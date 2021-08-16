U.S. markets close in 1 hour 29 minutes

Proactive news headlines including Recruiter.com, Belmont Resources, PowerTap Hydrogen Capital and PsyBio Therapeutics

New York , Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:


  • Recruiter.com sees its 2Q revenue increase 38% to $4.4M on rising on-demand business and software subscriptions click here

  • Canada Silver Cobalt begins commissioning of secondary crushing circuit at its TTL facility click here

  • Global Energy Metals says its partner has commenced drilling at the polymetallic Millennium project in Queensland click here

  • Gevo publishes IMPACT sustainability report which demonstrates the company's mission to be transparent on its ESG performance click here

  • Pure Gold Mining sees record monthly gold output in July at its PureGold Mine in Ontario click here

  • Belmont Resources announces drill program for recently acquired Lone Star project in Washington State click here

  • PowerTap Hydrogen Capital provides update on its technology for producing low carbon intensity blue hydrogen click here

  • CO2 GRO heading to Japan for commercial feasibility for greenhouse grower click here

  • Delta 9 Cannabis 2Q revenue climbs 29% to C$16.8M as it continues to advance its retail and online sales strategy click here

  • ESE Entertainment enters into binding agreement to acquire 100% of the shares of Auto Simulation Limited T/A Digital Motorsports click here

  • PsyBio Therapeutics files new provisional patent application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office adding additional methylated tryptamines click here

  • HempFusion Wellness reports 268% increase in year-over-year direct-to-consumer e-commerce revenue click here

  • Mindset Pharma advances psychedelic drug candidates' development as its patent applications are published click here

  • Empower Clinics launches'The Medi-Collective' brand in anticipation of the opening and rollout of its next clinics in September click here

  • KetamineOne Capital says its wholly-owned contract research organization, KGK Science Inc recently secured a significant amount of new business click here

  • Talon Metals breaks even on a per-share basis in 2Q as it continues to advance its Tamarack nickel project in Minnesota click here

  • Zoglo’s Incredible Food says it will be listing 12 plant-based food products from its new Incredible product line in over 400 Walmart Canada locations click here

  • Plurilock Security receives C$672,000 multi-year purchase order from a partner on behalf of a leading overseas financial institution click here

  • Metalla Royalty & Streaming reports on acquisitive second quarter as growth plan continues click here

  • Electric Royalties completes acquisition of graphite royalty portfolio from Vox click here

  • Valeo Pharma completes implementation of its new corporate structure and launches full commercial activities in support of two new asthma medications click here

  • Milestone Scientific reports fourteen-fold increase in revenue in 2Q as dental business recovers click here


