U.S. markets open in 7 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,644.50
    -16.50 (-0.45%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,105.00
    -98.00 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,249.75
    -84.00 (-0.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,662.70
    -5.70 (-0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.31
    -1.19 (-1.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,629.20
    -7.00 (-0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    18.08
    -0.25 (-1.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9568
    -0.0029 (-0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9640
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.60
    +0.34 (+1.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0685
    -0.0046 (-0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.6590
    -0.1320 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,793.99
    -1,457.91 (-7.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    429.87
    -29.27 (-6.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,984.59
    -36.36 (-0.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,173.98
    -397.89 (-1.50%)
     

Proactive news headlines including QX Resources, QMines Ltd, Surefire Resources and PNX Metals

Proactive
·5 min read
Proactive
Proactive

Sydney, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

  • QX Resources Ltd (ASX:QXR) shares surged as much as 57.5% higher intra-day to 5.2 cents after appointing Steve Promnitz to the role of managing director. Click here

  • QMines Ltd (ASX:QML) continues to deliver wide mineralisation with high copper-gold grades from resource drilling at the flagship Mt Chalmers Copper-Gold Project, 17 kilometres northeast of Rockhampton in Queensland. Click here

  • Surefire Resources NL (ASX:SRN) has added two new prospects - Marshall and Fender - to the fold at its Yidby Gold Project in WA’s Mid-West. Click here

  • PNX Metals Ltd (ASX:PNX) has executed a sale and purchase agreement with Ausgold Trading Pty Ltd to acquire the Mt Porter gold deposit within trucking distance of the company’s Fountain Head and Hayes Creek zinc-gold-silver development in the Northern Territory for consideration of $1.05 million. Click here

  • White Rock Minerals Ltd (ASX:WRM, OTCQX:WRMCF) earn-in partner Thomson Resources has confirmed the presence of base metal mineralisation at the Mt Carrington Project in northern New South Wales with geotechnical holes drilled on the margin of the gold-optimised pit shells at Strauss and Kylo. Click here

  • Archer Materials Ltd (ASX:AXE, OTC:ARRXF) has achieved on-chip electronic transport in qubit components at room temperature, as part of its 12CQ quantum computing qubit processor chip technology development. Click here

  • SensOre Ltd (ASX:S3N) has kicked off open tenure lithium acquisitions using artificial intelligence (AI) technology in Western Australia after completing a successful second lithium targeting run in June this year. Click here

  • archTIS Ltd (ASX:AR9) has signed an initial three-year agreement with NTT Singapore to provide NC Encrypt to an important government contractor. Click here

  • Race Oncology Ltd (ASX:RAC) has expanded its potential market with the development of an improved and novel formulation for its cancer drug Zantrene®, which enables peripheral intravenous (IV) delivery. Click here

  • Gascoyne Resources Ltd (ASX:GCY) has entered into a binding agreement to sell the gold and mineral rights (excluding iron ore and ferrous minerals) of tenement E51/1681 to E79 Gold Mines Ltd, a company with a large landholding adjacent to the tenure in the Murchison region of Western Australia. Click here

  • Kin Mining NL (ASX:KIN) has acquired 20 million on market shares in Dacian Gold Ltd (ASX:DCN), giving it a 1.63% interest. Click here

  • Cooper Metals Ltd (ASX:CPM) has uncovered three plunging shoots of higher-grade copper-gold mineralisation within a key target at the King Solomon prospect, part of the Mt Isa East Copper-Gold Project in northwest Queensland. Click here

  • Elixir Energy Ltd (ASX:EXR) says its coal bed methane (CBM) extended pilot project in Mongolia, part of the 100%-owned Nomgon-9 CBM production sharing contract, is underway with the first well drilled and completed. Click here

  • Critical Resources Ltd (ASX:CRR) has followed up its highest-grade lithium assays yet with more high-grade results just two weeks later, continuing the pattern of value extraction from the Mavis Lake Lithium Project in Ontario, Canada. Click here

  • Piedmont Lithium Inc (ASX:PLL, NASDAQ:PLL, XETRA:) partner Atlantic Lithium Ltd has completed a positive prefeasibility study (PFS) for the Ewoyaa Project in the Cape Coast region of Ghana. Click here

  • Great Boulder Resources Ltd (ASX:GBR)’s recent auger sampling has confirmed the Side Well Gold Project’s gold potential over 7 kilometres of strike south of the Ironbark discovery. Click here

  • Sipa Resources Ltd (ASX:SRI) continues to deliver encouraging early observations from diamond drilling at the Barbwire Terrace Project joint venture in Western Australia, with pXRF readings from the final third hole returning up to 23.9% zinc-lead. Click here

  • Ora Banda Mining Ltd (ASX:OBM) CEO Luke Creagh has made the transition to managing director, taking up a different leadership mantle to guide the company in leveraging the most value possible from its landholdings. Click here

  • Brookside Energy Ltd (ASX:BRK) has secured a rig for the high-impact Wolf Pack 36-25-1S-4W SXH 2 Well, the company’s first well in a Phase Two development drilling program in the SWISH Area of Interest (AOI) in Oklahoma’s world-class Anadarko Basin. Click here

  • Lindian Resources Ltd (ASX:LIN) has the go-ahead to acquire a 100% interest in Rift Valley Resource Developments Limited after shareholders voted in favour of the purchase. Click here

  • GTI Energy Ltd (ASX:GTR) is off to a strong start in the hunt for uranium at the Thor in-situ recovery (ISR) prospect in Wyoming’s Great Divide Basin. Click here

  • Horizon Minerals Ltd (ASX:HRZ) has boosted its total gold resource estimate to 1.24 million ounces of gold following maiden mineral resource estimates (MRE) for the Coote and Capricorn prospects, and an upgraded MRE for the previously mined Baden Powell prospect. Click here

About Proactive

  • Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.

  • With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.

  • In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett's Berkshire Makes List of Undervalued,  Stocks

    The CBOE Volatility Index has skyrocketed 89% so far this year. Morningstar put together a list of stocks with one- and three-year betas of 0.8 or lower. Then it screened for stocks that are undervalued, according to Morningstar analysts' fair value estimates.

  • Stock Bear Market Will Get Whole Lot Worse When Credit Cracks

    (Bloomberg) -- As crazy as it sounds, all the turmoil that’s ripped through Wall Street over the past week has still left debt markets in Corporate America relatively unscathed.Most Read from BloombergGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak SpotsAlzheimer’s Progression Slowed by Drug in Major TrialUS Housing Prices Fall for First Time Since 2012Everything-Selloff on Wall Street Deepens on 98% Recession OddsThat’s bad news

  • These 2 Stock Giants Are Flirting With a Bottom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Anyone following stock market trends in 2022 will be well aware of the widespread drawbacks; apart from some outliers such as energy, most corners of the market have been beaten to a pulp. The main culprits are easily identified by now; a combination of a slowing economy, rampant inflation, rates hikes to halt it, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the global implications are all responsible factors. Stock market giants have not been immune either and many have seen huge chunks of their valuat

  • These 2 Stocks Are ‘Oversold Gems’ With Over 100% Upside Potential, Says Roth Capital

    Barring selected periods of relief, the inherent trend of the stock market has been resolutely negative in 2022. For investors searching for ways to boost the portfolio’s performance, there have generally been slim pickings. But if you look on the bright side of a market situation where stocks are continuously pushed further down, what you get are some low and enticing entry points. Roth Capital’s tech and communications expert Scott Searle certainly thinks that with a bit of digging, investors

  • Tesla Expected to Record Blockbuster Q3 Deliveries

    The stock could surge as optimism surrounds its deliveries report

  • Billionaire Carl Icahn warns 'you can't cure' hot inflation — but when an audience member asked him for stock picks, he gave these 2 'cheap and viable' names

    The 86-year-old investing legend has spoken. Pay attention.

  • Why Annaly Capital Management Stock Plunged as Much as 10% Today

    The mortgage REIT completed a reverse split on Friday, so it's the first trading day post-split. A stock decline in this situation isn't odd at all.

  • 3 Stocks I'm Buying During the NASDAQ Bear Market

    It's been a rough year for the NASDAQ Composite Index (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), plunging nearly 30% this year. Here are three stocks I'm looking at buying as their long-term opportunities are still intact while their share prices are well off their highs: Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG), MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD). Alphabet (formerly known as Google) is a huge conglomerate of businesses, but its primary focus is advertising.

  • Fed to take rates higher than previously expected; more pain ahead - Reuters poll

    The Federal Reserve will hike its key interest rate to a much higher peak than predicted two weeks ago and the risks are skewed towards an even higher terminal rate, according to economists polled by Reuters. That change in expectations came after the Fed raised rates by 75 basis points last week for the third straight meeting and foresaw going higher than it had previously thought to tame inflation, which is running over four times above target. Since then, already battered global stocks went much deeper into bear market territory - a decline of 20% or more - on fears of recession and most currencies weakened further against the multi-decade high dollar.

  • Is AT&T's Dividend Worth the Risk?

    One side effect of rising interest rates is the recent slide in high-yielding dividend stocks. The market is pummeling some widely held names, causing their yields to climb. Here are the yields on a handful of widely held S&P 500 stocks as of the Sept.

  • Fed: Markets are 'more realistic now' on their pricing, strategist says

    Aon Partner of Portfolio Strategy Jas Thandi and Michael Kushma, Morgan Stanley Investment Management CIO of Broad Markets Fixed Income, examine the Fed's interest rate hikes, GDP outlook, and market sell-offs.

  • Apple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand Falters

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. is backing off plans to increase production of its new iPhones this year after an anticipated surge in demand failed to materialize, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak SpotsAlzheimer’s Progression Slowed by Drug in Major TrialUS Housing Prices Fall for First Time Since 2012Everything-Selloff on Wall Street Deepens on 98% Re

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Sparking Interest From Insiders

    Such has been the force of the cumulative headwinds in 2022 that trying to make headway in this year’s downtrending market has been a struggle for most. A slowing economy, decades-high inflation and the accompanying rate hikes in the attempt to tame it, not to mention Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the impact on energy prices have all played their part in souring sentiment. The result has been widespread share losses. The good news is that those with a strong stomach could use the opportunity

  • 14 Ailing Companies Are About To Lose An Obscene Amount Of Money

    S&P 500 investors hate companies that lose money right now. So it's wise to know which companies are on the verge of losing obscene amounts so you don't end up holding the bag.

  • Alibaba (BABA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Alibaba (BABA) closed at $77.87, marking a -1.32% move from the previous day.

  • 10 Most Shorted Stocks in the World

    In this article, we discuss 10 most shorted stocks in the world. If you want to see more stocks on this list, click 5 Most Shorted Stocks in the World. Short squeezes have rapidly gained popularity in the last two years, when retail investors on Reddit gathered to initiate bullish positions in stocks that were […]

  • Corporate Home Buying Spree Backfires — Is This A Sign That Michael Burry's Predictions Are Accurate?

    Not so long ago, in a galaxy not so far away, corporations thought they hit the jackpot. Not so long ago was 2021, and the galaxy in question was the United States of America. Institutions discovered a niche market that produced reliable, incredibly high yields. The market was real estate — single-family homes to be exact. They got a small taste early in 2020, taking advantage of some of the consequences families faced in the early stages of the pandemic. Institutions entered the rental market,

  • 22 dividend stocks screened for quality and safety

    DEEP DIVE Now that the S&P 500 has hit a new closing low for 2022, it is a good time to rerun a screen of low-volatility dividend stocks that may perform relatively better. An initial screen of the S&P 500 (SPX) from June 29, resulted in a list of 19 stocks that met quality criteria set by Lewis Altfest, CEO of Altfest Personal Wealth Management, which is based in New York and manages about $1.

  • Stocks trending after hours: Goldman Sachs, Lyft, Mind Medicine and more

    Big banks, Mind Medicine, and Lyft are among the top trending stocks on Yahoo Finance on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.

  • S&P 500 Undercuts Bear Market Low As Treasury Yields Race Toward Key Level; What To Do Now

    The S&P 500 joined the Dow Jones in undercutting bear market lows as the 10-year Treasury yield races toward 4%. Here's what to do now.