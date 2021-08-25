U.S. markets open in 5 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,482.00
    -0.50 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,301.00
    -13.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,367.50
    +12.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,225.60
    -2.50 (-0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.32
    -0.22 (-0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.30
    -14.20 (-0.79%)
     

  • Silver

    23.72
    -0.18 (-0.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1748
    -0.0012 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2900
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.37
    +0.22 (+1.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3731
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7500
    +0.1130 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,031.49
    -1,752.91 (-3.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,207.11
    -42.59 (-3.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,135.13
    +9.35 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,724.80
    -7.30 (-0.03%)
     

Proactive news headlines including QMines, OliveX Holdings, Kinetiko Energy and CardieX

Proactive Investors
·3 min read

Sydney, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

  • QMines Ltd (ASX:QML) has intersected new mineralisation outside its resource envelope at its 100%-owned flagship Mt Chalmers project, 17 kilometres northeast of Rockhampton in Queensland. Click here

  • OliveX Holdings Ltd (NSX:OLX) has strengthened its Board of Directors with two appointments in David Do, a financial matters expert, and Maja McGuire, a lawyer with nearly 15 years of experience. Click here

  • Kinetiko Energy Ltd (ASX:KKO) welcomes the grant of a new consolidated Exploration Right ER271 by the South African Government covering three previous Exploration Rights and totalling 1,287 square kilometres for its flagship Amersfoort Gas Project. Click here

  • CardieX Ltd (ASX:CDX) has secured a second material expansion to its clinical trial with global pharmaceutical company Bayer AG (ETR:BAYN, OTC:BAYZF). Click here

  • Aurumin Ltd (ASX:AUN) has released a JORC-2012 mineral resource estimate of 803,000 tonnes at 2.51 g/t gold for 64,700 ounces in the inferred category at its Johnson Range Gold Project in Western Australia. Click here

  • Volt Resources Ltd (ASX:VRC) has utilised an innovative inverted flowsheet design to produce coated spherical purified graphite (CSPG) for battery anode material with graphite from the Bunyu project in Tanzania. Click here

  • Alto Metals Ltd (ASX:AME) has encountered visible gold at 107.4 metres in drill hole SDD015 within a quartz-rich laminated shear zone during diamond drilling at Vanguard, part of the Sandstone Gold Project in Western Australia. Click here

  • Galileo Mining Ltd (ASX:GAL)'s palladium results from a soil sampling campaign at the Norseman Project in Western Australia have pinpointed a suite of new priority drill targets. Click here

  • Brookside Energy Ltd (ASX:BRK) continues to be on track with operations at the high-impact Jewel Well in the company’s SWISH Area of Interest (AOI) in Oklahoma’s world-class Andarko Basin. Click here

  • Element 25 Ltd (ASX:E25) has successfully leached run-of-mine concentrate product from its stage-1 beneficiation plant at the world-class Butcherbird Manganese Project in WA to produce a manganese sulphate solution as the first step in producing battery-grade high-purity manganese sulphate monohydrate (HPMSM). Click here

  • Clarity Pharmaceuticals (ASX:CU6) is set to hit the market on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, following the completion of its $92 million public offer. Click here

  • Ora Banda Mining Ltd (ASX:OBM)’s non-executive director David Quinlivan has increased his stake in the company through its recent capital raise. Click here

About Proactive

With six offices on three continents and a team of experienced business journalists and broadcasters, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives engage intelligently with investors.

Proactive’ s platform delivers the right message to the right audience, digitally and in real time, leveraging a range of media, investment research, digital investor targeting and website development services to support over 1,000 fast-growing companies globally.

Proactive’s network reaches over 12 million engaged private, professional and institutional investors looking for opportunities.

  • Our written and video content is published on Proactive sites that collectively attract up to 10 million views per month.

  • We syndicate our content to hundreds of mainstream and specialist news sites that expand our reach into networks that can be difficult for press releases to penetrate.

  • We custom build corporate websites from the ground up, empowering clients and their brands with a modern online presence and the latest insight on effective SEO strategy.

  • Our news coverage ranks high on the world’s most popular search platforms, and we can further amplify online presence and outreach with sophisticated digital investor targeting.

  • We help the world understand what makes companies stand out from the crowd with in-depth investment research from a team of experienced analysts.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com


Recommended Stories

  • Meme stocks soar in late day trading surge, short sellers knocked

    GameStop shares jumped 27.53%, AMC shares climbed 20.3%, Clover Health Investments rose 9.9%, Koss Corp rose 4.4%, Robinhood Markets climbed 9.0% and ContextLogic rose 6.4%. "When you get a move that big it almost makes you think there is some big hedge fund or something out there that decided to do some trades," said Randy Frederick, managing director of trading and derivatives at Schwab Center for Financial Research. Frederick, however, said he had seen little in the way of news to spur the large share price moves on Tuesday.

  • Investing in These 3 Stocks Could Double Your Money, Says Oppenheimer

    Watching the economy today is a bit like watching an evenly matched game of tug-of-war. There are two teams, pulling hard in opposite directions, and it’s a coin toss which will win. In our economic situation, we have sets of tailwinds and headwinds, promising further gains or a possible losses, and investors are caught in the middle. On the bullish side, we can take a cue from Oppenheimer’s chief investment strategist John Stoltzfus, who says bluntly: “So far this year the good news on economic

  • Dow Jones Gains; Tesla Stock Up Despite Elon Musk Confession; Airbnb Zooms Past Buy Point

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed higher, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at record levels. Tesla (TSLA) gained despite an Elon Musk confession, while Airbnb (ABNB) surged past a new buy point. Dow Inc. (DOW) and Goldman Sachs (GS) were the top blue chips. JD.com (JD) led a cluster of China stocks higher. Finally, a trio of stocks...

  • Coinbase accounts hacked as Bitcoin hovers near $50K

    Decrypt Editor-in-Chief Dan Roberts joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest crypto moves.&nbsp;

  • 10 Best Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 best dividend growth stocks to buy now. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy Now. The value versus growth stocks debate is perhaps as old as investing as […]

  • 12 Best Semiconductor Stocks To Invest In Right Now

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best semiconductor stocks to invest in right now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Semiconductor Stocks To Invest In Right Now. Behind every great technology and innovation of today is a powerful microchip. Despite the disruption in the […]

  • Country Now Comes Before Profit For Companies in Xi’s China

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s biggest companies are starting to make a habit out of giving away their earnings.In the latest example, Pinduoduo Inc., an e-commerce company known for giving big discounts to customers when they buy produce together, said it will donate all of its first net profit since going public to support the country’s farmers and agricultural areas. The company will keep giving away earnings at least until the donations reach 10 billion yuan ($1.5 billion).“Improving agriculture has

  • Chinese stocks rebound despite regulatory crackdown

    Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi, Myles Udland, and Julie Hyman discuss the surge in Chinese tech stocks.

  • Why Shares of GameStop, Naked Brand Group, and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Were Soaring Today

    Shares of popular meme stocks (loosely defined as companies that are popular among day traders on Reddit) were up again on Tuesday. The top meme stock GameStop (NYSE: GME) was up as much as 7.4% on the day, with Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP) gaining as much as 13% and 18.2%, respectively. As of 1:07 p.m. EDT today, GameStop was up 5.5%, Naked Brand was 16.4% higher, and Tonix was up 1.4%.

  • Airline stocks lift off, Palo Alto soars, Chinese stocks rebound, GameStop pops 15%

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Why JD.com Stock Jumped Today

    What happened Shares of JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) soared on Tuesday after the Chinese e-commerce leader's second-quarter financial results surpassed investors' expectations.  As of 2:33 p.m. EDT, JD.

  • This Might Be the Most Important Metric If You Own Apple Stock

    Back in April, Goldman Sachs analyst Rod Hall backed away from his long-term bearish stance on Apple shares, raising his rating to Hold from Sell, and conceding that his previous view that iPhone sales would disappoint during the pandemic was “clearly wrong.” But he sees that pattern reversing as spending patterns return to normal over time as the pandemic ebbs.

  • Robinhood Stock Gets a New Street-High Price Target

    2021 has seen the emergence of the meme stock. The phenomenon’s rise has been facilitated by Robinhood Markets (HOOD), whose modus operandi is based on the notion investing should be open to all and sundry. As befitting a stock closely correlated to meme stocks and crypto, since its splashy IPO less than a month ago, HOOD shares have been volatile, as the Street tries to assess what prospects lie ahead for the trading disruptor. One analyst to have made up his mind on the matter is Mizuho’s Dan

  • Is PLTR Stock A Buy After Q2 Earnings, As Palantir Offers A New Entry?

    Palantir Technologies is growing its customer base and accepting Bitcoin. Here is what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying PLTR stock now.

  • Alibaba and Other Chinese Tech Stocks Are Rallying. Cathie Wood Is Back in the Game.

    Chinese tech stocks rallied early on Tuesday, as Alibaba, JD.com and Tencent all made impressive gains.

  • Why Gevo Stock Is Jumping Today

    Renewable energy stock Gevo (NASDAQ: GEVO) popped Tuesday morning, gaining 13% as of 10:35 a.m. An analyst believes the shares could almost double from here. Stifel has initiated coverage on Gevo, giving it a buy rating with a price target of $10. With shares trading just short of $5.25 when Stifel's research note came out, the stock was bound to fly high today.

  • The S&P 500 Has Been Soaring. These 10 Stocks Are Still Cheap.

    Opportunities for investors may lurk in the shares of Micron Technology, Unum, PulteGroup, and others.

  • Stocks, Futures Steady; China Tech Rebound Stalls: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks and U.S. futures were steady as a rebound in Chinese technology shares stalled and markets settled into a holding pattern ahead of the Federal Reserve’s Jackson Hole policy symposium later this week. The Stoxx Europe 600 index posted a modest gain at the open, while contracts on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 fluctuated after the indexes reached fresh records on Tuesday. A Hong Kong gauge of Chinese tech names struggled to extend this week’s rally amid lingering concerns about

  • Vaxart, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:VXRT) Shift From Loss To Profit

    Vaxart, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VXRT ) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine...

  • SEC Chief Warns ‘Clock Is Ticking’ on Delisting Chinese Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler has a warning for hundreds of Chinese companies that have raised billions of dollars in U.S. markets: Submit to more scrutiny soon or get kicked out. In a Tuesday interview, he pledged to strictly enforce a three-year deadline that requires Chinese firms to permit inspections of their financial audits. If businesses refuse, their shares could be delisted from the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq as soon as 2024. “The path is