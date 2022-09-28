Proactive news headlines including QX Resources, QMines Ltd, Surefire Resources and PNX Metals

Sydney, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

QX Resources Ltd (ASX:QXR) shares surged as much as 57.5% higher intra-day to 5.2 cents after appointing Steve Promnitz to the role of managing director.

QMines Ltd (ASX:QML) continues to deliver wide mineralisation with high copper-gold grades from resource drilling at the flagship Mt Chalmers Copper-Gold Project, 17 kilometres northeast of Rockhampton in Queensland.

Surefire Resources NL (ASX:SRN) has added two new prospects - Marshall and Fender - to the fold at its Yidby Gold Project in WA's Mid-West.

PNX Metals Ltd (ASX:PNX) has executed a sale and purchase agreement with Ausgold Trading Pty Ltd to acquire the Mt Porter gold deposit within trucking distance of the company's Fountain Head and Hayes Creek zinc-gold-silver development in the Northern Territory for consideration of $1.05 million.

White Rock Minerals Ltd (ASX:WRM, OTCQX:WRMCF) earn-in partner Thomson Resources has confirmed the presence of base metal mineralisation at the Mt Carrington Project in northern New South Wales with geotechnical holes drilled on the margin of the gold-optimised pit shells at Strauss and Kylo.

Archer Materials Ltd (ASX:AXE, OTC:ARRXF) has achieved on-chip electronic transport in qubit components at room temperature, as part of its 12CQ quantum computing qubit processor chip technology development.

SensOre Ltd (ASX:S3N) has kicked off open tenure lithium acquisitions using artificial intelligence (AI) technology in Western Australia after completing a successful second lithium targeting run in June this year.

archTIS Ltd (ASX:AR9) has signed an initial three-year agreement with NTT Singapore to provide NC Encrypt to an important government contractor.

Race Oncology Ltd (ASX:RAC) has expanded its potential market with the development of an improved and novel formulation for its cancer drug Zantrene®, which enables peripheral intravenous (IV) delivery.

Gascoyne Resources Ltd (ASX:GCY) has entered into a binding agreement to sell the gold and mineral rights (excluding iron ore and ferrous minerals) of tenement E51/1681 to E79 Gold Mines Ltd, a company with a large landholding adjacent to the tenure in the Murchison region of Western Australia.

Kin Mining NL (ASX:KIN) has acquired 20 million on market shares in Dacian Gold Ltd (ASX:DCN), giving it a 1.63% interest.

Cooper Metals Ltd (ASX:CPM) has uncovered three plunging shoots of higher-grade copper-gold mineralisation within a key target at the King Solomon prospect, part of the Mt Isa East Copper-Gold Project in northwest Queensland.

Elixir Energy Ltd (ASX:EXR) says its coal bed methane (CBM) extended pilot project in Mongolia, part of the 100%-owned Nomgon-9 CBM production sharing contract, is underway with the first well drilled and completed.

Critical Resources Ltd (ASX:CRR) has followed up its highest-grade lithium assays yet with more high-grade results just two weeks later, continuing the pattern of value extraction from the Mavis Lake Lithium Project in Ontario, Canada.

Piedmont Lithium Inc (ASX:PLL, NASDAQ:PLL, XETRA:) partner Atlantic Lithium Ltd has completed a positive prefeasibility study (PFS) for the Ewoyaa Project in the Cape Coast region of Ghana.

Great Boulder Resources Ltd (ASX:GBR)'s recent auger sampling has confirmed the Side Well Gold Project's gold potential over 7 kilometres of strike south of the Ironbark discovery.

Sipa Resources Ltd (ASX:SRI) continues to deliver encouraging early observations from diamond drilling at the Barbwire Terrace Project joint venture in Western Australia, with pXRF readings from the final third hole returning up to 23.9% zinc-lead.

Ora Banda Mining Ltd (ASX:OBM) CEO Luke Creagh has made the transition to managing director, taking up a different leadership mantle to guide the company in leveraging the most value possible from its landholdings.

Brookside Energy Ltd (ASX:BRK) has secured a rig for the high-impact Wolf Pack 36-25-1S-4W SXH 2 Well, the company's first well in a Phase Two development drilling program in the SWISH Area of Interest (AOI) in Oklahoma's world-class Anadarko Basin.

Lindian Resources Ltd (ASX:LIN) has the go-ahead to acquire a 100% interest in Rift Valley Resource Developments Limited after shareholders voted in favour of the purchase.

GTI Energy Ltd (ASX:GTR) is off to a strong start in the hunt for uranium at the Thor in-situ recovery (ISR) prospect in Wyoming's Great Divide Basin.