Proactive news headlines including Real Luck Group, Betterlife Pharma, Harvest One Cannabis and GameStop

Inclusion in the FTSE 100 - a two-minute explainer click here
GameStop and AMC Entertainment start softly as meme-stock giddiness cools click here
Real Luck Group ends 2Q 2021 with $17.2 million cash and no debt click here
The Valens Company congratulates Green Roads co-founder Laura Fuentes on her inclusion in Forbes' 50 over 50 click here
Star Royalties sees 2Q revenue increase by 46% compared to previous quarter as its royalty assets continue to deliver click here
AIM ImmunoTech files provisional patent application for use of Ampligen in Post-COVID-19 Cognitive Dysfunction click here
CO2 GRO and partner Rancho Nexo participating in two major agriculture conferences in Mexico click here
FSD Pharma to buy pharma group Lucid Psycheceuticals in a stock deal worth US$9 million click here
Harvest One Cannabis launches line of Dream Water Sleep Gummies for American market click here
Aequus Pharmaceuticals appoints Dr Robert Koenekoop as its consultant on inherited retinal diseases click here
CytoDyn says its final mTNBC report shows 980% increase in 12-month overall survival with its flagship drug leronlimab click here
Victory Square portfolio company Turnium Technology announces onboarding of its SD-WAN Edge Solution to IBM Cloud for Telecommunications click here
American Resources named to US Department of Energy partnership to assess REEs in coal resource feedstocks click here
Aurania Resources reveals new epithermal gold-silver target on its Lost Cities-Cutucu project click here
Betterlife Pharma announces start of pre-clinical study of AP-003 against COVID-19's Delta variant click here
HempFusion Wellness expansion plans expected to boost its FY2021 revenue to US$12.5M to US$13.5M click here
MedX Health generates revenue in 2Q and expects ‘increasing activity’ during the year click here
PharmaDrug announces clinical research collaboration with Johns Hopkins University to evaluate DMT in a comparative clinical study click here
Great Bear extends LP gold fault zone on both sides of its current drill grid click here
Snowline Gold hails discovery of 'sizeable gold system' at Jupiter zone of Einarson project click here
Phyto Extractions continues to proceed towards the acquisition of 1204581 B.C. Ltd, first unveiled in March click here
Contakt World to help combat vaccine passport fraud while preserving privacy with HealthCheck app click here
Evergold targets early September drilling start on its Snoball property in British Columbia click here
MegumaGold looking forward to receiving results from first drill program at Caribou gold project click here
DRDGOLD reports a sharp rise in profit on higher rand gold price and cost containment click here
Versus Systems says it powered at-home and in-stadium fan engagement at the 2021 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge click here
KWESST Micro Systems says group is making "steady progress" on all fronts click here
