Proactive news headlines including Queensland Pacific Metals, Gascoyne Resources, Alchemy Resources and Zeotech Ltd

Sydney, April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Queensland Pacific Metals Ltd (ASX:QPM) has made progress in its goal to reach zero solids waste for the TECH Project, with positive results from test work and discussions with regulators. Click here

Gascoyne Resources Ltd (ASX:GCY) has raised $1.66 million in a share purchase plan (SPP), part of the $16.66 million capital raise to advance its Dalgaranga Gold Project in Western Australia. Click here

Alchemy Resources Ltd (ASX:ALY) has identified a new, coherent lithium and pathfinder element corridor during its review of multi-element soil and drill hole geochemistry sampling data from the Karonie Gold Project, situated east of Kalgoorlie in Western Australia. Click here

Zeotech Ltd (ASX:ZEO) has secured a partnership with the successful Resources Technology and Critical Minerals Processing Trailblazer Program, led by Curtin University. Click here

Corazon Mining Ltd (ASX:CZN) is ready to take full control of the Miriam Nickel Sulphide Project in WA’s Goldfields. Click here

Way2VAT Ltd (ASX:W2V) has partnered with Railsbank to launch the Smart Spend Debit Mastercard for the SMB and enterprise market, which fully automates VAT/GST returns from end-to-end. Click here

Future Metals NL (ASX:FME, AIM:FME) has interpreted further shallow, wide platinum group metal (PGM) assay results from historical drill hole sampling of the wholly owned Panton PGM Project in northern Western Australia. Click here

Twenty Seven Co Ltd (ASX:TSC) now has a closer read on its drilling efforts at the Rover Gold Project from back in December, with one-metre results from its reverse circulation (RC) drilling program returning shallow gold. Click here

Sunstone Metals Ltd (ASX:STM) has offered up to $30,000 dollars in new, fully paid ordinary shares to eligible shareholders through a share purchase plan (SPP), following a well-supported share placement that recently raised $20 million before costs. Click here

Animoca Brands Corporation Ltd and the Planet Hollywood Group announced their new MetaHollywood joint venture today, creating the largest metaverse community for cinema lovers. Click here

