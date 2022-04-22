U.S. markets open in 7 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,382.00
    -8.50 (-0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,638.00
    -71.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,707.50
    -20.75 (-0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,983.70
    -5.20 (-0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.55
    -1.24 (-1.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,956.90
    +8.70 (+0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    24.64
    +0.02 (+0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0850
    +0.0009 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9170
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.68
    +2.36 (+11.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3016
    -0.0018 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.9300
    -0.4260 (-0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,777.76
    -699.70 (-1.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    950.31
    -21.61 (-2.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,627.95
    -1.27 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,105.26
    -447.80 (-1.63%)
     

Proactive news headlines including Queensland Pacific Metals, Gascoyne Resources, Alchemy Resources and Zeotech Ltd

Proactive
·2 min read
Proactive
Proactive

Sydney, April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

  • Queensland Pacific Metals Ltd (ASX:QPM) has made progress in its goal to reach zero solids waste for the TECH Project, with positive results from test work and discussions with regulators. Click here

  • Gascoyne Resources Ltd (ASX:GCY) has raised $1.66 million in a share purchase plan (SPP), part of the $16.66 million capital raise to advance its Dalgaranga Gold Project in Western Australia. Click here

  • Alchemy Resources Ltd (ASX:ALY) has identified a new, coherent lithium and pathfinder element corridor during its review of multi-element soil and drill hole geochemistry sampling data from the Karonie Gold Project, situated east of Kalgoorlie in Western Australia. Click here

  • Zeotech Ltd (ASX:ZEO) has secured a partnership with the successful Resources Technology and Critical Minerals Processing Trailblazer Program, led by Curtin University. Click here

  • Corazon Mining Ltd (ASX:CZN) is ready to take full control of the Miriam Nickel Sulphide Project in WA’s Goldfields. Click here

  • Way2VAT Ltd (ASX:W2V) has partnered with Railsbank to launch the Smart Spend Debit Mastercard for the SMB and enterprise market, which fully automates VAT/GST returns from end-to-end. Click here

  • Future Metals NL (ASX:FME, AIM:FME) has interpreted further shallow, wide platinum group metal (PGM) assay results from historical drill hole sampling of the wholly owned Panton PGM Project in northern Western Australia. Click here

  • Twenty Seven Co Ltd (ASX:TSC) now has a closer read on its drilling efforts at the Rover Gold Project from back in December, with one-metre results from its reverse circulation (RC) drilling program returning shallow gold. Click here

  • Sunstone Metals Ltd (ASX:STM) has offered up to $30,000 dollars in new, fully paid ordinary shares to eligible shareholders through a share purchase plan (SPP), following a well-supported share placement that recently raised $20 million before costs. Click here

  • Animoca Brands Corporation Ltd and the Planet Hollywood Group announced their new MetaHollywood joint venture today, creating the largest metaverse community for cinema lovers. Click here

About Proactive

  • Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.

  • With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.

  • In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Nvidia Stock Fell Hard Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were tumbling this afternoon as investors grew increasingly concerned about high-growth technology stocks. Tech investors have been jittery this week ever since Netflix released disappointing quarterly results in which the streaming giant lost 200,000 subscribers. While Nvidia and Netflix don't have similar businesses, both are technology companies, and investors are advancing their pessimism about Netflix toward other tech stocks, including Nvidia today.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Crashed on Thursday

    Hydrogen fuel cell pioneer Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) is taking investors on a wild ride this week. On Tuesday, the maker of fuel cells for forklifts announced a deal to supply its marquee customer, Walmart (NYSE: WMT), with up to 20 tons of green hydrogen per day. On Wednesday, however, Plug Power quickly began giving back those gains, ending the session down 5%.

  • As Putin eyes a date to declare victory, here’s a Ukraine scenario that could slam stocks by another 10%

    Markets are well past the initial shock of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but the conflict still needs to be resolved somehow. Here are the good, manageable and ugly scenarios.

  • China Urges Big Investors to Buy Stocks After Market Tumbles

    (Bloomberg) -- China urged some of the country’s biggest investors to buy more stocks, stepping up efforts to stem the market’s slide toward a two-year low. Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineThe Second Wave of the Russian Oil Shock Is StartingPutin Calls Off Storm of Mariupol With Ukraine Troops SurroundedUkraine Latest: U.S. Says It Has Slowed Tech Goods to RussiaObamas to Leave Spotify, Seek Podcast Deal ElsewhereThe nation’s securities

  • AT&T’s CEO on Dividend Plans, Inflation, and Why to Buy the Stock

    Chief Executive John Stankey spoke with Barron's about the next steps for the telecommunications company now that it has slimmed down.

  • Nvidia Could Be Big Tech’s Next Casualty. Evidence Is Piling Up.

    The red-hot maker of graphics chips is facing headwinds that range from the aftereffects of pandemic-era spending to waning demand from gamers.

  • Morgan Stanley Sees Gains of at Least 50% in These 2 Stock Giants

    The Federal Reserve changed course last month, implementing its first interest rate hike in 3 years, and announcing the end of its long-standing policy of bond purchases – quantitative easing – going forward. The moves are a direct response to high inflation, a necessary shift when the inflation is running at 8.5% annualized. In the meantime, markets are volatile. Stock and bond markets are fluctuating, and we’re starting to see short-term bond yields exceed the long-term. It’s definitely intere

  • Why Shopify Stock Plummeted by Over 8% on Thursday

    A possible big-ticket acquisition and an analyst's steep price-target cut worried many investors.

  • Tesla earnings blow away expectations with record profit and EV deliveries

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian details Tesla's strong quarterly earnings beat, how the EV manufacturer is developing its production to match demand, and the growing competition in the EV space.

  • Forget Apple and Bank of America: This Is Warren Buffett's Favorite Stock

    When it comes to building wealth, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett deserves to be in a class of his own. Although the Oracle of Omaha, as he's come to be known, isn't the wealthiest individual on the planet, he's delivered some of the most eye-popping investment returns over the past six decades. Since becoming CEO of Berkshire Hathaway in 1965, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $760 billion in value for shareholders (himself included) and generated an average annual return of better than 20% on his company's stock.

  • Why Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp. Are Falling Today

    Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC)  slumped nearly 12% as of 2:38 p.m. ET today following a recent short report from a hedge fund. DWAC is the special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) taking the parent company of the Donald Trump-backed social media platform Truth Social public. The hedge fund Kerrisdale Capital Management took to Twitter yesterday to announce that the fund is shorting DWAC.

  • Why Nio's Stock Is Stalling Today

    After rising on Tuesday, shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) shifted into reverse yesterday, and investors currently don't seem interested in changing direction. Officials in Shanghai remain unchanged in their dedication to severe lockdown measures, attempting to stem the spread of COVID-19. Investors, consequently, are concerned that this could affect the company's ability to sustain operations at a nearby factory.

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Plunging Today

    Tesla may have just confirmed that the biggest impediment to Rivian's growth isn't going away anytime soon.

  • Why AT&T Stock Popped Today

    Shares of AT&T (NYSE: T) jumped 4% on Thursday, following the release of the telecommunications titan's first-quarter earnings results. AT&T added 691,000 net postpaid phone customers, who subscribe to monthly bills and are typically the most profitable accounts for wireless service providers. The telecom giant also gained 113,000 prepaid phone customers.

  • 10 Energy Dividend Stocks with Over 4% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 10 energy dividend stocks with over 4% yield. If you want to see some more high yield energy picks, click 5 Energy Dividend Stocks with Over 4% Yield. The short-term energy outlook for April by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) remains uncertain, largely due to the prevalent Russia-Ukraine war. […]

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Netflix, and 1 Reason to Sell

    Weak subscriber numbers had investors fleeing the stock, and a poor outlook for adding customers led to a single-day drop of 35%. The question is whether those advantages outweigh a glaring weakness that showed up in the subscriber numbers of the entertainment stock. Here are three reasons to buy Netflix and one reason to sell. Amid a slight decline in its subscriber base compared with the fourth quarter, Netflix stock wiped out more than four years' worth of gains.

  • Fed may need to be even more aggressive fighting inflation as U.S. household cash exceeds debt for first time in three decades, warns Deutsche Bank

    With U.S. households looking in good financial shape, the Federal Reserve may need to be even more aggressive raising interest rates to cool the economy and bring down high inflation, according to a research note from Deutsche Bank.

  • Dow Jones Falls As Powell Says This On Inflation; Elon Musk Makes Twitter Move; Tesla Stock Gains Fade

    The Dow fell after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell set his sights on inflation. Elon Musk made a Twitter takeover move. Tesla gains faded.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures little changed after market decline on hawkish Powell remarks

    U.S. stock futures were little changed Thursday evening after hawkish remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell hinting a half-point rate hike was likely next month sent all three major indexes tumbling during the earlier session.

  • Best Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for May 2022

    Markets have continued to be volatile for a while as inflation rages. In the past, dividend paying stocks have proven to be good hedges for these kinds of environments.