Proactive news headlines including QMines, OliveX Holdings, Kinetiko Energy and CardieX

Sydney, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

QMines Ltd (ASX:QML) has intersected new mineralisation outside its resource envelope at its 100%-owned flagship Mt Chalmers project, 17 kilometres northeast of Rockhampton in Queensland. Click here

OliveX Holdings Ltd (NSX:OLX) has strengthened its Board of Directors with two appointments in David Do, a financial matters expert, and Maja McGuire, a lawyer with nearly 15 years of experience. Click here

Kinetiko Energy Ltd (ASX:KKO) welcomes the grant of a new consolidated Exploration Right ER271 by the South African Government covering three previous Exploration Rights and totalling 1,287 square kilometres for its flagship Amersfoort Gas Project. Click here

CardieX Ltd (ASX:CDX) has secured a second material expansion to its clinical trial with global pharmaceutical company Bayer AG (ETR:BAYN, OTC:BAYZF). Click here

Aurumin Ltd (ASX:AUN) has released a JORC-2012 mineral resource estimate of 803,000 tonnes at 2.51 g/t gold for 64,700 ounces in the inferred category at its Johnson Range Gold Project in Western Australia. Click here

Volt Resources Ltd (ASX:VRC) has utilised an innovative inverted flowsheet design to produce coated spherical purified graphite (CSPG) for battery anode material with graphite from the Bunyu project in Tanzania. Click here

Alto Metals Ltd (ASX:AME) has encountered visible gold at 107.4 metres in drill hole SDD015 within a quartz-rich laminated shear zone during diamond drilling at Vanguard, part of the Sandstone Gold Project in Western Australia. Click here

Galileo Mining Ltd (ASX:GAL)'s palladium results from a soil sampling campaign at the Norseman Project in Western Australia have pinpointed a suite of new priority drill targets. Click here

Brookside Energy Ltd (ASX:BRK) continues to be on track with operations at the high-impact Jewel Well in the company’s SWISH Area of Interest (AOI) in Oklahoma’s world-class Andarko Basin. Click here

Element 25 Ltd (ASX:E25) has successfully leached run-of-mine concentrate product from its stage-1 beneficiation plant at the world-class Butcherbird Manganese Project in WA to produce a manganese sulphate solution as the first step in producing battery-grade high-purity manganese sulphate monohydrate (HPMSM). Click here

Clarity Pharmaceuticals (ASX:CU6) is set to hit the market on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, following the completion of its $92 million public offer. Click here

Ora Banda Mining Ltd (ASX:OBM)’s non-executive director David Quinlivan has increased his stake in the company through its recent capital raise. Click here

