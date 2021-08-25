U.S. markets close in 56 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,498.55
    +12.32 (+0.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,430.91
    +64.65 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,050.76
    +30.96 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,249.09
    +18.18 (+0.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.44
    +0.90 (+1.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.20
    -14.30 (-0.79%)
     

  • Silver

    23.90
    +0.01 (+0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1776
    +0.0015 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3390
    +0.0490 (+3.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3761
    +0.0032 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9890
    +0.3520 (+0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,987.36
    +783.00 (+1.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,231.61
    +21.08 (+1.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,150.12
    +24.34 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,724.80
    -7.30 (-0.03%)
     

Proactive news headlines including Real Luck Group, Betterlife Pharma, Harvest One Cannabis and GameStop

Proactive Investors
·4 min read

New York , Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

  • Inclusion in the FTSE 100 - a two-minute explainer click here

  • GameStop and AMC Entertainment start softly as meme-stock giddiness cools click here

  • Real Luck Group ends 2Q 2021 with $17.2 million cash and no debt click here

  • The Valens Company congratulates Green Roads co-founder Laura Fuentes on her inclusion in Forbes' 50 over 50 click here

  • Star Royalties sees 2Q revenue increase by 46% compared to previous quarter as its royalty assets continue to deliver click here

  • AIM ImmunoTech files provisional patent application for use of Ampligen in Post-COVID-19 Cognitive Dysfunction click here

  • CO2 GRO and partner Rancho Nexo participating in two major agriculture conferences in Mexico click here

  • FSD Pharma to buy pharma group Lucid Psycheceuticals in a stock deal worth US$9 million click here

  • Harvest One Cannabis launches line of Dream Water Sleep Gummies for American market click here

  • Aequus Pharmaceuticals appoints Dr Robert Koenekoop as its consultant on inherited retinal diseases click here

  • CytoDyn says its final mTNBC report shows 980% increase in 12-month overall survival with its flagship drug leronlimab click here

  • Victory Square portfolio company Turnium Technology announces onboarding of its SD-WAN Edge Solution to IBM Cloud for Telecommunications click here

  • American Resources named to US Department of Energy partnership to assess REEs in coal resource feedstocks click here

  • Aurania Resources reveals new epithermal gold-silver target on its Lost Cities-Cutucu project click here

  • Betterlife Pharma announces start of pre-clinical study of AP-003 against COVID-19's Delta variant click here

  • HempFusion Wellness expansion plans expected to boost its FY2021 revenue to US$12.5M to US$13.5M click here

  • MedX Health generates revenue in 2Q and expects ‘increasing activity’ during the year click here

  • PharmaDrug announces clinical research collaboration with Johns Hopkins University to evaluate DMT in a comparative clinical study click here

  • Great Bear extends LP gold fault zone on both sides of its current drill grid click here

  • Snowline Gold hails discovery of 'sizeable gold system' at Jupiter zone of Einarson project click here

  • Phyto Extractions continues to proceed towards the acquisition of 1204581 B.C. Ltd, first unveiled in March click here

  • Contakt World to help combat vaccine passport fraud while preserving privacy with HealthCheck app click here

  • Evergold targets early September drilling start on its Snoball property in British Columbia click here

  • MegumaGold looking forward to receiving results from first drill program at Caribou gold project click here

  • DRDGOLD reports a sharp rise in profit on higher rand gold price and cost containment click here

  • Versus Systems says it powered at-home and in-stadium fan engagement at the 2021 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge click here

  • KWESST Micro Systems says group is making "steady progress" on all fronts click here

About Proactive

With six offices on three continents and a team of experienced business journalists and broadcasters, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives engage intelligently with investors.

Proactive’s platform delivers the right message to the right audience, digitally and in real time, leveraging a range of media, investment research, digital investor targeting and website development services to support over 1,000 fast-growing companies globally.

Proactive’s network reaches over 12 million engaged private, professional and institutional investors looking for opportunities.

• Our written and video content is published on Proactive sites that collectively attract up to 10 million views per month.

• We syndicate our content to hundreds of mainstream and specialist news sites that expand our reach into networks that can be difficult for press releases to penetrate.

• We custom build corporate websites from the ground up, empowering clients and their brands with a modern online presence and the latest insight on effective SEO strategy

• Our news coverage ranks high on the world’s most popular search platforms, and we can further amplify online presence and outreach with sophisticated digital investor targeting.

• We help the world understand what makes companies stand out from the crowd with in-depth investment research from a team of experienced analysts.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com



Recommended Stories

  • 10 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long Term According to Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy and hold for the long term according to Warren Buffett. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long Term According to Warren Buffett. Value investing is an art that has […]

  • These 4 Stocks Make Up 70% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    There's little doubt that Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is one of the greatest investors of all time. Since taking over as CEO in 1965, he's created over $500 billion in value for shareholders and generated an average annual return for Berkshire Hathaway's shares of 20%. A 13F provides a quarterly snapshot of what Buffett and his investing team have been buying and selling.

  • Here's Why Cathie Wood Moved DraftKings Stock Today

    DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) stock jumped more than 5% Wednesday morning on word that famed technology investor Cathie Wood added shares of the online fantasy sports and gambling company yesterday. Wood bought over $60 million worth of DraftKings shares yesterday, based on the stock's closing price of $56.47 per share. Wood added over 1 million shares total to three of the exchange-traded funds (ETFs) she manages.

  • Coinbase accounts hacked as Bitcoin hovers near $50K

    Decrypt Editor-in-Chief Dan Roberts joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest crypto moves.&nbsp;

  • Western Digital's stock soars after WSJ report of talks on $20+ billion merger deal with Japan's Kioxia

    Shares of Western Digital Corp. soared 11.7% in afternoon trading Wednesday, to pace the S&P 500's gainers, after The Wall Street Journal reported that the data storage company was in merger talks with Japan-based Kioxia Holdings Corp., in a deal that could be valued at more than $20 billion. Citing people familiar with the matter,

  • Why Chinese Education Stocks Crashed Again Today

    After rebounding strongly in Tuesday-morning trading, shares of Chinese education stocks have taken a U-turn today. Well, after Chinese regulators passed one -- hopefully -- final law on data privacy Monday, speculators began speculating that this might be the end of China's raft of regulations on the tech sector and perhaps the for-profit education sector as well. As you'll recall, I suggested yesterday that investors jumping back into the market and bottom-fishing for cheap education stocks might be jumping the gun a bit -- that the better course of action would be to pause and make certain that no new regulations are coming before determining whether the share price losses these stocks have endured have resulted in true bargain valuations despite the regulations.

  • Tilray Has Found a Partner for Its Expansion Into the U.S. Pot Market

    The Canadian-based cannabis producer is just the latest company to announce a deal that could set it up for some promising growth prospects south of the border.

  • GM Stock Is a Great Bargain After Its Pullback

    Earlier this year, shares of General Motors (NYSE: GM) surged as the company capitalized on resurgent auto demand to post outstanding earnings results. GM's autonomous-vehicle subsidiary, Cruise, also executed a new funding round that boosted its valuation to an impressive $30 billion. Ultimately, GM stock touched an all-time high around $64 in early June, up more than 50% from where it began the year.

  • Why Shares of Jiayin Group Are Up Today

    Shares of the Chinese fintech platform Jiayin Group (NASDAQ: JFIN) were nearly 17% higher as of 11:20 a.m. EDT after the company posted earnings results for the second quarter of this year. Jiayin Group posted earnings per share equivalent to $0.09, or net income of $19.6 million, on total revenue of $76.2 million. Meanwhile, loan origination in the quarter grew more than 150% from the second quarter of 2020, while most delinquency rates on loans continued to decline and trend favorably.

  • Why This Online Gambling Stock Is a Buy Right Now

    Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE) announced its second-quarter earnings report on Aug. 16, and investors responded with stern negativity, sending the stock down 15%. Paysafe is the biggest payment processor in iGaming (online gambling), serving some of the world's leading bookmakers and virtual casinos including European-owned Betfair and Pokerstars. It's now breaking into the U.S. market through both new and existing partnerships, and the U.S. has quickly become the company's fastest-growing region.

  • 3 Unstoppable Healthcare Stocks to Buy Now

    In the highly regulated healthcare sector, there are more than a few companies that are miles ahead of their nearest competitors. This company provides drugmakers and other businesses in highly regulated industries with cloud-based services. Veeva Systems began with customer relationship management (CRM) software from Salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM) but didn't stop there.

  • Why people are getting the inflation debate wrong: Charles Schwab's Liz Ann Sonders

    Liz Ann Sonders, chief investment strategist at Charles Schwab, breaks down the dynamics of inflation.

  • Nordstrom stock slides, Express posts surprise profit, Urban Outfitters inventory issues

    Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman break down Wednesday's latest retail earnings, which include: Nordstrom experiencing a dip in its stock even after reporting a better-than-expected quarter due to concerns over the supply chain and lagging overall sales, Dick's Sporting Goods boosting returns to shareholders after posting an earnings beat, Urban Outfitters concerns over inventory as trade disruptions continue to impact supply, and Express topping estimates as the company swings to a surprise profit.

  • Got $5,000? Here Are 3 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

    The energy sector is out of favor, but the products it sells are still vital. Here are three ways to play the space without drilling for oil.

  • Zoom Earnings: What to Watch

    Video collaboration platform specialist Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) is set to report its fiscal second-quarter results early next week. After making a habit of regularly obliterating analyst expectations, the company will need to deliver outstanding results to impress investors. Sure, the growth stock has floundered year to date with a paltry 1% gain.

  • Why Gevo Stock Is Jumping Today

    Renewable energy stock Gevo (NASDAQ: GEVO) popped Tuesday morning, gaining 13% as of 10:35 a.m. An analyst believes the shares could almost double from here. Stifel has initiated coverage on Gevo, giving it a buy rating with a price target of $10. With shares trading just short of $5.25 when Stifel's research note came out, the stock was bound to fly high today.

  • What Is The Ownership Structure Like For NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP)?

    A look at the shareholders of NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NRXP ) can tell us which group is most powerful...

  • These 3 Stocks Are Screaming Buys Right Now

    Looking to buy high-growth companies at attractive valuations? These three tech stocks fit the bill.

  • 4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

    When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform. Red Robin Gourmet Burger

  • Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Needs to Prove the Doubters Wrong on Growth when Second Quarter Results are Released

    Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) is due to report earnings tomorrow. The stock price dropped sharply last week after research firm Cleveland Research issued a bearish report on the stock. Although the share price has recovered most of last week’s losses, the selloff illustrates just how sensitive the stock is to negative news. This shouldn’t really be surprising when you look at the valuation the market has placed on the stock.