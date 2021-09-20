Proactive news headlines including Recruiter.com, Adcore, Kenorland Minerals, Camino Corp, Perma-Fix and AIM ImmunoTech
New York, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
Todos wins US trademark for its 3CL protease inhibitor oral antiviral drug candidate Tollovir
Logiq in partnership to offer home delivery and mobile financial services to millions in Nigeria
Camino Corp completes ESG disclosure submission with UK-based platform Digbee
PlantX Life begins selling its products on Walmart Marketplace in the US
Recruiter.com says index now holds more than 150M profiles, enhancing its AI capabilities
Adcore establishes US subsidiary to target local market growth
Safe-T Group says its privacy business unit launched new web Data Collection-as-a-Service
NEO Battery Materials says it has completed assessment of semi-commercial plant facility in South Korea
AIM ImmunoTech offers a status update on its pending Phase 2a Human Challenge Trial using its flagship drug Ampligen
QC Copper and Gold announces pit constrained mineral resource estimate for its Opemiska deposit
FPX Nickel completes drilling programs at Decar project; first assays expected in October
Kenorland Minerals grants option agreement for South Uchi project to Barrick Gold
Perma-Fix wins about $50 million in contract awards during 3Q 2021
Electric Royalties stock to trade on the OTCQB Venture Market
Gevo chosen by the US Department of Energy's Argonne National Laboratory to apply GREET model to its net-zero project
Mason Graphite appoints Thomas Swan CEO Harry Swan as board chairman of Black Swan Graphene
Victory Resources credits "global resurgence in lithium prices" to increasing demand
Algernon Pharmaceuticals announces plans for a Phase 2 Ifenprodil chronic cough study in the US
PyroGenesis Canada stock added to the FTSE Global Total Cap and Global Micro Cap indices
Mindset Pharma says further preclinical results for its MSP-4018 drug candidate demonstrate strong efficacy and improved safety profile
Delta 9 continues retail expansion with sixteenth cannabis retail store
Xigem Technologies announces strategic investment in "last mile" technology provider iDealer
LexaGene adopts corporate governance charters and policies
