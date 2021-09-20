U.S. markets close in 1 hour 17 minutes

Proactive news headlines including Recruiter.com, Adcore, Kenorland Minerals, Camino Corp, Perma-Fix and AIM ImmunoTech

Proactive Investors
·3 min read

New York, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

  • Todos wins US trademark for its 3CL protease inhibitor oral antiviral drug candidate Tollovir click here

  • Logiq in partnership to offer home delivery and mobile financial services to millions in Nigeria click here

  • Camino Corp completes ESG disclosure submission with UK-based platform Digbee click here

  • PlantX Life begins selling its products on Walmart Marketplace in the US click here

  • Recruiter.com says index now holds more than 150M profiles, enhancing its AI capabilities click here

  • Adcore establishes US subsidiary to target local market growth click here

  • Safe-T Group says its privacy business unit launched new web Data Collection-as-a-Service click here

  • NEO Battery Materials says it has completed assessment of semi-commercial plant facility in South Korea click here

  • AIM ImmunoTech offers a status update on its pending Phase 2a Human Challenge Trial using its flagship drug Ampligen click here

  • QC Copper and Gold announces pit constrained mineral resource estimate for its Opemiska deposit click here

  • FPX Nickel completes drilling programs at Decar project; first assays expected in October click here

  • Kenorland Minerals grants option agreement for South Uchi project to Barrick Gold click here

  • Perma-Fix wins about $50 million in contract awards during 3Q 2021 click here

  • Electric Royalties stock to trade on the OTCQB Venture Market click here

  • Gevo chosen by the US Department of Energy’s Argonne National Laboratory to apply GREET model to its net-zero project click here

  • Mason Graphite appoints Thomas Swan CEO Harry Swan as board chairman of Black Swan Graphene click here

  • Victory Resources credits “global resurgence in lithium prices” to increasing demand click here

  • Algernon Pharmaceuticals announces plans for a Phase 2 Ifenprodil chronic cough study in the US click here

  • PyroGenesis Canada stock added to the FTSE Global Total Cap and Global Micro Cap indices click here

  • Mindset Pharma says further preclinical results for its MSP-4018 drug candidate demonstrate strong efficacy and improved safety profile click here

  • Delta 9 continues retail expansion with sixteenth cannabis retail store click here

  • Xigem Technologies announces strategic investment in ”last mile” technology provider iDealer click here

  • LexaGene adopts corporate governance charters and policies click here

