tanzania for coated battery anode materials. Click here

Alkane Resources Limited (ASX:ALK) has exceeded FY2022 production guidance of between 55,000 to 60,000 ounces at its Tomingley Gold Operations in Central West New South Wales as the company looks to become Australia’s next multi-mine gold producer. Click here

Brookside Energy Ltd (ASX:BRK) has successfully completed a multi-stage hydraulic stimulation at its high-impact Flames 3-10-1S-3W WXH1 Well, the company's third well in the SWISH Area of Interest (AOI) in the world-class Anadarko Basin, Oklahoma, USA. Click here

Jindalee Resources Limited (ASX:JRL) is trading higher after increasing the indicated resource at the McDermitt Lithium Project in the US by 170% to 616 million tonnes at 1,460 parts per million (ppm) lithium for 4.8 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent. Click here

Aruma Resources Ltd (ASX:AAJ) has pegged the Carter Well Gold Project in Western Australia, adding the 294 square kilometre greenfield tenure to its suite of gold assets. Click here

Anson Resources Ltd (ASX:ASN) plans to fast-track a JORC resource update at the Paradox Lithium Project through testing of newly discovered historic diamond core from the project area in Utah, USA. Click here